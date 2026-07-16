VPS 2027: A new range designed for future-forward projects

OVHcloud is introducing the VPS 2027 range, a new generation of VPS plans providing more configuration options for different project needs.

At the heart of this new range is VPS 1, a brand-new entry-level reference designed for lighter configurations. While the previous entry-level VPS plan started at €6.50/month, VPS 1 starts at €3.81/month excl. VAT, making it easier to launch testing environments, development servers, side projects, and lightweight workloads.

In a global context of rising hardware component costs, this new VPS model reflects our focus on improving the range while maintaining a strong price-to-value ratio for customers.

To note: if you currently use a VPS 2026 service or one of its predecessors, there is no automatic change to your existing VPS. Your configuration, infrastructure, local NVMe storage and pricing remain unchanged. No forced migration is planned, and there is no requirement to upgrade for compatibility.

What is new about VPS 2027?

The VPS 2027 range introduces a new standalone lineup, with models designed to support different use cases, from lightweight environments to more resource-intensive workloads.

The new VPS 1 is designed for customers who need a smaller configuration to get started quickly. It can be used for test environments, development projects, personal applications, or other standard workloads that do not require a larger VPS plan.

For projects that need more resources, the VPS 2027 range also includes VPS 2, VPS 3 and VPS 4, with higher CPU, RAM and storage capacities.

The VPS 2027 range currently includes: