Today, we’re not going to talk about why you should protect your data. Because you know you should. In this article, we’ll discuss the different data backup options available, and the ideal software, skills and storage package for you. In this article, we’ll discuss the different data backup options available, and the ideal software, skills and storage package for you. Introduction In the backup world, we can identify two major non-exclusive options for running backups:

Enterprise Backup Solutions and Specialised Backup. Enterprise Backup Solutions are software capable of executing multiple backups from different sources to a wide choice of destinations. They usually have a very user-friendly User Interface/Command-Line Interface, powerful scheduling capabilities, a range of flexible features, and come with compliance and certifications. They provide extensive support, with large communities you can rely on in the long term. On the other hand, some applications and/or databases have their own Specialised Backup mechanism. They’re optimised, efficient and extremely popular due to their high performance and, quite often, they don’t need additional licences. However, very often you need to rely on the application/database administrator to take care of the backups. To summarise: Enterprise Backup Solutions are fairly universal, can easily support a company-wide backup strategy, are user-friendly and can meet detailed pre-requisites.

Specialised Backups are high performance and low cost which is appealing, but they can be difficult to use within a global backup strategy and administrators require specific knowledge. As well as the tool used to move data, we must consider that data has a source and a destination. Keeping in mind the 3-2-1 rule (3 copies of your data (your production data and 2 backup copies) on 2 different media (disk and tape for example) with 1 copy off-site for disaster recovery), and the amount of sources in a modern IT system, both the choice of software solution and hardware platform used to store the backups must meet both the Global Backup Strategy and… your budget. There is also 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy, which is another option. After all, even if the technical possibilities are infinite, the budget isn’t.

Enterprise Backup Solutions So, let’s look at the most practical choices you can make to protect your precious data, whilst not having to rob a bank or ten. And to be honest, we’re mainly going to be looking at cloud services. Not just because we’re a cloud services company, but because cloud storage makes a lot of sense. We’ll demonstrate why. There are numerous Enterprise Backup Solutions on the market and some have been around for a while. You’ve probably used one, and you’re probably still using that same one today. Why? Because you developed expertise in it, and you built your backup strategy based on its features and recommendations. And that makes sense. Your staff’s experience and skills should never be discounted when investigating opportunities for expanding your backup strategy for new workloads or changing to a cloud service. But very often, this expertise translates very easily to new systems, thanks to the use of standard vocabulary and similar mechanisms. So changing to a new Enterprise Backup Solution shouldn’t be too frightening, as expertise is rarely lost; but usually expanded. Today, all Enterprise Backup Software supports cloud backup. Whether it’s from the cloud or to the cloud. And it doesn’t come as a surprise, as a lot of workloads are in the cloud - and backups too.

Remember the 3-2-1 rule? The cloud is particularly good for storing your off-site copy given that there are hosting locations all over the world. OVHcloud Enterprise Backup Solutions At OVHcloud, our IaaS products are compatible with all major Enterprise Backup Software, and some, like Veeam and HYCU, are even certified to run on our Enterprise platforms. And we also provide the adequate licences so you don’t have to use yet another provider. You can pair Veeam/HYCU solutions with nearly any Operating System/application and benefit from advanced integration with VMware and Nutanix hypervisors. They have certified compatibility with Network File System / Common Internet File System /Object Storage and you can even add features to improve security.

Product Description Backup option / Protection VMware on OVHcloud Paid option / VM Managed Veeam Backup VMware on OVHcloud Licence resell Veeam Enterprise Plus Nutanix on OVHcloud Licence resell HYCU Nutanix on OVHcloud Licence resell Veeam Enterprise Plus Bare Metal Licence resell Veeam Enterprise Plus Bare Metal 500GB Storage included FTP backup (open source) Virtual Private Server Included Automatic Backup Manual Backup Public Cloud Paid option Instance Backup Web Hosting Included Automatic Backup

It’s slightly outside the scope of this article, but our Managed VMware platform even has a Zerto option, allowing you to add replication to the highly recommended backups. Our Public Cloud instances can be protected using snapshots and backups. All our Bare Metal servers include an external storage of 500GB which can used for your backup. This storage can be extended by up to 10TB.

Other Enterprise Backup Solutions If you want more control over your backup strategy, leveraging your expertise and fitting it to your specific requirements, it is possible to build your own backup infrastructure with OVHcloud. All the major players in the Enterprise Backup market are compatible and already used by OVHcloud’s customers. To mention but a few: Veeam, HYCU, Datamotive, Nakivo, Veritas Technologies, Scality, CommVault, Rubrik, Acronis and Cohesity. Open-Source Backup Solutions And of course, if you'd rather use open-source software, Bacula is a perfectly viable option, or the simple but robust rsync. After all, if you just need to keep a reasonably updated copy of your data somewhere else, the simplest tool can often do the job. There’s many open-source options… Specialised Backup Solutions Kubernetes workloads In the Cloud Native / Public Cloud / PaaS environment, you have access to and compatibility with the main players too: Velero

CloudCasa

TrilioVault

Veeam Kasten

and many others. Application/Database workloads But what if you use specific application/database mechanisms?

Given that our promise is to be open, agnostic and reversible, we do not block third party software from interacting with your data. So as long as you have the expertise to install and manage them, you can use them and make the most of our large storage portfolio. Many solutions integrate a mechanism from, for example, pre-backup and post-backup to launch backup of your databases. Of course, if you use your databases with our VMware by Broadcom and/or Nutanix offer, you can rely on Veeam Enterprise and HYCU. As specified earlier, all major players in the Enterprise backup Software have modules for database protection: Nakivo, Veritas Technologies, Scality, CommVault, Rubrik, Acronis and Cohesity OVHcloud PaaS Backup Our Public Cloud instances can be protected using snapshots and backups and our Managed Kubernetes are compatible with several industry leading backup software such as Velero, Triliovault and CloudCasa. Here is the recap’ of how our Public Cloud Managed products are protected and your options:

col0 col1 Product Examples of backup option MongoDB 3 replicas + automatic remote backup PostgreSQL 1 to 3 nodes + automatic remote backup Managed Kubernetes Service Velero, TrilioVault or CloudCasa compatible Caching (Redis ®) 2 to 3 nodes + automatic remote backup Object Storage 1 to 3 AZ + offsite replication option

SaaS Backup and Solutions When we’re talking about cloud and Specialised Backup, we can’t forget to mention the SaaS offers. As much as they’re convenient, affordable and widely available, making sure that your data is safe is not always included in the contract. It’s always worth researching this before committing, or you might discover unsuspected charges for your backup. At OVHcloud, we have a large portfolio of partners who can help. You can find our complete partners directory here. For Microsoft Office 365 backup, RG system provides a solution hosted on OVHcloud datacentre. For Cybercriminality incidences, SI Vital solution maintains access to your vital, uninterrupted data and applications, as well as a secure, professional communications platform. A business continuity solution co-constructed with OVHcloud. Different Types of Storage For Your Backup Whether you are using an Enterprise Backup Solution or a Specialised Backup mechanism, you can store the backups on dedicated servers (Bare Metal storage), dedicated storage (NAS/HA, Enterprise File Storage), or the current global preferred choice for backup: Object Storage.

col0 col1 OVHcloud product Type Object Storage Object Storage Cold archive Object Storage NAS-HAp, li { white-space: pre-wrap; } File Storage Enterprise File Storage File Storage Block Storage Block Storage for OVHcloud instance

All OVHcloud storage solutions : https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/storage-solutions/ And because a picture is worth a thousand words (and that’s about how many words you've read so far in this article):