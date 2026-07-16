Managed VMware vSphere: New Premier 2027 Hardware Is Here

At OVHcloud, we are proud to continuously evolve our infrastructure to help customers run their virtualized workloads with greater efficiency, flexibility and performance.

Today, we announce the availability of Premier 2027 hardware generation for Managed VMware vSphere solution, bringing significant improvements in compute power, memory capacity, storage capacity, and configuration flexibility.

The new generation improves upon its predecessors, being designed to better support enterprise virtualization environments, modern cloud workloads, as well as evolving VMware licensing models.

Managed VMware vSphere Welcomes a New Generation of Hardware

The Premier 2027 hardware range is replacing the previous Premier generation introduced in 2020, delivering stronger performance and broader configuration options for a wide variety of use cases.

Powered by the latest Intel Emerald Rapids processors, the new infrastructure enables customers to run demanding workloads while maintaining excellent price-performance efficiency.

Key highlights of the new generation include:

Up to 40% more CPU cores compared to the previous Premier hardware

compared to the previous Premier hardware Up to 1.5 TB RAM per host

High-performance NVMe storage

Up to 50 Gbps private bandwith included

Together, these improvements provide a more powerful and scalable foundation for virtual infrastructures hosted on OVHcloud, our latest pride and joy.

Premier 2027 Hardware Specifications

Latest Intel Emerald Rapids processors

The new servers use Intel Emerald Rapids CPUs, available in both mono-socket and bi-socket configurations, offering a flexible range from 16 to 72 cores.

This allows organizations to choose the right compute capacity for their workloads while benefiting from:

up to 40% more cores compared to the previous Premier hardware

compared to the previous Premier hardware up to 50% more CPU cache compared to the previous Premier hardware

compared to the previous Premier hardware improved performance for compute-intensive applications

broader servers’ options with global purpose (GP-x) and storage-optimized (STO-x) configurations.

Expanded memory capacity

Premier 2027 servers support up to 1.5 TB of RAM per host, enabling:

larger virtual machines

improved consolidation ratios

better performance for memory-intensive applications such as databases and analytics platforms.

High-performance NVMe storage

The new hardware generation includes NVMe storage, enabling lower latency and faster data throughput.

Storage-optimized configurations (STO-x) leverage vSAN NVMe drives and can support up to 70 TB of storage per host.

This allows organizations to efficiently run storage-intensive workloads, including large databases (such as CRM), analytics platforms and enterprise applications (such as ERP).

High-speed networking

Premier 2027 servers feature up to 50 Gbps private networking included, providing a fast and reliable connectivity for virtual machines and distributed workloads.

This high bandwidth improves performance for applications requiring high data throughput, such as:

distributed systems

backup operations

large-scale data processing.

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Designed for a Wide Range of Enterprise Use Cases

The Premier 2027 hardware generation is designed to support a wide range of enterprise virtualization scenarios.

Cloud migration

Organizations migrating workloads from on-premises VMware environments to the cloud can benefit from performance consistency and familiar tooling, making migration simpler and reducing operational complexity.

The additional compute and memory capacity also make it easier to consolidate workloads and optimize infrastructure costs.

Disaster recovery and business continuity

For disaster recovery environments, infrastructure performance and scalability are critical.

With high-performance NVMe storage and up to 50 Gbps networking, the new hardware enables faster replication, improved recovery times and reliable failover environments.

Customers also benefit from compatible and resilient backup solutions such as Veeam Managed Backup, a managed backup solution to protect and back up their virtual machines, and/or Zerto, a replication platform installed and updated by OVHcloud, that allows them to resume activity quickly and easily.

Enterprise application hosting

Many enterprise applications require predictable performance and large memory capacity.

The Premier 2027 range allows customers to run demanding applications such as:

large databases, such as CRM

ERP systems

data analytics platforms

containerized workloads on VMware environments.

Seamless Infrastructure Evolution

Customers already running Managed VMware vSphere can integrate the Premier 2027 servers, either global purpose (GP-x) or storage-optimized (STO-x) configurations, into existing environments.

The new hardware is compatible with the current Premier generation, allowing the creation of heterogeneous clusters and enabling customers to scale their infrastructure without requiring a full migration.

This flexibility allows organizations to expand their infrastructure progressively while maintaining operational continuity.

Future-Ready Infrastructure

The Premier 2027 hardware generation provides a strong foundation for future virtualization needs.

With the latest CPU architecture, NVMe storage and high-speed networking, organizations can confidently support evolving workloads and future platform upgrades while maintaining the performance and reliability expected from enterprise VMware environments.

Conclusion

The introduction of Premier 2027 hardware for Managed VMware vSphere marks an important evolution of the OVHcloud Private Cloud platform.

With more powerful processors, increased memory and storage capacity, and flexible configurations, we are delighted to welcome this new generation of infrastructure enabling organizations to run modern workloads more efficiently, while maintaining full control of their VMware environments.

Discover the new Premier 2027 range: https://www.ovhcloud.com/en-ie/hosted-private-cloud/vmware/prices/

Find out more about VMware on OVHcloud solutions: https://www.ovhcloud.com/en-ie/solutions/vmware/