Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis



Crack, splash, boom! In 2024, the VMware ecosystem endured a seismic shift. Broadcom acquired VMware and quickly introduced a controversial change in its pricing model — shifting from a vRAM-based system to one centered on per physical core (pCore) licensing — and shaking the veritable ground users stood upon.

What once allowed customers to pay for what they used (GB of reserved memory) suddenly turned into a fixed core-based cost model of costly uncertainty. This expensive paradigm shift — a complete disruption of customer expense and infrastructure woe — was particularly painful for the SMBs, or small and mid-sized enterprises. With their small configurations (less than 16 cores per host), they had not been using advanced VMware features as NSX, yet were suddenly facing all new requirements to obtain a license.

Innovation, disrupted.

As a solution for these customers over the last 15 years, OVHcloud has delivered the most powerful, certified VMware platform across 3 continents: Managed VMware vSphere, a dedicated and fully-managed VMware service.

Though this change did not impact customers with large configurations and many activated features, OVHcloud customers that were using small hardware configuration of managed VMware vSphere environments were now struggling to find footing on this new shaky ground, as were their service providers. Our Managed vSphere offers were significantly impacted by the rise in cost, a fact that could have a devastating impact on our customers.

Even as many businesses found themselves suddenly uprooted and disoriented, we at OVHcloud were proud to provide a new avenue for migration and choice, while maintaining a trusted continuity of service. The great OVHcloud solution allowed our customers to keep using our services while mitigating this destabilizing change — their building foundations standing strong once again.

A new way forward: OVHcloud migrates you to Public VCF as-a-Service

The idea of "Innovation for Freedom" is at OVHcloud's very core: we believe in the accessibility of tech for all. As such, we proudly launched a large-scale initiative to propose to the most impacted customers the migration from Managed VMware vSphere to our brand new Public VCF (VMware Cloud Foundation) as-a-Service, sparing them from suffering broken infrastructures, a would-be massive price hike, and the painful bruises of manual migration.

We saw an opportunity to support our customers during a challenging time, rather than leaving them to navigate licensing changes on their own. This situation prompted us to innovate and develop new solutions that would benefit our customers, ensuring they could continue to thrive without disruption.

Why with Public VCF as-a-Service?

Customers were primarily concerned with the price increase stemming from the change, rather than the product. The transition toward VCF makes sense and bring a lot of good things, and VMware is a strong and efficient solution. So we addressed the price, kept the quality, and included a seamless migration for our customers a key part of the project's objectives.

A cost-effective shared infrastructure that absorbs the spike in core-based pricing.

that absorbs the spike in core-based pricing. A seamless transition with no reskilling required, one that mirrors the existing VMware environment.

one that mirrors the existing VMware environment. A sovereign and trusted cloud — our datacenters are located in Europe and Canada, aligned with GDPR, ISO/IEC 27000, and SecNumCloud certifications.

Customer segmentation: a tailored migration strategy

Our hero strategy? Trying to save as many as we can! To optimize risk-sharing and minimize disruption, we grouped our customers based on their technological context. We started with:

Customers with a simple footprint —often without hybrid capabilities. Microsoft-licensed customers — operating with centralized licensing servers. Network virtualized customers — heavy NSX deployments needing precise mapping. vSAN/Hyperconverged environments — complex storage structures requiring careful transition.

How we rebuilt the tech city: fully automated, risk-free migration