VPS 2027: A new range designed for future-forward projects
OVHcloud is introducing the VPS 2027 range, a new generation of VPS plans providing more configuration options for different project needs.
At the heart of this new range is VPS 1, a brand-new entry-level reference designed for lighter configurations. While the previous entry-level VPS plan started at €6.50/month, VPS 1 starts at €3.81/month excl. VAT, making it easier to launch testing environments, development servers, side projects, and lightweight workloads.
In a global context of rising hardware component costs, this new VPS model reflects our focus on improving the range while maintaining a strong price-to-value ratio for customers.
To note: if you currently use a VPS 2026 service or one of its predecessors, there is no automatic change to your existing VPS. Your configuration, infrastructure, local NVMe storage and pricing remain unchanged. No forced migration is planned, and there is no requirement to upgrade for compatibility.
What is new about VPS 2027?
The VPS 2027 range introduces a new standalone lineup, with models designed to support different use cases, from lightweight environments to more resource-intensive workloads.
The new VPS 1 is designed for customers who need a smaller configuration to get started quickly. It can be used for test environments, development projects, personal applications, or other standard workloads that do not require a larger VPS plan.
For projects that need more resources, the VPS 2027 range also includes VPS 2, VPS 3 and VPS 4, with higher CPU, RAM and storage capacities.
The VPS 2027 range currently includes:
All models include IPv4 and IPv6, unlimited traffic, and a 99.9% SLA.
You can review the VPS 2027 range from the OVHcloud VPS page.
What does this mean for existing VPS customers?
Most importantly, your current VPS service will not be automatically modified.
It also means:
- your current VPS keeps its existing technical configuration;
- your local NVMe storage remains included;
- your infrastructure does not change;
- your current price does not change;
- no forced migration is applied.
You can continue using your current VPS service as it is.
If you choose to move to a VPS 2027 plan, the 2027 pricing and upgrade rules apply. Before making any change, we recommend checking the target configuration, price and available options to make sure the new model matches your workload requirements.
Future-proofing your costs: Upcoming storage flexibility
At OVHcloud, we are constantly listening to your feedback while looking for ways to optimize your infrastructure costs.
To help you adapt to changing project requirements, our teams are currently developing new, cloud-native storage options for the VPS 2027 range. Soon, you will enjoy a storage infrastructure tailored to your specific use cases. You will be able to choose our high-resilience distributed storage, spread across multiple servers within the same datacenter and included by default, or opt for our ultra-fast local NVMe storage for your most demanding applications.
Stay tuned to our public roadmap for more updates on this rollout.
When might VPS 2027 be relevant for your needs?
You may decide to move to the VPS 2027 range if:
- you are planning a new deployment;
- you need a lightweight VPS with high availability at launch;
- you need a smaller configuration for testing, development or side projects;
- you want to scale to a higher VPS model;
- you want to benefit from upcoming storage flexibility options;
- you need local NVMe storage for workloads with higher I/O requirements.
If your current VPS configuration still meets your needs, no action is required. For our new VPS 2027 customers, welcome to the new range.
Summary
The VPS 2027 range is now available for new deployments. It introduces a brand-new VPS 1 model, designed for lightweight projects and starting at €3.81/month excl. VAT, alongside additional VPS models for projects that require more resources.
For existing customers, there is no automatic migration and no immediate required upgrade. Your current VPS remains unchanged. If you choose to move to VPS 2027, the new pricing and upgrade rules apply.
Looking ahead, OVHcloud plans to introduce upcoming storage flexibility options to help you choose the best infrastructure tailored to your workloads.
You can review available VPS 2027 models and options from the OVHcloud VPS page.