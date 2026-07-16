Create your own Audio Summarizer assistant with AI Endpoints!

Do you dream of being able to summarize hours of meetings in a matter of seconds? Don't go away, we'll explain it all here!

Introduction Are you looking for a way to efficiently summarize your meetings, broadcasts, and podcasts for quick reference or to provide to others? Look no further! In this blog post, you will be able to create an Audio Summarizer assistant that can not only transcribe but also summarize all your audios. Thanks to AI Endpoints, it's never been easier to create a virtual assistant that can help you stay on top of your meetings and keep track of important information. This article will explore how AI APIs can be useful to create an advanced virtual assistant to transcribe and summarize any audio file thanks to ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) technologies and famous LLMs (Large Language Models). Objectives Whether you're a professional, a student or just want to make the most of your time, this step-by-step guide will show you how to create an Audio Summarizer assistant that will help you summarize your meetings, shows and podcasts, allowing you to concentrate on what really matters! How to? By connecting your AI Endpoints like puzzles!

AI Endpoints "puzzles" connexion

👀 But first of all, a few definitions are needed to fully understand the technical implementation that follows. Concept In order to better understand the technologies that revolve around the Audio Summarizer, let's start by looking at the tools and notions of ASR, LLM, ... AI Endpoints in a few words AI Endpoints is a new serverless platform powered by OVHcloud and designed for developers. The aim of AI Endpoints is to enable developers to enhance their applications with AI APIs, whatever their level and without the need for AI expertise. It offers a curated catalog of world-renowned AI models and Nvidia's optimized models, with a commitment to privacy as data is not stored or shared during or after model use. AI Endpoints provides access to advanced AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), natural language processing, translation, speech recognition, image recognition, and more.

OVHcloud AI Endpoints website

To know more about AI Endpoints, refer to this website. AI Endpoints proposes several ASR APIs in different languages... But what means ASR? It all starts with ASR Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) is a technology that converts spoken language into written text. It is a complex process that involves several stages, including speech signal preprocessing, feature extraction, acoustic modeling, language modeling, and speech recognition engine. AI Endpoints makes it easy, with ready-to-use inference APIs. Discover how to use them here. In this context, ASR will be used to transcribe long audios into text in order to summarize it with LLMs. Making summary with LLM The famous LLMs, for Large Language Models are responsible for generating human-like text. They use complex algorithms to predict patterns in human language, understand context, and provide relevant responses. With LLM, virtual assistants can engage in meaningful and dynamic conversations with users. To find out more, what better way than to test it yourself? Follow this link. For the current use case, the LLM prompt will precise to generate a summary of the input text based on the result of the ASR endpoint. 🤖 Do you want to start coding the Audio Summarizer? 3, 2, 1, get ready, go! Technical implementation of the Audio Summarizer In this technical part, the following points will be discussed: the use of the ASR API inside Python code

the integration of the Mixtral8x7B LLM

the creation of a web app with Gradio ➡️ Access the full code here.

Working principle of the web app resulting from technical implementation

To build the Audio Summarizer, start by setting up the environment. Set up the environment In order to use AI Endpoints APIs easily, create a .env file to store environment variables.

bash Copy ASR_AI_ENDPOINT=https://whisper-large-v3.endpoints.kepler.ai.cloud.ovh.net/api/openai_compat/v1 LLM_AI_ENDPOINT=https://mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v01.endpoints.kepler.ai.cloud.ovh.net/api/openai_compat/v1 OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN=<ai-endpoints-api-token>

⚠️ Test AI Endpoints and get your free token here In the next step, install the needed Python dependencies. Create the requirements.txt file with the following libraries and launch the installation. ⚠️The environnement workspace is based on Python 3.11 openai==1.68.2

gradio==4.44.1

pydub==0.25.1

python-dotenv==1.0.1

bash Copy pip install -r requirements.txt

Once this is done, you can create a Python file named audio-summarizer-app.py . Then, import Python librairies as follow:

python Copy import gradio as gr import io import os import requests from pydub import AudioSegment from dotenv import load_dotenv from openai import OpenAI import functools

Now, load and access the environnement variables.

markdown Copy # access the environment variables from the .env file load_dotenv() asr_ai_endpoint_url = os.environ.get('ASR_AI_ENDPOINT') llm_ai_endpoint_url = os.getenv("LLM_AI_ENDPOINT") ai_endpoint_token = os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN")

Then define the clients that communicate with your APIs and authenticate your requests:

bash Copy asr_client = OpenAI( base_url=asr_ai_endpoint_url, api_key=ai_endpoint_token ) llm_client = OpenAI( base_url=llm_ai_endpoint_url, api_key=ai_endpoint_token )

💡 You are now ready to start coding your web app! Transcribe audio file with ASR First, create the Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) function in order to transcribe audio files into text. How it works? The audio file is preprocessed as follow: .wav format, 1 channel, 16000 frame rate

format, channel, frame rate The transformed audio processed_audio is read

is read An API call is made to the ASR AI Endpoint named whisper-large-v3

The full response is stored in resp variable and returned by the function

python Copy def asr_transcription(asr_client, audio): if audio is None: return " " else: # preprocess audio processed_audio = "/tmp/my_audio.wav" audio_input = AudioSegment.from_file(audio, "mp3") process_audio_to_wav = audio_input.set_channels(1) process_audio_to_wav = process_audio_to_wav.set_frame_rate(16000) process_audio_to_wav.export(processed_audio, format="wav") with open(processed_audio, "rb") as audio_file: response = asr_client.audio.transcriptions.create( model="whisper-large-v3", file=audio_file, response_format="verbose_json", timestamp_granularities=["segment"] ) # return complete transcription return response.text

🎉 Congratulations! Your ASR function is ready to use. Now it's time to call an LLM to summarize the transcribed text. Summarize audio with LLM In this second step, create the Chat Completion function to use Mixtral8x7B effectively. What to do? Check that the transcription exists

Use the OpenAI API compatibility to call the LLM

Customize your prompt in order to specify LLM task

Return the audio summary

python Copy def chat_completion(llm_client, new_message): if new_message==" ": return "Please, send an input audio to get its summary!" else: # prompt history_openai_format = [{"role": "user", "content": f"Summarize the following text in a few words: {new_message}"}] # return summary return llm_client.chat.completions.create( model="Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1", messages=history_openai_format, temperature=0, max_tokens=1024 ).choices.pop().message.content

⚡️ You're almost there! Now all you have to do is build your web app. To make your solution easy to use, what better way than to quickly create an interface with just a few lines of code? Build Gradio app Gradio is an open-source Python library that allows to quickly create user interfaces for Machine Learning models and demos. What does it mean in practice? Inside a Gradio Block, you can: Define a theme for your UI

Add a title to your web app with gr.HTML()

Upload audio thanks to the dedicated component, gr.Audio()

Obtain the result of the written transcription with the gr.Textbox()

Get a summary of the audio with the powerful LLM and a second gr.Textbox() component

component Add a clear button with gr.ClearButton() to reset the page of the web app

markdown Copy # create partial functions with bound client instances asr_transcribe_fn = functools.partial(asr_transcription, asr_client) chat_completion_fn = functools.partial(chat_completion, llm_client) # gradio with gr.Blocks(theme=gr.themes.Default(primary_hue="blue"), fill_height=True) as demo: # add title and description with gr.Row(): gr.HTML( """ <div align="center"> <h1>Welcome on Audio Summarizer web app 💬!</h1> <i>Transcribe and summarize your broadcast, meetings, conversations, potcasts and much more...</i> </div> <br> """ ) # audio zone for user question gr.Markdown("## Upload your audio file 📢") with gr.Row(): inp_audio = gr.Audio( label = "Audio file in .wav or .mp3 format:", sources = ['upload'], type = "filepath", ) # written transcription of user question with gr.Row(): inp_text = gr.Textbox( label = "Audio transcription into text:", ) # chabot answer gr.Markdown("## Chatbot summarization 🤖") with gr.Row(): out_resp = gr.Textbox( label = "Get a summary of your audio:", ) with gr.Row(): # clear inputs clear = gr.ClearButton([inp_audio, inp_text, out_resp]) # update functions inp_audio.change( fn = asr_transcribe_fn, inputs = inp_audio, outputs = inp_text ) inp_text.change( fn = chat_completion_fn, inputs = inp_text, outputs = out_resp )

Then, you can launch it in the main .

bash Copy if __name__ == '__main__': demo.launch(server_name="0.0.0.0", server_port=8000)

Now, the web app is ready to be used!

Audio Summarizer web app overview

🚀 That's it! Now get the most out of your tool by launching it locally. Launch Gradio web app locally Finally, you can start this Gradio app locally by launching the following command:

bash Copy python audio-summarizer-app.py