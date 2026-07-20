OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Open Source”

Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)

Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)

EngineeringEléa Petton24/02/2025
Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco

Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco

EngineeringAurélie Vache11/02/2025
Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)

Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)

EngineeringJulien Levrard02/04/2024
OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023

OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023

EngineeringStéphane Philippart06/10/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – Streamlit app for EDA and interactive prediction (Part 2)

Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – Streamlit app for EDA and interactive prediction (Part 2)

EngineeringEléa Petton11/10/2022
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project - Gradio sketch recognition app (Part 1)

Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project - Gradio sketch recognition app (Part 1)

EngineeringEléa Petton20/09/2022
Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud

EngineeringGbadie Lue, François Loiseau, Pierre-Henri Querol04/04/2022