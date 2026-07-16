VMware Cloud Foundation 9: Evolving Private Cloud In One Go

When companies have traditionally modernized their infrastructure, they’ve upgraded it in pieces: whether compute, networking, storage or automation tools. But over time, this discombobulation can cause problems, including configuration inconsistency, upgrade schedule variations, tool sprawl, complex dependencies, higher operational risk… Until today. VCF 9 is reframing this old model, so that private cloud operations and cloud consumption can sit at the center of the platform, able to be upgraded in a coordinated, stack-wide manner. Unified by a single lifecycle engine and a consistent policy model, they can now enjoy integrated automation across the full stack.

Not just a routine upgrade, VCF 9 represents an entire shift in how private cloud infrastructure is built, operated, and consumed, efficiently and cohesively.

For those organizations who may be modernizing VMware environments – especially those consuming managed services such as OVHcloud’s upcoming Private VMware Cloud Foundation as-a-Service – this shift has measurable operational and economic impact. They are being rescued by a new full-stack software platform, you might say.

Read on to better understand the future of VMware Cloud Foundation 9, and what it means for the future of private cloud.

1. One Interface for Private Cloud Operations

VCF 9 provides a unified operational experience through the VCF Operations Console.

Instead of managing lifecycle tasks across disconnected tools, administrators are gaining centralized visibility for:

Fleet-wide lifecycle management

Security posture and compliance

Certificate and identity management

Diagnostics and health monitoring

Global upgrades and patch orchestration

This reduces one of the biggest hidden costs in enterprise infrastructure: operational drift.

According to an IDC Business Value study sponsored by Broadcom, organizations running VCF environments have reported:

61% faster deployment of new workloads

34% lower infrastructure costs compared to traditional three-tier environments

The key driver is not just automation, it’s platform consistency.

For customers consuming managed VCF services, that will translate into more predictable maintenance windows and reduced operational risk.

2. A Unified Cloud Consumption Experience

Private cloud only delivers full value when it behaves like cloud.

VCF 9 strengthens the consumption model through VCF Automation, and is providing:

A modern self-service interface

Unified APIs for infrastructure provisioning

Infrastructure as Code support

Policy-based governance built into deployment

Integrated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) constructs for multi-tenancy

This allows infrastructure teams to offer curated service catalogs or developer-driven IaaS consumption models – without having to sacrifice governance.

Instead of tickets and manual coordination, application teams will now be able to provision:

Virtual machines

Networking constructs

Storage volumes

Kubernetes clusters

All governed by centralized policies. The result: faster delivery with controlled oversight.

3. Memory Tiering with NVMe: Production-Ready Efficiency

With VCF 9, Advanced NVMe Memory Tiering allows NVMe devices to function as a second tier of memory, intelligently placing memory pages to extend effective capacity without scaling DRAM costs linearly. In a context where infrastructure costs and hardware availability are becoming critical constraints, this capability helps organizations extract more value from existing servers.

Key enhancements in VCF 9 include:

DRS and vMotion awareness

Mixed-cluster flexibility (enabled on some hosts or all)

Redundancy support via multiple NVMe devices

Encryption at VM and host level

Default DRAM: NVMe ratio shift to 1:1 (2× memory by default), customizable up to 1:4

Broadcom internal testing observed:

Up to 40% TCO savings for most workloads

for most workloads Up to 25–30% increased CPU utilization

Improved VM consolidation ratios

These results depend on workload profiles, particularly environments with high allocated memory but lower active memory.

In practical terms, Memory Tiering allows organizations to run more workloads on the same hardware footprint, improving infrastructure efficiency at a time when compute capacity, DRAM availability, and cost pressures are increasingly shaping infrastructure decisions.

4. Cost Transparency Built Into the Platform

Private cloud economics are increasingly under scrutiny. VCF 9 integrates:

Chargeback and showback capabilities

Capacity planning and optimization insights

Cost allocation across tenants

Predictive modeling for infrastructure scaling

According to VMware’s internal cloud economics analysis, organizations may be even able to achieve:

40% cost reduction compared to native public cloud alternatives

Again, results vary by environment, but cost predictability is a core advantage of modern private cloud operating models.

5. Security, Sovereignty, and Governance by Design

VCF 9 reinforces security as a built-in platform layer:

Centralized identity federation

Certificate lifecycle management

Compliance monitoring

Integrated security operations visibility

VPC-aware segmentation

This matters for regulated industries and sovereign cloud environments, where operational consistency and policy enforcement are not optional.

Private cloud becomes less about “location” and more about operating model: governance is embedded into infrastructure.

6. What This Means for OVHcloud Customers

VMware Cloud Foundation 9 is also changing how service providers design managed environments.

To align with the domain-based architecture and lifecycle model introduced in VCF 9, OVHcloud is developing a new offer: Private VMware Cloud Foundation as-a-Service.

Key elements include:

VCF license portability to OVHcloud

Enforced Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies (avoiding local user models)

Pre-configured vSAN hosts within cluster designs

Seamless maintenance window scheduling

Roadmap including 1-AZ and 3-AZ stretched cluster versions (currently in Alpha for business-critical workloads)

It’s important to distinguish:

VCF provides the unified platform. OVHcloud builds the managed operational framework around it.

The goal is not just to run VCF 9, but to operationalize it cleanly, and at scale.

A Strategic Version, Not a Cosmetic One

VMware Cloud Foundation 9 marks a fundamental shift:

From component integration to unified platform

From manual lifecycle orchestration to fleet-wide automation

From infrastructure provisioning to cloud consumption models

From siloed tooling to consolidated operations

For infrastructure architects and CTOs, this version matters because it reduces friction across the entire private cloud lifecycle.

Less manual intervention.

More deterministic upgrades.

Better resource efficiency.

Stronger governance.

And for managed service customers, it means a private cloud that behaves like a cloud, but under your control.

VCF 9 is becoming the new private cloud platform built to meet modern demands head-on. Super, by design.

Find out more about VMware on OVHcloud: https://www.ovhcloud.com/en-ie/solutions/vmware/

Join the Alpha and be the first to test Private VMware Cloud Foundation as-a-Service: https://survey.ovh.com/index.php/547617?lang=en