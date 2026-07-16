A public and participative roadmap for our Public Cloud!

Last week, we published a first version of the roadmap for Public Cloud on OVHcloud's GitHub. In this post, we will share why we made this bold move and how this can help you.

Public Cloud : our fastest evolving set of services Offering Baremetal services and Web Hosting for now more than 20 years, OVH launched its Public Cloud ecosystem 5 years ago. After a focus on infrastructure (computing instances, object storage and networking capabilities), we added nearly 30 different services, from managed Kubernetes to Big Data and Machine Learning. We plan to deliver a couple more in the upcoming year (databases, filesystem , baremetal ...). Each service regularly gets new capabilities, either from opensource technologies they are based on or through OVHcloud specific added value. This translates into dozens of features and improvements every year. For example recently, we launched automated backups for your virtual machines, nodepools & anti-affinity management for Kubernetes... We also will soon enable vRack (private networking) to Kubernetes and other services... Finally, we upgrade the different softwares to always guarantee stability and security for your services. We also expand them to all our datacenters. For example, we offer the recent releases of major Linux distributions, enabled Kubernetes 1.19 a couple of weeks ago. We also recently made this service available in our Polish, Australian and Singaporean regions. All this makes it challenging for our customers to be always up-to-date on how they can use all the value brought by this dozens of products together. The numerous questions following our public cloud session at OVHcloud annual event confirmed this challenged needed to be adressed. Moving forward with total #Transparency After checking the best practices in the IaaS, PaaS and SaaS industry, we agreed on sharing a macro view of our features backlog. We found the agile roadmap format a ideal compromise between clarity and usability. We iterated with multiple customer-facing colleagues (presales teams, technical account managers...) to adjust on the format. You can now consult it as a dedicated repository on the existing OVHcloud GitHub page : https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-roadmap .

This artifact is a new proof of our "S.M.A.R.T." cloud Transparency value. For years, our customers recognize us for sharing any planned tasks and incidents on the good old travaux.ovh.net (spoiler : this will go through a major revamp in 2021 for more clarity and usability). OVHcloud is also proud of our "1 page and no hiden fees" and totally predictable public cloud pricing scheme. Publishing our changelog, but also allowing customers to view and participate publicly on our backlog prioritization was the logicial next step. This roadmap remains indicative (and we may surprise you with additionnal strategic features that we choose to keep confidential). We will also share more precise E.T.A. in specific item, as soon as we are confident enough to do so. How to consult and contribute Anyone can consult the board of his choice on https://github.com/ovh/public-cloud-roadmap/projects . You will find out the current features planned in the backlog and some details on how to use those improvments. After loging in with a free GitHub account, one can subscribe to a given feature to get email notifications when it is modified or moves forward. Loged-in users can also comment or vote for listed features to influence our specifications and prioritization.