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David Mondon

David Mondon

Contributor

Technical Marketing Specialist @OVHcloud About 20 years of experience in HW storage/backup/replication.....

Articles from David Mondon

End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE

End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE

OVHcloud Product NewsDavid Mondon16/10/2025
Reversibility: unlock the potential of your hybrid cloud with Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud

Reversibility: unlock the potential of your hybrid cloud with Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud

GeneralDavid Mondon30/09/2025
Bare Metal Pod: Genesis

Bare Metal Pod: Genesis

OVHcloud EngineeringDavid Mondon01/04/2025
The Best Backup Solutions: Secure Your Data Today!

The Best Backup Solutions: Secure Your Data Today!

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon30/01/2025
OVHcloud releases its Hosting, Telecom and Collaboration roadmap on GitHub

OVHcloud releases its Hosting, Telecom and Collaboration roadmap on GitHub

Web CloudDavid Mondon02/12/2024
Nutanix on OVHcloud: we have news for you!

Nutanix on OVHcloud: we have news for you!

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon27/11/2024
In a nutshell: GAME Anti-DDOS

In a nutshell: GAME Anti-DDOS

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon04/11/2024
Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

Server and application virtualisation, an overview of the technology landscape

Accelerating with OVHcloudDavid Mondon, Jessica Dutse25/09/2024
Inside the new OVHcloud Network Security Dashboard

Inside the new OVHcloud Network Security Dashboard

OVHcloud Product NewsRaphael Rebeyrotte, David Mondon30/05/2024