Reversibility: unlock the potential of your hybrid cloud with Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud

We will look at the second definition, bringing something back to its original state/situation. This is what we are talking about when we refer to your data, and more importantly, the reversibility of your data in the cloud.

Naturally, before you went into the cloud, you had two questions:

the cost

the time and effort it takes to migrate your applications and data to the cloud.

The answer to the first question can be found in our TCO white paper, available here. This document helps you determine the actual cost difference between an on-premises platform and a cloud platform. Cloud providers are transparent about their pricing. So is OVHcloud: our Public Cloud, Bare Metal or Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud1 pricing.From the outset, we are committed to transparency and clarity in pricing. They are so attractive because our goal is to find the right balance between price and performance. But high performance doesn’t have to mean high prices.

The answer to the second question is answered if you are a confirmed virtualization user. It’s harder for non-virtual workloads, but it’s not impossible - it just takes time and costs money.

But there is one question that remains unanswered:

What happens to your data if you decide to leave your cloud provider and take your data with you?

It's really easy - just upload your files and cancel your service(s), right?

Well, no. It’s not as simple as you think.

First, your cloud provider should give you access to your data. It’s not just your virtual machine(s) or database interface, it’s your raw data and the specific drive, folder, repository or compartment where your information is stored. Think about it for a moment: when was the last time you browsed your files, blocks and/or objects stored in the cloud?



Can you really remove them? Can you afford it now?

If so, congratulations, you have taken the first step.

But how much will data migration cost beyond your cloud provider’s infrastructure?

At OVHcloud, you don't pay anything for incoming and outgoing data transfers2

Chez OVHcloud, vous ne payez rien pour le transfert de données en entrée et en sortie2