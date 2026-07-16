Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

Recently, Microsoft announced an increase in the price of its office automation services, the new prices of which were sent to us on 01 February 2022. This decision by Microsoft applies to all service providers.

At OVHcloud, we are committed to providing you with accessible solutions at the best possible prices. However, we have no choice but to adjust our own prices in line with this increase.

New Microsoft 365 pricing effective from 01 April 2022*

The new pricing grid applies to Microsoft 365 solutions, the details of which can be found below.

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Standard solution Current price in euros/month/user New price in euros/month/user

(as of 01 april 2022*) New price in GBP/month/user (as of 01 april 2022*) New price in PLN/month/user (as of 01 april 2022*) Microsoft 365 Apps For Business 7.99 9.99 8.80 46.56 Microsoft 365 Apps For Enterprise 12.89 15.99 14.08 74.52

*Price increase applicable from 01 March for new subscriptions.

Why did Microsoft decide to do this?

In an article published on 19 August 2021, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, announced that Microsoft intended to review prices for its office automation services. This solution has grown over the years, with new features that the company now wants to see reflected in its pricing.



As part of the Cloud Solution Provider partner program (CSP), OVHcloud is therefore affected by this change, and is applying a new pricing policy as a result. This price change will enter into effect from April 2022.

OVHcloud office solutions with Microsoft 365

The Microsoft Office 365 suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — and this all-in-one solution is compatible with Mac and Windows.

In addition to hosting your data in our Europe-based datacentres, OVHcloud offers all the advantages of the Microsoft 365 suite.