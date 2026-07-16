Introducing OVHcloud’s Trusted and Innovative AI Ecosystem

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the most transformative force in the global economy, impacting every sector from healthcare to finance to the public sector. New and innovative capabilities come from all parts of the technology ecosystem and from all regions of the world. Every week, almost every day! The momentum in this space is incredible. In fact, we've seen a significant acceleration in the number of AI startups that have joined the OVHcloud Startup Program as well as Partners & Editors adding AI expertise & capabilities to their portfolio.

Aligned with our DNA of a Trusted & Sustainable Cloud, OVHcloud is committed to supporting AI innovation that adheres to core values.

To help customers and developers harness this innovation, we’re bringing the best of OVHcloud’s infrastructure, AI products, and State-of-the-art models to members of our Ecosystem at every layer of the AI stack: chipmakers, models builders and AI platforms, technology partners enabling companies to develop and deploy machine learning (ML) models, app-builders solving customer use-cases with generative AI, and global services and consulting firms that help enterprise customers implement all of this technology at scale. Let’s deep dive into our partnerships, programs, and resources for each segment of the ecosystem that showcase our open approach. Building a Trusted and Innovative AI Ecosystem

Model builders & Chipmakers Let’s kickstart the introduction of our AI Ecosystem with the members that are directly integrated into specific OVHcloud AI products, aka Technology Partners. Companies like Mistral AI, Meta and Stability AI are building open-source foundation models, including LLMs, that can significantly accelerate the development of generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) applications. OVHcloud serves to end-customers these models through AI Endpoints with its high-performance infrastructure and industry-leading energy efficiency. AI endpoints require no AI expertise or dedicated infrastructure, as the serverless platform provides access to advanced AI models including Large Language Models (LLMs), natural language processing, translation, speech recognition, image recognition, and more. Developers can select from a range of models, including open-source options like Mistral AI, Llama, Whisper, and Stable Diffusion, as well as a variety of optimized models from our Model Builders partners, creating a versatile testing ground for chosen AI models.

Our catalog of AI models is continually expanding, and we are actively seeking new collaborations with partners to integrate proprietary models that address specific use cases.

OVHcloud also developed strong and long-lasting partnerships with chipmakers like NVIDIA and AMD to deliver tailored services for deep learning, inference and high-performance computing, with the best available GPUs. AI models are becoming more complex due to the rise of conversational AI. Training and inference now require massive computing power and scalability, and OVHcloud follows the industry innovations by integrating the latest GPUs, including for 2025 the AMD MI325X series, and the Nvidia H200 NVL and Blackwell generation. Using industrial innovations, such as water cooling in our servers, allow us to achieve the lowest energy consumption on the market. AI PaaS Solutions & Tools Organizations and developers engaged in ambitious AI projects usually employ various tools to facilitate the creation, management, and deployment of their models. These tools assist developers with essential tasks such automating and optimizing data pipelines, monitoring model performance, managing private datasets, defining and enforcing safety & security measures related to regulation or specific policies. OVHcloud collaborates with these organizations to address the crucial requirements of machine learning engineers and data scientists. To meet growing demand from customers and partners building innovative AI services on OVHcloud, many of the leaders in AI solutions are launching new or expanded partnerships with OVHcloud today. Let’s have a look to these few examples: Multiverse Computing are the world leaders in Quantum AI. They apply quantum and quantum-inspired AI to solve complex problems delivering practical applications and tangible value today.



Hopsworks seamlessly integrates and can be deployed on OVHcloud using Kubernetes, allowing users to run feature engineering pipelines, training pipelines, and batch inference pipelines using Spark, Flink, or Python on OVHcloud.



With Valohai access scalable and secure cloud environments without having to rebuild your ML workflows. The integration between the Valohai MLOps platform and OVHcloud makes it easy to access on-demand computational resources. Scale up with ease to meet the needs of your projects, while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance



Lampi AI provides a Secure AI platform with the best and latest LLMs to power predictable and fine-tuned AI agents that pick the relevant information from your data and web, reason, iterate, and tackle complex tasks.



Qdrant : Through the seamless integration between Qdrant Hybrid Cloud and OVHcloud, developers and businesses are able to deploy the fully managed vector database within their existing OVHcloud setups in minutes, enabling faster, more accurate AI-driven insights.

Through our support to these critical members, we offer developers the best platform and ecosystem in which to build the next generation of helpful AI applications, and provide customers with a single destination for building, innovating with, and applying AI.

AI Apps addressing End-customers use cases specifically OVHcloud is the destination for developers and partners to build the next generation of innovative applications with AI and ML, including exciting new generative AI capabilities. Much innovation in the generative AI space comes from fast moving, early-stage startups. They excel in developing new applications designed to address very specific End-customers’ use cases. Some differentiate through their model(s), either proprietary or fined-tuned, and make it available through inference API or in their App. Others bring value buy developing Applications or User Interface on top of “General-Purpose AI Models” - so-called API wrappers – by knowing precisely the business workflow of their customers. This may translate into AI agents capable of performing tasks independently, without the need for constant human oversight. Many AI startups are choosing OVHcloud not only for industry-leading Sustainable & Trusted Cloud infrastructure, but also for fully managed AI services, which makes it faster and easier to scale, at the best price and with no lockin. Let’s review some of them: ILLUIN Technology provides a powerful low-code multimodal AI orchestration platform that enables you to hybridize different AI approaches and models to implement and industrialize your most complex customized use cases, including AI Agents.



moinAI uses AI to automatically resolve recurring customer enquiries - across multiple channels and in various languages - with minimal effort. Chatbots, live chat and product advisors allow companies to communicate quickly and efficiently with customers on the website around the clock.



catchHR uses AI to streamline recruitment, automating tasks like job posting, candidate sourcing, and skill matching to save time and boost efficiency. AI-generated job ads attract top talent, while AI-powered candidate analysis ensures a strong match between applicants and roles, considering both skills and personality fit.



Rayscape has already demonstrated excellent results in 150+ clinics and hospitals. Its AI is trained on more than 43 million images from all around the globe and powers predictive insights, automated analysis, efficient workflows to prioritize cases based on urgency, and generates structured reports.



Factiverse offers AI-powered solutions to enhance content credibility and streamline fact-checking processes. Their offerings include an advanced text editor that identifies and verifies factual statements in your content. It highlights claims and provides links to credible sources, assisting in correcting inaccuracies Factiverse GPT. Services Partners We stand at the brink of an exhilarating transformation, propelled by advancements in machine learning (ML) technologies. This shift holds the promise of revolutionizing customer experiences, introducing groundbreaking applications, and boosting our customers' productivity to new levels. The market's enthusiasm is clear, with an unprecedented number of customers eager to leverage generative artificial intelligence to revamp their businesses. Successfully innovating with large language models and generative AI demands proficiency in data management, AI, human resources, and operational processes. It is crucial that these models and AI solutions are crafted to be ethical, transparent, and reliable.

Our partner ecosystem will lead the way in developing innovative business solutions tailored to customers across various industries and sizes.

Services partners from our Ecosystem have demonstrated expertise delivering Machine Learning and generative AI solutions on OVHcloud. These partners offer a range of products and services and technologies including specialized consulting services, Managed Services and Applications that are secure, efficient, and scalable across industries. Today, several of our leading partners, CGI, Onepoint, Accenture, synaigy , W&B Asset Studio, Sopra Steria, Inetum and NEXiD are already providing key support in terms of OVHcloud generative AI advisory, implementation services and capabilities available to customers. These partners play an essential role in applying new AI capabilities to solve industry-specific challenges and helping enterprises build generative AI into their products and everyday business processes. OVHcloud and its broader ecosystem

Our AI Ecosystem is part of our broader Ecosystem and includes a wide variety of startups and partners, ready to support customers with both current and future technological challenges. It does so by giving customers the means to innovate and develop their own competitive advantage. Through these programs, we provide product support, marketing amplification, and co-selling opportunities to help our services and ISV partners bring these solutions to market faster, reach more customers, and grow their businesses. We have launched over the past 10+ years the following initiatives: OVHcloud Partner Program OVHcloud partners play a key role in customers’ digital transformation, with the support and services they offer to help them meet the challenges involved. Over 700 companies joint this program, providing a wide range of expertise and services to our customers. Interested Partners can go here to apply to join the program

OVHcloud Startup Program We nurture tech entrepreneurs by deploying an array of business scaling opportunities within OVHcloud’s global ecosystem of trust.

Over 5.000 startups and scaleups from across the globe that have already benefited from our program since its launch in 2015.

To further support the AI startups and accelerate their app development, we’re launching a new initiative, called AI Accelerator which recognizes select startups whose applications and platforms are optimized to run as-a-service on OVHcloud infrastructure and who are utilizing OVHcloud’s AI capabilities in new and helpful ways. The program provides dedicated access to OVHcloud expertise, training, and co-marketing support to help partners build capacity and go to market. Interested AI startups can go here to apply to join the program

Open Trusted Cloud This program is aimed at software publishers, as well as SaaS and PaaS solution providers. Its ambition is to work together on building an ecosystem of SaaS and PaaS services — hosted in the open, reversible and trusted cloud offered by OVHcloud. This will provide a common platform for competitive solutions, and hundreds have already joined. You can browse some of the solutions available in our ecosystem here

OVHcloud Marketplace At the heart of the ecosystem, the Marketplace was designed to benefit everyone. OVHcloud Marketplace brings together the best solutions from SaaS and PaaS publishers in the ecosystem on an ethical and transparent cloud. Carry out the digital transformation of your company or subscribe to a solution for your personal use with complete peace of mind thanks to these trusted solutions.