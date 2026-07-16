OVHcloud Startups: How to Accelerate Your Growth using Our Training Portal

As a member of the OVHcloud Startup Program, you're part of a vibrant community that's driving innovation and digital transformation. To stay ahead of the curve, it's essential to continuously update your skills, practices, and technologies. One way to do this is by leveraging the resources and support offered by the OVHcloud Partner Network.

With the OVHcloud Startup Program, you can enhance your cloud expertise and accelerate your growth. How?

The Startup Program provides you with access to dedicated cloud resources, including technical consultation sessions with our engineers. These sessions can help you navigate the complexities of cloud infrastructure and optimize your cloud strategy.

Now you can also get access to dedicated cloud training. As a Startup Program member, you can obtain cloud solutions certifications which will make you stand out from the crowd and, also, be better prepared to navigate your cloud strategy.

We’ve opted for a flexible training model because we trust our customers. This means that you can train independently through e-learning, whenever you want, choosing the courses that are relevant to your business and the people who need to be trained, according to their role. This saves you time and money and, thanks to the expertise you’ll gain through training, you’ll be able to deploy more cost-effective and efficient cloud solutions.

Our training courses and certifications give you a more qualified workforce.

In addition to validating your technical skills, our certifications can help you develop your expertise. Plus, you can demonstrate this with our certification badges, which help you gain recognition.

Finally, OVHcloud offers a wide range of solutions. Our training courses will help you discover the scope of these solutions and when and how to use them. Each course is designed to help you deliver a great experience for your customers. Simply by having the right knowledge to effectively identify the best solution to meet their needs.

Once trained, you are also likely to have ideas for new projects.

Get certified and give your expertise a headstart.

Discover our Training Portal's catalog to boost your expertise.