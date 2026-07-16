Articles from Jean-louis Queguiner
How to virtualize PCI-e GPU in the cloud ?
OVHcloud EngineeringJean-louis Queguiner14/01/2022
2021: major technological advances to accelerate, democratize and certify AI uses
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner26/01/2021
Our partnership with Project Jupyter: the value of an open-source data science community
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner10/11/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020
Sponsorship of the JupyterCon 2020: sharing values and supporting with infrastructure
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner02/07/2020
Distributed Training in a Deep Learning Context
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner05/05/2020
What does Training Neural Networks mean?
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner22/04/2020
Understanding the anatomy of GPUs using Pokémon
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner13/03/2019
Deep Learning explained to my 8-year-old daughter
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner15/02/2019