OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “AI”

Adopting AI in SaaS: how can we move quickly without losing control?

Adopting AI in SaaS: how can we move quickly without losing control?

OVHcloud Product NewsGermain Masse14/08/2024
AI is your new driver for Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation

AI is your new driver for Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation

OVHcloud Product NewsGermain Masse, Karim Delescluse05/08/2024
Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

Master Speech AI and build your own Video Translator app with AI Endpoints!

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton25/07/2024
Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

Chatbot memory management with LangChain and AI Endpoints

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton11/07/2024
Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

Build a powerful Audio Virtual Assistant in less than 100 lines of code with AI Endpoints!

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton09/07/2024
Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart05/07/2024
Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!

Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/07/2024
RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain

RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart17/06/2024
How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

How to use AI Endpoints, LangChain and Javascript to create a chatbot

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart30/05/2024