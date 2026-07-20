OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Open Source”
Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure
GeneralJean-Louis Queguiner02/07/2020
Celebrating Harbor joining the restricted list of CNCF Graduated projects
GeneralMaxime Hurtrel23/06/2020
Journey to next-gen Ceph storage at OVHcloud with LXD
GeneralFilip Dorosz15/06/2020
Interpretability Engine: An open-source tool to interpret your models in ML Serving
GeneralLaurent Parmentier07/05/2020
BigBlueButton
EducationAurélien Tanière30/04/2020
Pimp my Makefile
GeneralMichel Casabianca15/04/2020
Agile telemetry at OVHCloud – Part III
GeneralJeremy Hennart10/04/2020
Announcing Kafka-on-Pulsar: bring native Kafka protocol support to Apache Pulsar
GeneralPierre Zemb24/03/2020
Managing Harbor at cloud scale : The story behind Harbor Kubernetes Operator
GeneralMaxime Hurtrel17/03/2020