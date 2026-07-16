Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)

You are not dreaming! You can deploy open-source LLM in a single command line .

Deploying advanced language models can be a challenge! But this sometimes this arduous task is becoming increasingly accessible, enabling developers to integrate sophisticated AI capabilities into their applications.

In this guide, we will walk through deploying the Mistral-Small-24B-Instruct-2501 model using vLLM on OVHcloud's AI Deploy platform. This combination offers a powerful solution for efficient and scalable AI model serving.

Deploying a model is great, but doing it quickly is even better!

🤯 What if a single command line was enough? That's the challenge we're tackling today!

Context

Before deployment, let’s take a closer look at our key technologies!

Mistral Small

The mistralai/Mistral-Small-24B-Instruct-2501 is a 24-billion-parameter instruction-fine-tuned model, renowned for its compact size and performance comparable to larger models.

This model, from MistralAI, is an instruction-fine-tuned version of the base model: Mistral-Small-24B-Base-2501.

To serve this model efficiently, we will utilize vLLM, an open-source library for LLM inference.

vLLM

vLLM (Virtual LLM) is a highly optimized service engine designed to efficiently run large language models. It takes advantage of several key optimizations, such as:

PagedAttention: an attention mechanism that reduces memory fragmentation and enables more efficient use of GPU memory

an attention mechanism that reduces memory fragmentation and enables more efficient use of GPU memory Continuous Batching: vLLM dynamically adjusts batch sizes in real time, ensuring that the GPU is always used efficiently, even with multiple simultaneous requests

vLLM dynamically adjusts batch sizes in real time, ensuring that the GPU is always used efficiently, even with multiple simultaneous requests Tensor parallelism: enables model inference across multiple GPUs to boost performance

enables model inference across multiple GPUs to boost performance Optimized kernel implementations: vLLM uses custom CUDA kernels for faster execution, reducing latency compared to traditional inference frameworks

These features make vLLM one of the best choices for large models such as Mistral Small 24B, enabling low-latency, high-throughput inference on the latest GPUs.

By deploying on OVHcloud's AI Deploy platform, you can deploy this model in a single command line.

AI Deploy

OVHcloud AI Deploy is a Container as a Service (CaaS) platform designed to help you deploy, manage and scale AI models. It provides a solution that allows you to optimally deploy your applications / APIs based on Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL) or LLMs.

The key benefits are:

Easy to use: bring your own custom Docker image and deploy it in a command line or a few clicks surely

bring your own custom Docker image and deploy it in a command line or a few clicks surely High-performance computing: a complete range of GPUs available (H100, A100, V100S, L40S and L4)

a complete range of GPUs available (H100, A100, V100S, L40S and L4) Scalability and flexibility: supports automatic scaling, allowing your model to effectively handle fluctuating workloads

supports automatic scaling, allowing your model to effectively handle fluctuating workloads Cost-efficient: billing per minute, no surcharges

✅ To go further, some prerequisites must be checked!

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure that you have:

🚀 Having all the ingredients for our recipe, it's time to deploy!

Deployment of the Mistral Small 24B LLM

Let's go for the deployment of the model mistralai/Mistral-Small-24B-Instruct-2501

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