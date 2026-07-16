Articles from Guillaume Maquet
The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon05/02/2026
Security in video gaming
Deploy & ScaleGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse02/05/2023
How the cloud can help you successfully release video games
Deploy & ScaleGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse18/04/2023
Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change
OVHcloud Product NewsGuillaume Maquet15/02/2022