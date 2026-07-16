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Thomas Gatignon

Thomas Gatignon

Contributor

Product Marketing Lead, OVHcloud

Articles from Thomas Gatignon

VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Thomas Gatignon20/03/2026
The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Throwing Out a Life Raft: How OVHcloud Rescued Customers from the VMware Licensing Crisis

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon05/02/2026