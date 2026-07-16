VMware by Broadcom: New Offerings and Opportunities

Since Broadcom announced its plans to acquire VMware, OVHcloud has been proactive in preparing for potential changes to minimise the impacts on pricing. For the past two years, our customers haven’t seen any price changes linked to VMware licensing. We have been actively developing new offerings in preparation for potential changes to licence pricing. The migration from NSX-V to NSX-T is progressing rapidly, as we plan to release the VMware Cloud Director (VCD) solution in September 2024. This high availability solution will be hosted in “Stretch” mode in two datacentres. The new SNC-certified vSphere and VCD solutions will also come in an on-prem version. We have set the stage for our customers to confidently benefit from VMware by Broadcom.In the meantime, the competent authorities have approved Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, and the plan is being rolled out, albeit more quickly than expected. Firstly, Broadcom chose to maintain a direct relationship with only 2,000 partners across the globe. These partners will act as go-betweens for the rest of the market. To ensure fair pricing, Broadcom has decided to standardise the price of its licence, regardless of the sales channel or licence type. By offering a single licence type and price, Broadcom’s new strategy underscores its focus on cloud infrastructure. This affirms the value of the solutions we have offered our customers over the past 14 years. The vision we had in 2012 is finally becoming a reality!

Broadcom has chosen OVHcloud as one of its top

global cloud partners.

This standing, which stems from our extensive deployment of VMware-based servers, has enabled us to negotiate favourable pricing terms for our customers across VMware on OVHcloud, Managed Bare Metal - Essential, Dedicated Cloud, Private Cloud, SDDC, Hosted Private Cloud Premier, Hosted Private Cloud vSAN and SecNumCloud solutions. We are also laying the groundwork for the upcoming launch of our VCD Standard, VCD NSX and VCD NSX & vSAN solutions in September 2024.Provided that the contract with Broadcom is effectively signed, the conditions negotiated by OVHcloud should enable you to benefit from price stability for the VMware licence for the next four years. As a result, until 2028, we won’t be making any changes to the licensing model of our VMware on OVHcloud and VCD solutions. We’ll continue to upgrade our offerings by introducing new hardware and software solutions.

These changes are clearly positive. We’re aware that no one likes change, especially when it needs to be implemented quickly. As a matter of fact, Broadcom’s new terms and conditions will come into effect no later than 2024 April 2024.Managing the impactRegardless of which solution our customers are currently using, we have implemented various measures to keep price increases below 3 to 5% for the majority of cases. Before diving into the specifics, let’s first take a look at the overall situation.If you’re currently using SDDC 2016, SDDC 2018, Managed Bare Metal (Essential), VMware on OVHcloud (Host: PRE 48, PRE 96 and PRE vSAN 192), we recommend migrating your VMs live – with zero downtime – to the new Standard VCD, NSX VCD or NSX VCD & vSAN solutions. OVHcloud provides support throughout the migration process.

If you’re currently using a VMware on OVHcloud solution (Host: PRE 192, PRE 384, PRE 768), or one of its variants (with NSX or with vSAN, excluding PRE vSAN 192), we recommend sticking with current solutions that will remain active and scalable.

If you’re using SecNumCloud solutions, note that there won’t be any changes in licence prices for the next two years.You can consolidate your infrastructure irrespective of the case. For example, if you currently have 9-10 servers/hosts with 16 cores, upgrading to 4 servers/hosts with 40 cores would be advantageous. It’s also a cheaper option. If you have several large servers/hosts and 1-2 small servers/hosts, you may want to free up the smaller ones.It’s entirely up to you, whether or not you choose to follow our recommendations. While the price increase is significant in the first scenario, consolidation could potentially be explored in select cases. Feel free to contact us to discuss this. In the second scenario, you can of course request migration to VCD.Below, you’ll find the list of our packs and servers/hosts, including the previous price, the new price, and the price when migrating to VCD. » :

Si vous utilisez les offres SDDC 2016, SDDC 2018, Managed Bare Metal (Essential), VMware on OVHcloud (Hôte : PRE 48, PRE 96 et PRE vSAN 192), nous vous préconisons la migration de vos VM, sans coupure, à chaud, vers les nouvelles offres VCD Standard, VCD NSX ou VCD NSX & vSAN. OVHcloud prend en charge toute la migration.



Si vous êtes sur une offre VMware on OVHcloud (Hôte : PRE 192, PRE 384, PRE 768) ou une de ses variantes (avec NSX ou avec vSAN, à l’exception de PRE vSAN 192), nous vous préconisons de rester sur les offres actuelles qui vont continuer à vivre et évoluer.



Si vous êtes sur les offres SecNumCloud, il n’y aura aucun changement de tarif lié aux licences dans les deux prochaines années.

Dans les trois cas, vous allez également pouvoir consolider vos infrastructures, c’est-à-dire que si par exemple vous utilisez 9-10 serveurs/hôtes de 16 cœurs, vous avez un intérêt de passer sur 4 serveurs/hôtes de 40 cœurs. Cela vous coûtera moins cher. Si vous avez plusieurs gros serveurs/hôtes et 1-2 petits serveurs/hôtes, vous avez intérêt à libérer les plus petits serveurs/hôtes.

Quoi qu’il en soit, vous pouvez bien sûr ne pas suivre nos préconisations. Dans le premier cas l’augmentation de prix est très importante même si on peut imaginer dans certains cas une consolidation. Contactez-nous pour en discuter. Dans le second cas, vous pouvez bien sûr nous demander la migration vers VCD.

Vous retrouverez ci-dessous la liste de nos packs et serveurs/hôtes, avec l’ancien prix, le nouveau prix, et le prix si vous migrez sur VCD.