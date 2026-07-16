To avoid repeating yourself, it is good practice to put all tasks that you might run twice somewhere in your project. A Makefile is the perfect place and is also an executable documentation: instead of documenting the build process, you should write it in a build target.

Make is almost everywhere - either installed, or one command away in all Linux distributions. But it is far from perfect: there is, for example, no integrated help, or any option to list available targets in order to perform Bash completion. Help on Targets Consider the following Makefile:

yaml Copy BUILD_DIR=build clean: # Clean generated files and test cache @rm -rf $(BUILD_DIR) @go clean -testcache fmt: # Format Go source code @go fmt ./... test: clean # Run unit tests @go test -cover ./... .PHONY: build build: clean # Build binary @mkdir -p $(BUILD_DIR) @go build -ldflags "-s -f" -o $(BUILD_DIR)/hello .

In the above example, Make doesn't provide an option to list available targets, or the documentation extracted from comments. Let's do it:

yaml Copy BUILD_DIR=build help: # Print help on Makefile @grep '^[^.#]\+:\s\+.*#' Makefile | \ sed "s/\(.\+\):\s*\(.*\) #\s*\(.*\)/`printf "\033[93m"`\1`printf "\033[0m"` \3 [\2]/" | \ expand -t20 clean: # Clean generated files and test cache @rm -rf $(BUILD_DIR) @go clean -testcache fmt: # Format Go source code @go fmt ./... test: clean # Run unit tests @go test -cover ./... .PHONY: build build: clean # Build binary @mkdir -p $(BUILD_DIR) @go build -ldflags "-s -f" -o $(BUILD_DIR)/hello .

You are now able to generate help on targets by typing:

bash Copy $ make help help Print help on Makefile [] clean Clean generated files and test cache [] fmt Format Go source code [] test Run unit tests [clean] build Build binary [clean]

Target help parses Makefile with a regexp to extract target names, descriptions and dependencies to pretty print them on terminal. As this target is the first in the Makefile, it is the default and you can get help by typing make. Bash Completion on Targets Some distributions provide a package to add Bash completion on Make targets, others don't. If you don't have completion while typing make [TAB], you can add it by sourcing the following file (in your ~/.bashrc file for instance):

bash Copy # /etc/profile.d/make complete -W "\`grep -oEs '^[a-zA-Z0-9_-]+:([^=]|$)' ?akefile | sed 's/[^a-zA-Z0-9_.-]*$//'\`" make

With the example build file, completion would print:

bash Copy $ make [TAB] build clean fmt help test $ make t[TAB]est

This is handy for big Makefiles with multiple targets. Makefile Inclusion It is possible to include additional Makefiles, which include directives. One instance of this might be including Makefile help.mk in the same directory:

yaml Copy help: # Print help on Makefile @grep '^[^.#]\+:\s\+.*#' Makefile | \ sed "s/\(.\+\):\s*\(.*\) #\s*\(.*\)/`printf "\033[93m"`\1`printf "\033[0m"` \3 [\2]/" | \ expand -t20

It can be imported into the main Makefile as follows:

yaml Copy include help.mk BUILD_DIR=build clean: # Clean generated files and test cache @rm -rf $(BUILD_DIR) @go clean -testcache fmt: # Format Go source code @go fmt ./... test: clean # Run unit tests @go test -cover ./... .PHONY: build build: # Build binary @mkdir -p $(BUILD_DIR) @go build -ldflags "-s -f" -o $(BUILD_DIR)/hello .

This will include help.mk with its target help. But as target help is no longer in the main Makefile, it will no longer appear when printing help:

bash Copy $ make help clean Clean generated files and test cache [] fmt Format Go source code [] test Run unit tests [clean] build Build binary [clean]

For the same reason, Bash completion will not include target help. Enabling help and completion within the included Makefiles requires more work to parse them and account for included targets. Make Tools Make Tools are utilised to solve these inclusion issues. There are two of these tools: Make Help The Make Help tool scans current directory to find makefile and then parses it in order to extract targets information. Included makefiles are parsed recursively. Thus, to print help in the previous example, you would type:

bash Copy $ make-help build Build binary [clean] clean Clean generated files and test cache fmt Format Go source code help Print help on Makefile test Run unit tests [clean]

We are aware that targets are sorted and that the help target is included in printed help. You might include this help target with the following definition in a makefile:

yaml Copy .PHONY: help help: # Print help on Makefile @make-help

Make Targets This tool lists targets of makefile in current directory and all included ones recursively. With the previous example:

bash Copy $ make-targets build clean fmt help test

Thus, to perform bash completion, you should source:

bash Copy # /etc/profile.d/make complete -W "\`make-targets\`" make