OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “AI”
Adopting AI in SaaS: how can we move quickly without losing control?
OVHcloud Product NewsGermain Masse14/08/2024
AI is your new driver for Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation
OVHcloud Product NewsGermain Masse, Karim Delescluse05/08/2024
Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton25/07/2024
Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton11/07/2024
Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton09/07/2024
Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart05/07/2024
Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/07/2024
RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart17/06/2024
How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/05/2024