Articles from Elena Luoto
Platform Engineering for AI: Does Your Kubernetes Platform Scale?
GeneralElena Luoto, Maxime Lehmann 20/07/2026
The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works
OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Omar Abi issa, Adnan Patka12/07/2026
How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers
OVHcloud EducationElena Luoto, Charles Denechere02/07/2026
From a source of truth to a source of insight
Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke, Elena Luoto22/06/2026
VPS 2027: A new range designed for future-forward projects
OVHcloud Product NewsElena Luoto17/06/2026
The missing half of your managed database
Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke, Elena Luoto16/06/2026
How can blockchain speed up payments?
OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Christian Sharp11/06/2026
Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here
Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Céline Haffner auffret26/05/2026
Blockchain in depth: Public vs. private blockchains, infrastructure considerations and more
Accelerating with OVHcloudOmar Abi issa, Elena Luoto07/05/2026