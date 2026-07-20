OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Open Source”

Venom 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

Venom 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

EngineeringAurélie Vache10/02/2022
Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads

EngineeringJulien Levrard14/12/2021
Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)

EngineeringJulien Levrard13/12/2021
OpenAPI with Python — a state of the art and our latest contribution

OpenAPI with Python — a state of the art and our latest contribution

GeneralFrançois Magimel05/02/2021
Open Innovation: a collaborative cornerstone of our open cloud

Open Innovation: a collaborative cornerstone of our open cloud

GeneralMiroslaw Klaba17/12/2020
Erlenmeyer and PromQL compatibility

Erlenmeyer and PromQL compatibility

GeneralAurélien Hébert16/12/2020
A public and participative roadmap for our Public Cloud!

A public and participative roadmap for our Public Cloud!

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel02/12/2020
Our partnership with Project Jupyter: the value of an open-source data science community

Our partnership with Project Jupyter: the value of an open-source data science community

GeneralJean-Louis Queguiner10/11/2020
The Bastion - Part 4 - A new era

The Bastion - Part 4 - A new era

GeneralStéphane Lesimple29/10/2020