Nutanix on OVHcloud: we have news for you!

In 2022, OVHcloud teamed up with Nutanix (named leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure report) to bring two new Nutanix offerings to market. Thus, either as a packaged offer with Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) licences, or with the portability of the customer's own licences (BYOL offer), we have launched the Nutanix on OVHcloud solution, a new scalable and ready-to-use private cloud platform for new or existing Nutanix users. With multiple global locations, fast delivery, robust, sustainable and skilled Nutanix infrastructure, all produced by OVHcloud, these services have brought a breath of fresh air to the hybrid multi-cloud market. To keep up our pace of innovation after the initial release, we've provided more than 30 guides to help you discover, deploy, secure and back up your platform, in partnership with recognized and Nutanix Certified System Integrators. We also introduced scalability with the addition of servers via API and more locations to deploy the hyperconverged platform Nutanix on OVHcloud. We are pleased to announce that Nutanix on OVHcloud will soon be expanding its range of dedicated and qualified Nutanix servers with the launch of the new Scale server range. In addition, a new backup service in partnership with HYCU and the Nutanix Ready certification of our OVHcloud Key Management Service (KMS) will also be available. Discover the new range of dedicated, qualified Nutanix Scale servers available on the Nutanix on OVHcloud solution.

These single socket servers use 5th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which have fewer cores (16 cores for Scale-i1, 24 cores for Scale-i2 or 36 cores for Scale-i3) or 32/48/72 threads if you prefer. They also have 128 GB to 1 TB of memory and 4 or 6 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs each (1.92 / 3.84 / 7.68 TB capacity per disk).More importantly, this single socket server range is offered at a lower price than HGR-HCIs .This brings a total of 72 possible configurations with the best price-performance ratio to meet the needs of small businesses with limited budgets!This provides a highly resilient infrastructure based on a full redundant cooling, network and power supply architecture that delivers a 99.95% service level agreement (SLA). This makes it the ideal solution for business recovery, business continuity, or cloud migration operations, facilitated, fast, and cost-effective by reducing OPEX costs (and still without any inbound or outbound bandwidth usage fees).You will also get more nodes in your cluster with the same budget ' by using HGR-HCI servers, which leads to: Improved load balancing and redundancy, less impact when you need to restart a node during an upgrade, better isolation of each occupant/easier isolation if you want to share the platform.

The choice of the 6 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD configuration offers an optimal core/storage ratio, as the new disks can be twice as large as the disks of the HGR-HCI servers and benefit from better connectivity thanks to NVMe!

Don’t forget that we also have plenty of storage options if you want more : NAS/HA , Enterprise File Storage, Object Storage and Bare Metal Servers.Plus, if all that’s not enough to convince you, these servers use a lot less power !For example, the new Scale-i3 server has the same number of cores/threads as the HGR-HCI-1 server, but uses only 2/3 of the power. This improves your sustainability commitments and reporting, as well as your financial results. This new SCALE servers’ range will be available worldwide (coming soon to the US). D'further locations will be considered based on interest. They're also ISO 27701, SOC I and II type 1 and HDS (French healthcare data protection) certified). Key points to remember : Affordable price = facilitated migration to the cloud for smaller needs, up to 50% less expensive compared to the current range of HGR-HCI servers (depending on the selected configuration), More (intra cluster ) bandwidth Better segmentation of workloads,

More granularity for scalability (no large gaps in performance and price) and license cost,

Easier to implement anti affinity rules and distribute / isolate workloads,

More resilient, based on an architecture with redundant electrical circuits, cooling system and network,

Designed for cost-competitive DRaaS (via our Partners) for critical workloads.

Discover the configurations and prices of our Nutanix on OVHcloud servers.

Let's take a look at our brand new HYCU for OVHcloud backup service: Découvrez les configurations et les tarifs de nos serveurs Nutanix on OVHcloud. Découvrons notre tout nouveau service de sauvegarde HYCU for OVHcloud :

OVHcloud and HYCU (named Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report), have teamed up to provide you with HYCU R-Cloud Hybrid Cloud Edition licences directly from OVHcloud. HYCU has a history of deep integration and high reliability with Nutanix, so it was logical to extend this partnership beyond simple “compatibility”. Nutanix on OVHcloud has always been compatible with HYCU (you can see the configuration steps in this 2022 guide) and the installation is easy. Now, HYCU for OVHcloud enables you to get your HYCU R-Cloud Hybrid Cloud Edition licences directly from OVHcloud to protect your Nutanix workloads and reduce the time to provision your backup, disaster recovery and migration time infrastructure. And since you never know when a disaster may happen, any time saved is precious. Our service is based on the number of virtual machines (VMs) you want to back up (packs of 25 to 500 VMs), starting at less than €160 excl. VAT per month for a pack of 25 VMs.

Add to that the OVHcloud Object Storage solution (Standard, High Performance or Cold Archive), which will soon be HYCU-certified, to accelerate and simplify your backup and data recovery processes, and you’re ready to get started. In addition to competitive pricing, our Object Storage service offers immutability and replication options to better protect your data and meet your 3-2-1 backup rules.

Our partner ecosystem is also ready to support you with a Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, combining Nutanix on OVHcloud and HYCU. Click here for more information on HYCU for OVHcloud.