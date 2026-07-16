Context Artificial Intelligence is now a part of our daily life and the services it provides continue to flourish in multiple industries. At OVHCloud, we have recently launched ML Serving; a service to deploy Machine Learning models, ready to use in production.

Its likely you've read some articles relating to Machine Learning (ML) techniques or even used ML models - this may have made you doubt their use in production systems. Indeed, even if a model is provide interesting results, the results can seem obscure to practitioners. It's not always obvious why the model made a decision, especially when there are plenty of features, with various values and labels. For inexperienced users, a prediction will seem as if by magic. In response to this, a new field of research known as interpretability aims to demystify black-box models. The research interprets explanations of predictions, which in turn gives users confidence in the results. By the same token, it affirms a models use in production. To overcome this challenge, we initiated a project with the University of Lille and Central Lille that consisted of making state-of-the-art model-agnostic interpretability methods.

A classification of the method is depicted in the figure above. Firstly, we separate the local methods from the global methods. The local methods explain a single prediction made by the model while global methods explore the behaviour of all the features for a set of samples. Secondly, we distinguish the way the methods represent the results (e.g., rank the feature importance, graph of the impact prediction for the values of the features, tree of rules, and so on…). In interpretability engine, we started to focus on a local method called PDP which is computationally efficient and easy to understand. Interpretability Engine The use of interpretability engine is pretty simple. To install the tool you can type pip install interpretability-engine , and then use it through your CLI. At this step, we assume that you already have a model deployed, with the token, the deployment url, and samples. Then you can try to explain your model with the following command:

bash Copy interpretability-engine --token XXX --deployment-url https://localhost:8080 --samples-path my_dataset.csv --features 0 1 2 --method 'pdp'

Remark: 0 1 2 are the indexes of the features You can also retrieve the samples stored in the object storage through swift, see: interpretability-engine --help . Example on the dataset iris Now let's try a concrete example on the iris dataset. We trained a model with scikit, export it to the ONNX format and deploy on ML Serving, see documentation. Then, we used the whole dataset iris as a sample, this allowed us to retrieve the maximum information on the model. The samples look like this (csv format):

bash Copy 4.7,3.2,1.3,.2 4.6,3.1,1.5,.2 5,3.6,1.4,.2 5.4,3.9,1.7,.4 ...

Notes: Each line is an instance and each column is a feature.

The first column corresponds to the sepal.length , the second one to sepal.width , the third to petal.length and the last one to petal.width .

, the second one to , the third to and the last one to . The order of the feature should respect the order of the feature in the exported format, see limitations detailed below. Then we run the following command:

bash Copy interpretability-engine --token xxx --deployment-url https://xxxx.c1.gra.serving.ai.ovh.net/iris/ --samples-path iris.csv --features 0 1 2 3 --feature-names "sepal.length" "sepal.width" "petal.length" "petal.width" --label-names "setosa" "vergicolor" "virginica"

And we obtain the following figure: