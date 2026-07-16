The missing half of your managed database

Most managed database users stop at storage. Here's how to complete the pipeline with streaming and analytics, all from one console.

You picked a managed database for the right reasons. No patching, no replication headaches, no 3 a.m. pages about a failed backup. Your PostgreSQL, MySQL or MongoDB cluster runs, stores, and serves. It does exactly what you asked.

But here is the thing: storing data and understanding data are two different jobs. And right now, roughly nine out of ten managed database customers at OVHcloud stop at storage. They run rock-solid operational databases yet never connect them to a streaming or analytics layer. The data sits there, doing its job, answering application queries, serving the API, while the insights it could generate stay locked inside. No streaming. No real-time analytics. No search across logs or events. Just storage.

That is the missing half.

The gap between storage and insight

Most teams hit this wall at some point. The application database handles transactions, serves the API, keeps the frontend alive. Then someone asks a question the database was never designed to answer. “What are customers doing right now?” “Which features are driving retention this week?” “Can we detect anomalies before they become incidents?”

The reflex is to run analytical queries directly on the production database. It works, briefly, until those queries start competing with the application for resources. Response times creep up, the ops team starts throttling reports, and the data team ends up with a spreadsheet export and a frustrated expression.

The real problem is not the database. It is the absence of everything after it: a streaming layer to move data in real time, and an analytical engine purpose-built for fast, flexible queries. Without those two pieces, the pipeline stops at storage.

What a complete pipeline looks like

A modern data pipeline has three layers, each doing what it does best.

Storage

What you already have. Your managed PostgreSQL, MySQL, or MongoDB handles transactions, enforces consistency, and serves your application. It is your source of truth.

Streaming

The bridge. Apache Kafka captures changes from your database the moment they happen and distributes them to downstream consumers. For teams that need a full change data capture, Debezium can be configured through Kafka Connect, a process we will cover later. Instead of batch exports or nightly ETL jobs, your data flows continuously. Every insert, update, and delete becomes an event that other systems can act on in real time. Kafka is not just a transport layer: it decouples your producers from your consumers, which means you can add new downstream use cases without touching anything upstream.

Analytics

Where data becomes answers. ClickHouse processes millions of rows per second for OLAP workloads: dashboards, aggregations, time-series analysis. OpenSearch handles full-text search, log analytics, and observability. Together, they cover the two big post-storage use cases: structured analytics and unstructured search.

Each layer is independent but connected. Your production database stays lean because it is not fielding analytical queries. The analytics engines are optimised for reads at scale, not for transactional consistency, which is exactly the trade-off you want.

This architecture scales in stages. You do not have to build the entire pipeline on day one. Start with Kafka to get your data flowing, then add ClickHouse or OpenSearch when the use case demands it. Each layer adds value without disrupting what came before. That modularity matters, because most teams do not need everything at once. They need the next piece.