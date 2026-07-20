OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Open Source”
Venom 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency
EngineeringAurélie Vache10/02/2022
Log4shell, how to protect my cloud workloads
EngineeringJulien Levrard14/12/2021
Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)
EngineeringJulien Levrard13/12/2021
OpenAPI with Python — a state of the art and our latest contribution
GeneralFrançois Magimel05/02/2021
Open Innovation: a collaborative cornerstone of our open cloud
GeneralMiroslaw Klaba17/12/2020
Erlenmeyer and PromQL compatibility
GeneralAurélien Hébert16/12/2020
A public and participative roadmap for our Public Cloud!
GeneralMaxime Hurtrel02/12/2020
Our partnership with Project Jupyter: the value of an open-source data science community
GeneralJean-Louis Queguiner10/11/2020
The Bastion - Part 4 - A new era
GeneralStéphane Lesimple29/10/2020