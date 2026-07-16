OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “VMware”

Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Céline Haffner auffret26/05/2026
VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Thomas Gatignon20/03/2026
The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon05/02/2026
OVHcloud Powering Hands-On Labs: A Story of Collaboration and Innovation

OVHcloud Powering Hands-On Labs: A Story of Collaboration and Innovation

GeneralElena Luoto30/01/2026
The Best Backup Solutions: Secure Your Data Today!

The Best Backup Solutions: Secure Your Data Today!

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon30/01/2025
Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon, Jessica Dutse25/09/2024
VMware by Broadcom: New Offerings and Opportunities

VMware by Broadcom: New Offerings and Opportunities

GeneralOctave Klaba, Content Team29/03/2024
In a nutshell … Bye bye vScope, hello vROps

In a nutshell … Bye bye vScope, hello vROps

OVHcloud EngineeringDavid Mondon30/06/2023