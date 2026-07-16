In a nutshell: GAME Anti-DDOS
At OVHcloud, we pride ourselves in our range of game servers.
As a tech company at heart, we know what gamers need, and the least we can do is offer powerful hardware to host servers for smooth gaming.
Since gaming is not just about hardware performance, and most of our game clients do the heavy lifting, we’re more focused on the network side of things.
We all know when it comes to gaming, the ultimate enemy is a bad network, an enemy you can’t shoot at or outrun. It’s been the bane of online gaming since…well, since the birth of gaming.
Your players have top-of-the-line gaming equipment, including the latest mouse, keyboard, monitor—with GSync/FreeSync support and more. These come with storage that’s optimised to reduce lag for players, but there’s still a sneaky enemy that could ruin their win, or connection. It’s a bummer, really.
But don’t chuck out your controller just yet, or smash your (very expensive) keyboard, we’ve got you covered—all our GAME servers are fully protected with in-built Game DDoS protection, included for free!
You get the bandwidth you need (All our servers come with a 1 Gbps burst public bandwidth included), hosted close to your player base (Vint Hill US, Beauharnois CA, Gravelines FR, Warsaw PL), or in any other OVHcloud datacentre (older GAME server generations). This doesn’t mean you can predict who’s going to come after your services. And if you host high-stakes tournaments, who knows what kind of trouble players or rivals might stir up?
Our anti-DDoS infrastructure shields our entire public network (we had a recent example of how efficient it is, check it out here: https://blog.ovhcloud.com/the-rise-of-packet-rate-attacks-when-core-routers-turn-evil/). It is effective against most network threats. What sets GAME servers apart is their GAME DDoS protection, which mitigates advanced attacks targeting specific gaming protocols, with no traffic jitter for sensitive applications, and features a very simple configuration!
This specially crafted firewalling solution has been shielding our game servers since 2014.
But why are we talking about this now?
Well, it’s been10 years since the first release of our Game DDOS Protection, and guess what? We’ve just launched a brand-new version.
After a bunch of upgrades over the years, it now runs on more powerful hardware, has even higher availability, supports more games, and on top of that, it’s easier to update and maintain. This means we can improve it as we go, making it even better with ease. So, what’s in it for you and your players/customers? Better gameplay, zero lag, security (remember that game protection we talked about earlier), giving you stable mark and server statistics.
We built this Game DDOS protection because gaming is a big deal for us (we sponsored the Trackmania Cup 2022, the Z LAN and a French e-sport team, to name a few), and we know these competitions have their unique needs and network patterns. The protection helps us detect and handle threats to keep everything running smoothly.
Game DDoS protection is a layer 7 firewall focused on specific game protocols and mechanisms.
Since it’s an application layer, it’s linked to your server IP. Basically, if your server has multiple IPs, you’ll need to enable protection on each IP.
Although it’s included for free with your servers, you’ll have to enable it using the steps in this guide. This way, you can tailor your protection to fit your needs without going overboard if you don’t need to.
So, here are the main advantages:
- Very low latency: We get that you need fast response and network stability for smooth gaming. These solutions are placed right next to the servers and can work with top-rate hardware.
- 2-way traffic check: The platform checks incoming and outgoing traffic to best understand each player’s situation.
- Instant protection: From the very first network packets, it can detect if someone’s legit or just trying to mess with the server.
- Always-on: Detecting and stopping attacks keeps sensitive gaming apps running smoothly without any interruptions or lag.
32+ protected game protocols and counting!
The following games have an extra protection layer (on top of the other protection layers we’ve discussed):
If you want more, feel free to contribute to developing Game protection. Let us know your game specific needs in the “GAME firewall” section of our infrastructure solutions roadmap on GitHub.
False positives aren’t fun (we’ve all had antivirus silently blocking games for no good reason). So levelling up network protection is also our way of helping you give your players the best service possible, so they can get the reward they’re after—a win!
A winning customer/player is a happy one! We upgrade our game servers and amp up protection to give you a better platform to host your server(s) and keep your players happy—and winning. Don’t forget, this could mean more business for you.
Use our game DDoS protection as your secret weapon to keep your servers running smoothly.
So here’s the deal—our servers are tip-top, you don’t have to pay any bandwidth fee, you can reach them from anywhere in the world, and get first-class network protection.
Keep playing, we’ve got your covered!
More information on our game servers here
More information on our game Anti-DDoS here