Recap: the OVHcloud Blog from August 2026

Skim our quick recap of the not-to-miss articles from our August edition of the OVHcloud Blog, including: a transparent look at our pricing changes, the homegrown engine behind your storage volumes, a tin of tuna that explains the value of blockchain, and more…

Story of the month: OVHcloud prices are changing

Three articles by Octave Klaba lay out what's changing, why, and how to limit the impact on your monthly bill.

Public Cloud: the end of the all-in-one plan

As of October 1, local storage and the public IPv4 address will move out of instance prices and onto their own lines, while compute prices will stay put. The article explains the two reasons behind the new à la carte model, namely: to stay comparable with market practices, and to hold the line on compute because memory costs six times more than it did a year ago. Discover the new model.

Public Cloud pricing: the details, effective October 1

To break it all down: for an identical configuration, increases can range from 1.4% to 21.9% across B3, C3, and R3 instances, with a reference-by-reference table and four architecture examples to size up your own case. Savings Plans get simpler too — two terms, 12 months (-15%) and 36 months (-30%), starting September 1. Run the numbers for your instances.

Dedicated servers: what changes in the second half of 2026

There will be no across-the-board increase here. Prices are adjusted reference by reference on the Advance, Game, Scale, and High Grade ranges (Gen 2024 and 2026), while Kimsufi, So you Start, Rise, and earlier generations stay the same. Existing customers get the softer landing: their renewal increase is three to six times smaller than for a new order, and a prepaid subscription will lock in today's price. Check what changes for your servers.

Engineering and infrastructure

Building Exten, our own NVMe block storage engine

For more than a year, your Public Cloud volumes have been running on Exten, an engine built in-house to gradually replace Ceph. The article walks through the machinery: NVMe over Fabrics, Reed-Solomon error correction (a cluster survives losing two drives at just 1.5 times the usable space), zero-copy design, and QoS rules that keep volumes fair. Look under the hood of Exten.

3-AZ: the new standard in cloud resilience

Would your architecture survive the complete loss of a datacenter, right now? Drawing on a real customer case — a B2B SaaS ticketing platform — OVHcloud and Enix show how the 3-AZ architecture, with three datacenters more than 30 km apart and connected in under a millisecond, was combined with a managed operations layer to make high availability achievable without an oversized engineering project. See the full demonstration.

Education and community

Simply Put: tracing a tin of tuna with blockchain

How do you prove the tuna on your plate is the one caught in the Pacific? This plain-language explainer follows a tin from bait to plate and shows why fraud becomes nearly impossible along the way. It's also honest about the limit: blockchain proves a record hasn't been changed, not that it was true in the first place. Follow the tuna's journey.

Until the next OVHcloud Blog recap

That's all for August. In the meantime, you can catch every new article as it's published via our RSS feed. Happy September!