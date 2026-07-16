Back
Gilles Closset

Gilles Closset

Contributor

Fostering and enhancing impactful collaborations with a diverse array of AI partners, spanning Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Startups, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), subject matter experts, and more, to deliver added value to our joint customers. 🏁 CAREER JOURNEY – Got a Master degree in IT in 2007 and started career as an IT Consultant In 2010, had the opportunity to develop business in the early days of the new Cloud Computing era. In 2016, started to witness the POWER of Partnerships & Alliances to fuel business growth, especially as we became the main go-to MSP partner for healthcare French projects from our hyperscaler. Decided to double down on this approach through various partner-centric positions: as a managed service provider or as a cloud provider, for Channels or for Tech alliances. ➡️ Now happy to lead an ECOSYSTEM of AI players each bringing high value to our joint customers.

Articles from Gilles Closset

Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants

Jack and the BeanstAIk: The AI opportunity isn’t just for the tech giants

OVHcloud Partner ProgramDavid Devine, Gilles Closset20/05/2025
AI Act in a nutshell

AI Act in a nutshell

EcosystemGilles Closset02/04/2025
Introducing OVHcloud’s Trusted and Innovative AI Ecosystem

Introducing OVHcloud’s Trusted and Innovative AI Ecosystem

EcosystemGilles Closset21/01/2025
🧠AI Concepts in a Nutshell: LLM Optimization

🧠AI Concepts in a Nutshell: LLM Optimization

OVHcloud EngineeringGilles Closset25/11/2024
🧠 AI concept in a Nutshell: LLM series.

🧠 AI concept in a Nutshell: LLM series.

OVHcloud EngineeringGilles Closset14/10/2024
🧠 AI Concepts in a Nutshell: Machine Learning

🧠 AI Concepts in a Nutshell: Machine Learning

OVHcloud EngineeringGilles Closset12/09/2024