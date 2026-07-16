OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “AI”

Using Structured Output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

Using Structured Output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart23/05/2025
Startup Success highlight: YouScan

Startup Success highlight: YouScan

OVHcloud Startup ProgramFilippo Sanesi22/05/2025
Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants

Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants

OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine, Gilles Closset20/05/2025
Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud

Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton15/04/2025
Pushing beyond the limits of embedded real-time AI for edge devices

Pushing beyond the limits of embedded real-time AI for edge devices

OVHcloud Startup ProgramKatya Guez03/04/2025
AI Act in a nutshell

AI Act in a nutshell

EcosystemGilles Closset02/04/2025
Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars

Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars

OVHcloud Startup ProgramLeonard Pommereau20/03/2025
Deep Dive into DeepSeek-R1 - Part 1

Deep Dive into DeepSeek-R1 - Part 1

OVHcloud EngineeringFabien Ric06/03/2025
Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)

Mistral Small 24B served with vLLM and AI Deploy - a single command to deploy an LLM (Part 1)

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton24/02/2025