OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Open Source”

Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

GeneralJean-Louis Queguiner02/07/2020
Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel23/06/2020
Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD

GeneralFilip Dorosz15/06/2020
Interpretability Engine: An open-source tool to interpret your models in ML Serving

Interpretability Engine: An open-source tool to interpret your models in ML Serving

GeneralLaurent Parmentier07/05/2020
BigBlueButton

BigBlueButton

EducationAurélien Tanière30/04/2020
Pimp my Makefile

Pimp my Makefile

GeneralMichel Casabianca15/04/2020
Agile telemetry at OVHCloud – Part III

Agile telemetry at OVHCloud – Part III

GeneralJeremy Hennart10/04/2020
Announcing Kafka-on-Pulsar: bring native Kafka protocol support to Apache Pulsar

Announcing Kafka-on-Pulsar: bring native Kafka protocol support to Apache Pulsar

GeneralPierre Zemb24/03/2020
Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator

Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator

GeneralMaxime Hurtrel17/03/2020