OVHcloud Blog

What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - April 2026

Tech bites Stéphane Philippart 29/04/2026

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: feedback and highlights

Events Aurélie Vache, Rémy Vandepoel 29/04/2026

OVHcloud Startups: How to Accelerate Your Growth using Our Training Portal

Startup Program Marine Watterlot 22/04/2026

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Engineering Eléa Petton 10/04/2026

Running an Ethereum Node on OVHcloud Public instances

Partner Program Lautaro Bautista 09/03/2026

Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Product News Octave Klaba 05/03/2026

Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup Program Philip Marais 26/02/2026

The Revolution of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0: OVHcloud stands with VMware customers to migrate into the future

Accelerating with OVHcloud Elena Luoto, Guillaume Maquet, Thomas Gatignon 12/02/2026

Strategic autonomy: taking control of data and infrastructure for digital resilience