AI is your new driver for Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation

Software as a Service has revolutionised how software is consumed worldwide. Cloud computing has technically paved the way for SaaS since the late 1990s. In turn, AI is transforming the SaaS world, and is now the software industry’s main driver of innovation. Democratising AI, primarily through AI embedded in SaaS tools, brings about new opportunities for the everyday life of your company. Let’s dig deeper. 1/ AI has become a new paradigm in the Software Publishers ecosystem

Seizing the opportunities offered by AI is no longer just a marketing requirement. It’s now a matter of survival for software publishers. While the SaaS market has increased and has remained buoyant ever since COVID pandemic, we have seen companies streamlining the number of SaaS services they use. They had too many services (269 applications on average per company) that are still largely underused.[1] In this context, AI is seen as a way to make a difference. How? By consolidating the added value of software and enhancing its features. This is all the truer given that you no longer need to be a so-called “DeepTech” company to use AI. Now, any software publisher can now have a go at it, without any specific skills. In many cases, it is possible to leverage pre-trained AI algorithms to infer the model with its own data and produce results. The Franco-American startup Hugging Face, already known as the “Github of AI”, has made available more than 500,000 open-source artificial intelligence models and 250,000 sets of data. Are you ready? Here’s what AI can bring to your application development. 2/ Organising and enriching data to better exploit it Thanks to the combined advances of machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and the advent of vector[2] databases, one of the new capabilities of AI is to organise your data so that it can be immediately used: sorting, indexing and even enriching it. What previously required the rare skills of data scientist profiles is now easily within reach. Carried out from the collection phase or retrospectively on older data, data pre-processing by AI opens up possibilities for immediate utilisation of your data, starting with AI-powered search. AI’s ability to understand both the user’s request (prompts written in natural language), and indexed content is a significant contribution to research. The aim here is to display the expected answer by directly synthesising the information and attributing it to its source, instead of using ranking criteria. This revolution was led by a long-time OVHcloud customer, the French platform Algolia. Is the next challenge for OpenAI to compete with Google in search engines?[3]

The Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technique optimises the results of large language models (LLM) by connecting them to specific resources, without retraining the model. In short, it’s about training an AI model with a well-defined corpus of external and/or internal data that can be added on the fly, to avoid off-topic or unsourced results and other AI hallucinations.[4] There is, however, a barrier to model training and specialisation via RAG: the lack or difficulty of exploiting certain data due to regulatory reasons. Here, too, AI could prove to be a game-changer, with the creation of “synthetic data”[5]: artificial data with the same characteristics as the original data by sampling and modelling their probability distribution. It has the potential to transform the way we consume, exchange and monetise data.

3/ Making sense in real time and predicting/reducing uncertainty AI significantly improves predictive modelling by analysing historical patterns faster and more efficiently. Predictions can be refined by basing it on a higher quantity of data. Where predictive scenarios can be multiplied by playing on an unprecedented number of factors. It also becomes possible to generate and adjust these predictions almost in real time. Idenifying trends and providing valuable insights to make more informed decisions faster and with less effort. In the field of LegalTech, the French search engine Predictice, an OVHcloud client since its beginnings, is collecting case law from courts in opendata to feed algorithms that can provide predictions on the chances of a trial succeeding based on a multitude of parameters, with the aim of guiding lawyers in developing their defence strategies. The marketing industry is also using AI to bring brands closer to influencers. By calculating the ‘affinity’ between the audience of an account and the service or product that a company needs to market. This will then help ‘micro-influencing’ or even ‘nano-influencing’ emerging. Applications for predictive AI are virtually limitless. Whether it’s detecting fraud, optimising clinical or consumer testing, anticipating sales changes to optimise a production line and tie up less capital in inventory, organising predictive infrastructure maintenance based on data collected by connected sensors. The list goes on. 4/ Revolutionising the man-machine interface and supporting developers Beyond the obvious applications, for example in customer service, chatbots have become a new way of accessing data and querying it using natural language. “Prompts” enable the streamlining of application interfaces, or generation of dashboards on the fly, which eliminates the need for coding or clicking. In short, AI could renew interest in “progressive disclosure”, a user-interface design concept popularised in 2000 by Jef Raskin in his book The Humane Interface,[6] which is based on three principles: • Initial simplicity: at first glance, only critical features or information are visible • Easy access to additional information as needed by the user Customisation: users can adapt the interface so that it better responds to their needs and preferences (in this case, AI has the ability to do this even without the user’s intervention). AI is changing the landscape of software development. From simple wizards to tools like GitHub Copilot, developers now have resources to create, explain, enhance, correct, and optimise their code. Both beginners and veteran developers can use these tools. While “no code” is still a pipe dream for programming complex applications, “low code” has become the norm. Shouldn't a developer focus more on assembling tech building blocks rather than mastering a programming language? The combination of low Code and DevOps is particularly effective for quickly bringing an idea to fruition and boosting innovation capacity. Especially since AI also automates some of the testing, and speeds up the deployment of software.