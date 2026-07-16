AI Act in a nutshell

This is a joint article written with Ethiqais, an OVHcloud Startup Program member providing a solution for intelligent auditing of AI system compliance. AI Act regulation and actual implementation at a larger scale is only a few weeks ahead with its first real impact on businesses.



We wanted to recap the main information to have in mind with this short recap - as of April 2025. 𝗘𝗨 𝗔𝗜 𝗔𝗰𝘁: 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗜 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲? The EU's AI Act is a global regulation already implemented in Europe, with now the Ban on AI Systems with Unacceptable risks since February 2025.



The AI Act applies to providers and deployers of AI systems within the EU, aiming to ensure product safety and mitigate risks associated with AI use.



🔑 Core objectives:

• Creating a framework of trust for AI adoption

• Encouraging responsible innovation

• Protecting fundamental rights and user data



⏱️ Key timeline milestones:

• August 2024: Law enters into force

• February 2025: Ban on unacceptable risk AI systems

• May 2025: AI Office Codes of Practice ready

• August 2025: GPAI model regulations effective

• August 2026: Full application to all AI systems



The Act creates a two-level governance structure:

1️ National authorities supervising AI systems

2️ European Commission and AI Office regulating general-purpose AI models



While the legal complexity is significant, the goal is straightforward: making AI trustworthy while fostering innovation.



Businesses face several challenges in complying with the EU AI Act due to its complexity and stringent requirements. 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗔𝗜 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 ? The EU AI Act introduces a four-tier risk classification system that is key to understand:



🔴 Unacceptable Risk (PROHIBITED): • Social scoring systems • Emotion recognition in workplaces/education • Biometric categorization systems that infer sensitive attributes • Scraping facial images from the internet • Manipulative or deceptive AI

🟠 High Risk: • Medical devices • Recruitment systems • Critical infrastructure • Education and vocational training • Law enforcement systems

🟡 Specific Transparency Risk: • Chatbots • Deepfakes • AI-generated content → Must clearly disclose they are AI-generated

🟢 Minimal Risk: • Anti-spam filters • AI in video games • Most business applications

The penalties are severe: up to 7% of global annual turnover or €35 million for violations related to prohibited practices.



Before deploying any AI system, you need to assure the use of the AI system and to assess its risk - this will determine your compliance exigence.



Talking about compliance is also talking about processes and governance.

OVHcloud and ETHIQAIS have been among the very first signatories of the AI Pact at the European Commission and can help you navigate in this new regulatory framework:



With OVHcloud:

🔹 European Trusted Cloud with Data Sovereignty at its heart

🔹 A wide rage of GPU & Compute capabilities with best-in-class sustainable infrastructure



With Ethiqais:

🔹 Automate documentation for AI systems

🔹 Elaborate AI global governance and real-time conformity assessment Know Your Role & Responsibilities Your obligations under the EU AI Act depend on your role in the AI value chain. The 2 main categories are: 👨‍💻 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿/𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿: • You develop AI systems and put them on the market • Highest level of obligations, especially for high-risk systems • Responsible for risk assessments, documentation, technical requirements 👩‍💼 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗿/𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿: • You use AI systems in professional contexts • Must follow instructions from suppliers • Additional obligations if using high-risk systems 🤝 Other roles with specific obligations: • Agent: EU representative for non-EU suppliers • Importer: Brings AI systems into the EU market • Distributor: Makes AI systems available on the EU market See the attached table for an overview of obligations status per role

And check "The AI Act Explorer" provided by the Future of Life Institute for all the related details.

Start preparing NOW by: 1 - Identifying all AI systems in your organization 2 - Determining your role for each system 3 - Classifying each system's risk level 4 - Understanding your specific obligations 5 - Implementing compliance measures before deadlines

And now... Time to introduce more formally ETHIQAIS, a member of the OVHcloud Startup Program!