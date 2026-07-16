Back
Guillaume Maquet

Guillaume Maquet

Contributor

Content Manager Combining his experience in tech and marketing, Guillaume crafts content strategies and oversees production at OVHcloud.

Articles from Guillaume Maquet

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon05/02/2026
Security in video gaming

Security in video gaming

Deploy & ScaleGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse02/05/2023
How the cloud can help you successfully release video games

How the cloud can help you successfully release video games

Deploy & ScaleGuillaume Maquet, Elliott Weisse18/04/2023
Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

OVHcloud Product NewsGuillaume Maquet15/02/2022