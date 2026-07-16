Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure

Echoing yesterday’s announcement on the Jupyter blog, OVHcloud is proud to support JupyterCon as platinum sponsor and infrastructure donor.

As you probably know, Jupyter has been a huge enabler of the programming community, with over 140 Kernels supported such as Python, R, Julia, Spark, Sas, Haskell, Ruby, C++, Go, etc...

The Jupyter Project embodies open and collaborative dev communities, both key values in the makeup of our own ecosystem.

In recent years, Jupyter and OVHcloud have worked hand in hand on projects such as Mybinder.org and NbViewer. I would like to thank the Jupyter board and NumFocus for their openness and trust, which has enabled such a successful partnership.

In 2020, we moved further, offering a full year of support for the JupiterCon and helping to contribute to the event's success.

With the transition to a fully digital experience, COVID-19 travel restrictions are an opportunity not only to reduce travel costs and ease accessibility, but to limit the carbon footprint tied to knowledge sharing within the ecosystem.