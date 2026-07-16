Startup Success highlight: YouScan

YouScan , a next-generation AI-powered social listening platform, has carved out a leading position in the MarTech space by helping brands listen to their customers in real time. Founded by Oleksii Orap and headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, YouScan has grown into a global SaaS company with a team of 70 people and over 400 clients worldwide. Major brands such as Nestlé, L’Oréal, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and McDonald’s rely on YouScan to track online brand mentions and uncover consumer insights, helping them make smarter decisions.

The idea for YouScan came about in 2009 when social media was noticeably starting to change the way consumers interacted with brands. Oleksii Orap, with his extensive background in telecommunications and internet technologies, noticed an opportunity in the data-rich but noisy social media landscape. He envisioned a tool that would allow businesses to hone in on valuable insights and turn raw, unstructured social media data into intelligence.

In 2010, YouScan launched as one of the first social media listening platforms. Fourteen years later, Oleksii was named one of the Top 5 Global Tech Pioneers in Social Media Intelligence by The Social Intelligence Lab, demonstrating just how influential they have been in the industry.

In 2024, YouScan joined the OVHcloud Startup Program and then the Fast Forward AI Accelerator. The decision to partner with OVHcloud came at a critical moment as the company sought more cost-effective, scalable infrastructure solutions. YouScan achieved a tenfold reduction in costs—saving hundreds of thousands of euros annually. The move not only cut expenses but also boosted performance and flexibility.

“Switching to OVHcloud was a game-changer for us. The cost savings on our infrastructure have allowed us to invest more in innovation and product development. OVHcloud’s AI solutions have streamlined our machine learning workflows. Our team can now focus on training and deploying AI models without worrying about complex setups or infrastructure management.”

- Oleksii Orap, CEO and Founder

As an AI-first company, YouScan powers some of its most advanced features with OVHcloud’s AI infrastructure. One of their latest innovations, Insights Copilot, is the industry’s very first AI agent for social listening. It lets users interact with their social listening data through a chat interface, helping brands quickly understand customer sentiment, product comparisons, and emerging trends. YouScan’s Visual Insights capability, a proprietary computer vision technology, processes tens of millions of social media images daily, detecting brand logos and generating automated visual content reports that help brands understand how consumers engage with their products in the real world.

YouScan is now expanding its presence in key markets across the EU, North America, and LATAM. In 2024 alone, the company saw a 54% increase in annual revenue, driven by the growing demand for AI-powered social media intelligence solutions.

With its visionary leadership, cutting-edge AI solutions, and a trusted partnership with OVHcloud, YouScan is set to continue transforming how brands listen to and understand their customers.

“The OVHcloud Startup Program has given us more than just technical resources. Their workshops, mentoring sessions, and global network of partners have been instrumental as we expand into new markets. For any startup looking to scale efficiently and securely, OVHcloud is an ideal partner.”

- Oleksii Orap, CEO and Founder