Articles from Thomas Gatignon
VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Thomas Gatignon20/03/2026
The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon05/02/2026