Bare Metal Pod: Genesis

Today, we're going to embark on a journey of discovery, and unveil our latest product: Bare Metal Pod.

You know us for the services we provide: bare metal servers, managed and unmanaged virtualisation platform, our 40+ public cloud services, domain names and telco.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, and to understand why we built and now offer Bare Metal Pod, we have to dig deeper.

So let’s begin this journey exploring the origins of Bare Metal Pod, and in later articles we’ll cover the more technical details—there’s a lot to touch on.

The OVHcloud way: more than just servers

As a cloud services provider, we supply the different platforms mentioned above. But most importantly, we have to take care of the infrastructure dedicated to these services, from the buildings, power and cooling to the software stack and automation required.

And we’ve been doing just this since 2001. It all started with the opening of our first datacentre in Paris, then building our own servers the next year, and our proprietary water-cooling solution the year after that.

At the core, we are all about efficiency, automation, and sustainability:

Repurposing buildings as datacentres

as datacentres Designing our own servers to optimise performance and cost

to optimise performance and cost Maximising cooling efficiency to cut waste

to cut waste Automating everything to reduce errors and delays

And, in all modesty.... we're pretty good at these.

Optimising datacentres like a pro

Basically, building our own servers in our Croix (FR) and Beauharnois (CA) plants means packing a ton of servers into a square metre. We’re talking about 4 custom racks, each hosting 48 servers, all in just 3 sq.m and using up to 160kW of 12V DC power. This gives us a server density of about 5000W per sq/ft, which beats out 90% of the industry.

And on top of that, we’ve got our proprietary water-cooling system—we save energy by not using AC for our servers. To further optimise air cooling, each of our rack is equipped with a large condenser (we call it a chilled door) at the rear of the rack, dissipating regular server heat in our water system. This keeps the datacentre comfortably warm for our staff and the network equipment, and extends hardware lifespan (less maintenance, fewer replacements, fewer outages….so more savings).

In addition to the physical optimisations we’ve just mentioned is our automation system. When a server or a cluster of servers have been assembled and tested in our plant, it’s sent to the datacentre, racked and connected to power, network, and water-cooling systems by our DC staff.

And from there, everything is automated. From server power management, discovery, testing, and readiness checks, to the moment it’s selected by a customer using their Control Panel, and then configured. No human interaction is required, meaning no delay and no error.

And these operations have been optimised and refined for over 20 years.

Enter Project Gold-o-rack

So in June 2023, a small team was assembled to review, analyse and build a new version of this system. We had 3 goals:

Provide customers with dedicated on-premises autonomous racks

Offer custom-built, plug-and-play Bare Metal Pods

Upgrade the automation and security of our own datacentres

And that’s how Project Gold-o-rack came to be—a tribute to Goldorak (Grendizer), the legendary 70s anime mecha that crushed its enemies with style. Like its namesake, our system is powerful, autonomous, and unstoppable.