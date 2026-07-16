OVHcloud Blog

Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

Accelerating with OVHcloud Elena Luoto, Céline Haffner auffret 26/05/2026

VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

Accelerating with OVHcloud Elena Luoto, Thomas Gatignon 20/03/2026

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloud Elena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon 12/02/2026

Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Accelerating with OVHcloud Elena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon 05/02/2026

OVHcloud Powering Hands-On Labs: A Story of Collaboration and Innovation

General Elena Luoto 30/01/2026

The Best Backup Solutions: Secure Your Data Today!

Accelerating with OVHcloud David Mondon 30/01/2025

Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

Accelerating with OVHcloud David Mondon, Jessica Dutse 25/09/2024

VMware by Broadcom: New Offerings and Opportunities

General Octave Klaba, Content Team 29/03/2024

In a nutshell … Bye bye vScope, hello vROps