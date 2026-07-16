Reversibility: unlock the potential of your hybrid cloud with Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud
Reversibility
According to the Le Robert dictionary,
Reversibility
- refers to the fact that an element (e.g. clothing, material) can be worn and/or used on both sides.
- It also refers to the fact that an action can be modified to return to its original state or occurs in the opposite direction.
We will look at the second definition, bringing something back to its original state/situation. This is what we are talking about when we refer to your data, and more importantly, the reversibility of your data in the cloud.
Naturally, before you went into the cloud, you had two questions:
- the cost
- the time and effort it takes to migrate your applications and data to the cloud.
The answer to the first question can be found in our TCO white paper, available here. This document helps you determine the actual cost difference between an on-premises platform and a cloud platform. Cloud providers are transparent about their pricing. So is OVHcloud: our Public Cloud, Bare Metal or Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud1 pricing.From the outset, we are committed to transparency and clarity in pricing. They are so attractive because our goal is to find the right balance between price and performance. But high performance doesn’t have to mean high prices.
The answer to the second question is answered if you are a confirmed virtualization user. It’s harder for non-virtual workloads, but it’s not impossible - it just takes time and costs money.
But there is one question that remains unanswered:
What happens to your data if you decide to leave your cloud provider and take your data with you?
It's really easy - just upload your files and cancel your service(s), right?
Well, no. It’s not as simple as you think.
First, your cloud provider should give you access to your data. It’s not just your virtual machine(s) or database interface, it’s your raw data and the specific drive, folder, repository or compartment where your information is stored. Think about it for a moment: when was the last time you browsed your files, blocks and/or objects stored in the cloud?
Can you really remove them? Can you afford it now?
If so, congratulations, you have taken the first step.
But how much will data migration cost beyond your cloud provider’s infrastructure?
At OVHcloud, you don't pay anything for incoming and outgoing data transfers2
Chez OVHcloud, vous ne payez rien pour le transfert de données en entrée et en sortie2
This means you can retrieve your data at any time, at no cost. What's more, the data you host in our datacentres is exactly the same as what you retrieve, without any modifications. We do not use, modify or resell our customers' data. This is a commitment we take very seriously. This is why data security is a priority for us. And managing our own global network gives us more control to do just that.
At OVHcloud, your data is always yours. This also means that you are responsible for protecting them via backups, copies or replication.
You might be thinking that you have a hybrid cloud setup, so you can access your data whenever you want, and your applications still work. That’s right, but just because you can see your data doesn’t mean you can actually access it.
You can access a database, view images or videos stored in Object Storage, or run virtual machines in a public cloud. But can you really recover your data?
Accessing data in the cloud is one thing, recovering it is another. Always keep this in mind.
Speaking of hybrid cloud...
With our Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud solution, you can get the most out of the cloud, while retaining control of your data.
Hybrid cloud opens up a world of possibilities:
- You can keep your most valuable data on-premises while using cloud services for your development/test environments;
- You can take advantage of the cloud provider’s network bandwidth and security to host your front-end services in the cloud, while keeping the back-end on-premises (securely connected through OVHcloud Connect);
- You can use our international location and Local Zones to put some of your services exactly where they need to be without having to build and maintain your own infrastructure.
The use cases are endless...
With NC2 on OVHcloud, your Nutanix Cloud Platform runs in the cloud, and is constantly monitored by our datacentre teams, in a location of your choice, with all the features you can expect from your on-premises setup.
It is also very easy to connect these clusters to the existing Prism Central management interface on your on-premises Nutanix platform. Global monitoring is made much easier, whether in the cloud or on-premises.
Furthermore, as OVHcloud does not charge for input/output data transfer3, setting up replication will not cost you more than the licenses you need to enable the feature.Regarding reversibility, if you decide to stop using our services, simply move your VMs, containers and files to your on-premises cluster and cancel your monthly subscription. There’s no need to scramble to request special admin rights. You have the freedom to maintain or cancel your contract(s) with us at any time, within the limits of our legal obligation of course, in just a few clicks via the OVHcloud Control Panel. And since your Nutanix on OVHcloud cluster is already linked to your on-premises setup, moving data is simple - no special tools are required.It is our promise, our commitment, and one of our core values.
Your data stays
your
data