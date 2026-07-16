OVHcloud releases its Hosting, Telecom and Collaboration roadmap on GitHub

OVHcloud is pleased to announce the release of our roadmap and changelog for the Hosting, Telecom and Collaboration universes, now accessible on OVHcloud GitHub. This release shows how committed we are to being transparent as we expand our services. Our goal is to give you a platform to voice your thoughts and suggestions, especially on how we can improve OVHcloud products.

A scalable and accessible roadmap

Our published roadmap provides an overview of current development priorities, and an extensive breakdown of ongoing and future changes. It’s a dedicated space where various services are discussed for planning features, improvements, and product scalability.

Web Hosting : Hosting solutions for websites and applications.

: Hosting solutions for websites and applications. Telecommunications Services (Telecom) : IP telephony services and connectivity.

: IP telephony services and connectivity. Collaboration (Collab) : Tools like Microsoft Exchange, Zimbra, professional/business emails, and Microsoft 365.

: Tools like Microsoft Exchange, Zimbra, professional/business emails, and Microsoft 365. VPS/Bare Metal Eco : Affordable hosting solutions for virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated servers.

We’ve published this roadmap to help you stay up to date on product development, especially the ones you use, and actively contribute to improving them. Thanks to this roadmap, you can share your ideas, voice your concerns, as well as suggest essential functional changes and how they can make our products even better.

A communication tool

This space is primarily designed to encourage the sharing of ideas and opportunities for improvement. Our goal is to give our users a space where they can freely share their thoughts and suggestions, and be actively involved in improving our products and fulfilling our roadmap. Your suggestions help us understand what our users want, so we can tailor our solutions to match your needs.

Please keep in mind that this roadmap is not a support channel; it’s not meant for ticket or technical support requests. If you have any issues or need customer support, please reach out through the usual channels — the OVHcloud Control Panel, official documentation, or the OVHcloud community.

How do I take part?

Want to help us enhance our services? It’s quite straightforward! Check out our GitHub roadmap to see the exciting features we have in the works, including planned improvements, or even ideas from other community members. You can: