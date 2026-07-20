OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Open Source”
Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)
EngineeringEléa Petton24/02/2025
Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco
EngineeringAurélie Vache11/02/2025
Backdoor in xz/liblzma (CVE-2024-3094)
EngineeringJulien Levrard02/04/2024
OVHcloud and Hacktober Fest 2023
EngineeringStéphane Philippart06/10/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance
EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage
EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – Streamlit app for EDA and interactive prediction (Part 2)
EngineeringEléa Petton11/10/2022
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project - Gradio sketch recognition app (Part 1)
EngineeringEléa Petton20/09/2022
Installation of VMware Tanzu Community Edition in OVHcloud
EngineeringGbadie Lue, François Loiseau, Pierre-Henri Querol04/04/2022