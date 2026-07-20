OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “OVHcloud”

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

Tech bitesStéphane Philippart29/04/2026
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

EventsAurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel29/04/2026
OVHcloud Startups: How to Accelerate Your Growth using Our Training Portal

OVHcloud Startups: How to Accelerate Your Growth using Our Training Portal

Startup ProgramMarine Watterlot22/04/2026
Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Running an Ethereum Node on OVHcloud Public instances

Running an Ethereum Node on OVHcloud Public instances

Partner ProgramLautaro Bautista09/03/2026
Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Product NewsOctave Klaba05/03/2026
Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup ProgramPhilip Marais26/02/2026
The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloudElena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon12/02/2026
Strategic autonomy: taking control of data and infrastructure for digital resilience

Strategic autonomy: taking control of data and infrastructure for digital resilience

SovereigntyNicolas Stevenin11/02/2026