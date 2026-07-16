In a nutshell: GAME Anti-DDOS

At OVHcloud, we pride ourselves in our range of game servers.

As a tech company at heart, we know what gamers need, and the least we can do is offer powerful hardware to host servers for smooth gaming.

Since gaming is not just about hardware performance, and most of our game clients do the heavy lifting, we’re more focused on the network side of things.

We all know when it comes to gaming, the ultimate enemy is a bad network, an enemy you can’t shoot at or outrun. It’s been the bane of online gaming since…well, since the birth of gaming.

Your players have top-of-the-line gaming equipment, including the latest mouse, keyboard, monitor—with GSync/FreeSync support and more. These come with storage that’s optimised to reduce lag for players, but there’s still a sneaky enemy that could ruin their win, or connection. It’s a bummer, really.

But don’t chuck out your controller just yet, or smash your (very expensive) keyboard, we’ve got you covered—all our GAME servers are fully protected with in-built Game DDoS protection, included for free!

You get the bandwidth you need (All our servers come with a 1 Gbps burst public bandwidth included), hosted close to your player base (Vint Hill US, Beauharnois CA, Gravelines FR, Warsaw PL), or in any other OVHcloud datacentre (older GAME server generations). This doesn’t mean you can predict who’s going to come after your services. And if you host high-stakes tournaments, who knows what kind of trouble players or rivals might stir up?

Our anti-DDoS infrastructure shields our entire public network (we had a recent example of how efficient it is, check it out here: https://blog.ovhcloud.com/the-rise-of-packet-rate-attacks-when-core-routers-turn-evil/). It is effective against most network threats. What sets GAME servers apart is their GAME DDoS protection, which mitigates advanced attacks targeting specific gaming protocols, with no traffic jitter for sensitive applications, and features a very simple configuration!

This specially crafted firewalling solution has been shielding our game servers since 2014.