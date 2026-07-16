Back
Elena Luoto

Elena Luoto

Contributor

Elena Luoto

Articles from Elena Luoto

Platform Engineering for AI: Does Your Kubernetes Platform Scale?

Platform Engineering for AI: Does Your Kubernetes Platform Scale?

GeneralElena Luoto, Maxime Lehmann 20/07/2026
The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works

The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works

OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Omar Abi issa, Adnan Patka12/07/2026
How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers

How AI cybersecurity training and OVHcloud are helping to prepare the next generation of SecDevOps engineers

OVHcloud EducationElena Luoto, Charles Denechere02/07/2026
From a source of truth to a source of insight

From a source of truth to a source of insight

Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke, Elena Luoto22/06/2026
VPS 2027: A new range designed for future-forward projects

VPS 2027: A new range designed for future-forward projects

OVHcloud Product NewsElena Luoto17/06/2026
The missing half of your managed database

The missing half of your managed database

Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke, Elena Luoto16/06/2026
How can blockchain speed up payments?

How can blockchain speed up payments?

OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Christian Sharp11/06/2026
Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Céline Haffner auffret26/05/2026
Blockchain in depth: Public vs. private blockchains, infrastructure considerations and more

Blockchain in depth: Public vs. private blockchains, infrastructure considerations and more

Accelerating with OVHcloudOmar Abi issa, Elena Luoto07/05/2026