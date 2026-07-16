Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

The not-so-unexpected changes to subscription and licensing that followed VMware’s acquisition of Broadcom in November 2023 left users feeling uncertain and weighing their options. Broadcom’s modernisation and optimisation strategy (for cloud and edge) especially, also made end-users and channel partners look for alternatives to VMware.

VMware is known for its high scalability, live migration, security, and high performance, making it a top choice for virtualisation and full SDDC projects. Regardless, the decision to switch from perpetual to annual software licensing could potentially diminish the benefits of its cost-effective model. The uncertainty surrounding the Total Cost of Ownership of VMware is bad news for CFOs and CTOs.

What alternatives should users look for?

Virtualisation platforms like Citrix, Microsoft Hyper-V, Oracle Virtual Box, Red Hat Virtualisation, Nutanix, etc., are now back on the scene. Nonetheless, the quest for an ideal VMware alternative hasn’t been an easy one.

Choosing a virtualisation platform is a bold decision. They all come with their strengths and weaknesses, and one must learn to live with it for a while, as it’s not always easy to change. Drawbacks include limited compatibility, third-party add-ons integration, steep learning curve, specific infrastructure needs, and difficult integration. But it’s all up to you and what you’re looking for. Considering the limitations and capabilities of the virtualisation platforms available, a change may be on the cards given the current the industry shift.

How about using VMware without spending too much?

If you’d rather keep using VMware for your virtualisation projects and not explore other options, you can choose VMware managed by OVHcloud. With managed VMware, you don’t have to give up complete control with dedicated hosts and infrastructure. You still have control over your virtual machines, and benefit from network security with NSX, container management with Tanzu, a modular solution in a dedicated and managed environment – with Starter packs offering different options – which you can explore on our VMware on OVHcloud page. They provide hosts dedicated to your workloads, with several options such as vSAN and NSX, PCI-DSS, HDS and SecNumCloud to meet your compliance requirements.

You do get all these features at a competitive and predictable price, without licensing uncertainties. You get to enjoy OVHcloud core features and benefits, as well as latest generation technology and VMware Cloud Foundation suite.

What’s involved in moving from VMware beyond the tech?

Switching from VMware to another technology is more than just a technical change; it covers processes, people, and how the organisation works. Technically speaking, migrating from VMware means dealing with new platforms, reconfiguring systems, and making sure everything is compatible. But it goes beyond the tech nitty-gritty. To keep up, organisations need to revamp their workflows, update documentation, and train teams to use new tech. The human side is just as important – change can be tough for people, so managing team dynamics and communication carefully can really help. Also, this switch might throw a wrench into project timelines, budgeting, and strategic priorities.

Dealing with all these different aspects is key to a smooth and successful migration, making sure both the technology and the people using it are ready for the change.

Let’s see in more details what Nutanix offers

Since the acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, Nutanix has made it clear that they’re ready to welcome VMware customers who are worried about licensing stability. They promise unmatched efficiency, performance, and scalability and easy migration. The best thing about Nutanix is its user-friendly platform that has the tools and resources you need, so you don’t have to juggle multiple interfaces.

Nutanix started many years ago with a Hyperconverged (HCI) solution: compute, storage and network, all integrated and managed seamlessly through a single pane of glass – Prism Central, their flagship software. It offers flexible scaling that lets you assign, increase or reduce resources as needed, at any time. You can expect improved efficiency and optimised infrastructure through features like data deduplication, compression, and resource usage optimisation, which saves time and costs. It has its own AHV hypervisor but can also support the most popular hypervisors, such as Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware ESXi, should you wish to keep them, although not all features are available outside AHV. Let’s not forget its built-in network and security features for data protection.



Let’s take a look at “Nutanix on OVHcloud”

If you’re looking to create and manage VMs and containers on a large scale, with a highly available, scalable, secure and flexible infrastructure, while keeping your budget on a tight leash, Nutanix on OVHcloud is an option worth considering.

With Nutanix on OVHcloud, a ready-to-use cluster can be up and running in just a few hours, in one of four datacentres in Europe, Canada, or even the US.

Made up of at least three dedicated servers (up to 15 servers maximum), it gives you top-notch scalability, meaning you can adjust compute, memory and storage resources by adding or removing servers to meet your business needs. In addition to guaranteed high performance and efficiency, free ingress/egress, full compatibility with Veeam and HYCU backup you have access to different support levels – up to first response to critical incidents within 30 minutes. For more details, visit our Nutanix on OVHcloud page.

And because hybrid- and multi-cloud are very important in IT today, you manage your software upgrades at your own pace for maximum compatibility and minimum downtime, and you get to integrate your Nutanix on OVHcloud cluster in your on-premises Prism console.

But what about Bare Metal and the others?

Microsoft Hyper-V is another popular type-1 hypervisor (like VMware ESXi and Nutanix AHV), which has been growing non-stop since its release in 2008. Although it currently has a much smaller footprint than the major virtualisation players, it’s not to be ignored.

Amongst the outsiders and Linux community, several options are also available, namely Citrix Hypervisor, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Proxmox VE and KVM.

Of all the above solutions, some are easier to manage than others, may or may not have Enterprise Support, with features varying vastly from one another. But they have something in common: they can easily run on cloud infrastructure. And today, this is a major bonus.

Given the incoming potential for change for the VMware users, for those still using on-prem infrastructure, this may be a chance to free themselves from hardware procurement and maintenance, and move to the cloud.

We’ll see what our options are for each next.

Even if OVHcloud doesn’t presently have off-the-shelf offers for some Hypervisors, that doesn’t mean you can’t run them.

A very wide range of bare metal servers, with private network, guaranteed private and public bandwidth – free egress/ingress lets you to build the perfect platform. You even have access to hosts with GPUs, host with up to 2.25 TB of memory, and servers with large storage capability.

With availability in our 30+ datacentres around the world, fast delivery and total data control, our Bare Metal servers will match your requirements and your budget, thanks to our predictable pricing.

And if moving from virtual machines to containers was a way to reduce cost?

Switching from a solution you’re used to is never easy, but if VMware vSphere is no longer affordable, maybe it’s time to explore other options. Save money by shifting from VM to containers for your apps. OVHcloud offers a range of containerisation services in Public Cloud, Managed Rancher Service to centralize your Kubernetes clusters management or leverage Tanzu or other solutions on top of VMware Private Cloud clusters.

Leverage the OVHcloud Partner ecosystem to identify the right solutions to support this switch. With a team of professional experts (solution architects, IT engineers) by your side, providing you with support throughout the entire process, you’re not alone. Lastly, our professional services, which include training, delivery, and technical advice, are meant to equip you with the toolkit required to successfully manage your infrastructure.

What’s the best way to combine on-prem and private cloud models for great results?

Private cloud offers flexible deployment options, so you can mix and match on-premises infrastructure with private cloud solutions to get the most out of your IT strategies. On-prem environments give you control and stability for critical workloads and legacy systems, while private cloud (on-prem or hosted by a third-party) gives you more resources and flexibility. With on-prem private cloud, you have more control and customisation options, and with hosted private clouds – scalability with less management burden. When organisations blend these deployment models, they get the best of both worlds – reliable on-prem systems and efficient private cloud setups. They can ultimately enjoy high operational efficiency, adaptability, security and compliance. For the best of both, check our On-Premises DC as a Service.

Here’s your key takeaway from all this…

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the uncertainty surrounding software licensing, or subsequent price rises. You don’t know which of your service providers is going to make changes, or adopt a new approach or strategy that will impact its services. In the face of price rises and rapid changes, it’s always better to have a plan B up your sleeve. You can start by assessing and determining your business needs – consider primary advantages like cost-efficiency, learning curve, compatibility, support level, ease of use, security and scalability, and secondary advantages like advanced features, seamless integration and management.

VMware solutions have been leading the market for years, offering robust, scalable cloud infrastructure for businesses. This technology enables seamless integration, enhanced security, and high performance, making it a reliable choice for long-term cloud strategies. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, it continues to set the standard for private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The key is finding an ally to work with you, meeting your needs and supporting your growth every step of the way. Whether you go for VMware or Nutanix on OVHcloud, or decide to build your own on Bare Metal servers , rest assured you’ll benefit from advanced features and support without surprise costs or licensing issues.

With OVHcloud’s focus on innovation, we’ll likely launch other reliable reversible solutions in the near future, so stay tuned!

OVHcloud has a large portfolio of certified partners listed on our Partner Program directory, its own teams of Solution Architect and Professional Services. With their support, you can get the best solution from OVHcloud’s services while meeting to your security, performance and budget needs.

Get more details about migration to the cloud on our dedicated webpage.