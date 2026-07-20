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Dedicated servers: price change in the second half of 2026

Octave Klaba17/08/20268 min read
Bare Metal Servers,Pricing
Dedicated servers: price change in the second half of 2026

Since September 2025, the global market for DDR5 RAM and NVMe drives has seen a major shortage caused by AI. Six months after our first article, the escalating shortage has pushed us to revise the prices of some of our newer dedicated servers.

This article provides a thorough, model-by-model breakdown, and explains what this change specifically means for you — whether you’re a new or existing customer.

The backdrop: component supply chain issues worldwide

DDR5 RAM now costs six times as much as it did a year ago. That’s because the surge in artificial intelligence has led to huge demand for graphics processors, which are known for their high memory requirements. The top three global manufacturers are now focusing their factory production on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and this has impacted DDR5 supply. Storage is also facing a similar squeeze; processors, motherboards and network cards also starting to be affected.

As for Bare Metal and Cloud servers, they are designed and assembled in our two plants. The high-volume orders you place with us every year has allowed us to build long-standing supplier relationships, significantly reducing our supply chain issues. We apply a price update in the second month of each quarter, effective for the remainder of the quarter. The increase takes effect immediately and in full, no different from any hardware or cloud provider.

Our approach: model by model

We’ve ruled out a flat increase across the entire catalogue. Our teams reviewed every range, model by model, to adjust only what is genuinely affected, in line with the actual cost impact. Any range or generation not listed in this article retains its current price.

To stop new solutions becoming unaffordable, we’ve also applied an increase to services already in production. This affects existing customers, but only on very recent equipment using the latest RAM generation: DDR5. This keeps the increase more measured across the board, while new equipment stays affordable.

The schedule

  • 1 July 2026: new rates for memory and storage options apply to orders from this date onwards
  • 11 August 2026: new server configuration pricing apply to new orders from this date onwards
  • 1 October 2026: new rates apply to servers already running, taking effect on the subscription renewal date

Scope: Advance (Gen 2024 and 2026), Game (Gen 2026), Scale and High Grade (Gen 2024 and 2026). The Kimsufi, So you Start and Rise ranges are not affected, nor are generations before Gen 2024.

Already a Gen 2024 or Gen 2026 dedicated server customer?

The base configuration of the Gen 2024 and Gen 2026 costs the same as the equivalent new server, after its price increase on 11 August 2026. Exclusively, live servers keep a lower pricing scale for their installed memory and storage options.

Installed optionNew order Existing customer · Gen 2024Existing customer · Gen 2026
Memory (RAM)+127% median+20%+40%
Storage+89% median+10%+15%

For a RAM module, a customer who already has it installed pays an increase three to six times lower than a customer ordering the same option new. The more your server is equipped, the more the difference works in your favour.

For new orders, the increase depends heavily on the option chosen: from 68% to 652% for memory and from 8% to 166% for storage. The tables below show a breakdown of each option.

If you have an outstanding commitment

Nothing changes until it ends. The new price will apply on the next renewal. To lock in your current rate(s) long-term, you can opt for a prepaid subscription, i.e., pay the full amount upfront for the chosen period at the time of subscription.

What’s not changing

Service performance, availability and support levels, as well as your SLAs and contractual terms stay the same. This adjustment concerns the price only. You keep the included DDoS protection and network performance, still all within a sovereign, European cloud.

We continue to invest

Despite the context, we stay the course on investment, including the design and operation of our infrastructure, in diversifying our supply chain, and in planning our long-term capacity. We’re also investing in GPU-equipped dedicated servers, coming soon to all regions. Our teams are on hand to help you choose the configuration best suited to your needs.

The breakdown, range by range

  • Advance Generation 2024
  • Advance Generation 2026
  • Game Generation 2026
  • Scale Generation 2024
  • Scale Generation 2026
  • High Grade Generation 2024
  • High Grade Generation 2026

Advance · Gen 2024 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
ADVANCE-1AMD EPYC 4244P632 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe114,99 € +28 %89,99 €
ADVANCE-2AMD EPYC 4344P864 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe154,99 € +24 %124,99 €
ADVANCE-3AMD EPYC 4464P1264 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe199,99 € +18 %169,99 €
ADVANCE-4AMD EPYC 4584PX1664 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe254,99 € +16 %219,99 €
ADVANCE-5AMD EPYC 8224P (Siena)2496 GB2 x 960 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe394,99 € +36 %289,99 €
ADVANCE-STORAMD EPYC 4344P832 GB2 x 22 TB SAS264,99 € +33 %199,99 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-1 · ADVANCE-STOR Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
32 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECCIncludedIncluded
64 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECC42 € +68 %25 €
128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC134 € +131 %58 €
192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC178 € +128 %78 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-2 → ADVANCE-4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
64 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECCIncludedIncluded
128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC92 € +130 %40 €
192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC136 € +74 %78 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-5 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
96 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC210 € +133 %90 €
384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC718 € +126 %318 €
576 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 248 € +126 %552 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-1 → ADVANCE-4 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +73 %229 €
4 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD78 € +86 %42 €
4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD186 € +90 %98 €
4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD366 € +83 %200 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD714 € +66 %429 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-5 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD264 € +154 %104 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +73 %229 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD444 € +113 %208 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD792 € +90 %416 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 6 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 188 € +90 %624 €
4 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD78 € +86 %42 €
4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD186 € +90 %98 €
4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD366 € +83 %200 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD714 € +66 %429 €
8 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 506 € +87 %806 €

Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-STOR Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD79 € +8 %73 €
2 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDDIncludedIncluded
4 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD258 € +80 %143 €
4 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD179 € +156 %70 €
6 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD435 € +104 %213 €
6 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD357 € +153 %141 €
8 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD615 € +117 %284 €
8 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD536 € +154 %211 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
ADVANCE-1AMD EPYC 4245P632 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe159,99 € +52 %104,99 €
ADVANCE-2AMD EPYC 4345P864 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe199,99 € +48 %134,99 €
ADVANCE-3AMD EPYC 4465P1264 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe259,99 € +30 %199,99 €
ADVANCE-4AMD EPYC 4585PX1664 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe299,99 € +25 %239,99 €
ADVANCE-5Intel Xeon 6527P24128 GB2 x 960 GB PCIe 5.0 NVMe572,99 € +74 %329,99 €
ADVANCE-STORAMD EPYC 4345P832 GB2 x 24 TB SAS384,99 € +67 %229,99 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-1 · ADVANCE-STOR Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
32 GB DDR5 5600MHz On-Die ECCIncludedIncluded
64 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC67 € +158 %26 €
128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC134 € +131 %58 €
192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC178 € +128 %78 €
256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC298 € +129 %130 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-2 → ADVANCE-4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
64 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECCIncludedIncluded
128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC92 € +130 %40 €
192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC136 € +74 %78 €
256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC256 € +129 %112 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-5 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC IncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC224 € +124 %100 €
512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC1 324 € +127 %584 €
1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC3 104 € +127 %1 368 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-1 → ADVANCE-5 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 15.36 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD742 € +89 %392 €
4 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD78 € +86 %42 €
4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD186 € +90 %98 €
4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD366 € +89 %194 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD714 € +89 %378 €

Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-STOR Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD79 € +8 %73 €
2 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD IncludedIncluded
4 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD258 € +80 %143 €
4 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD179 € +90 %94 €
6 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD435 € +75 %248 €
6 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD 357 € +90 %188 €
8 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD615 € +70 %362 €
8 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD 536 € +90 %282 €

Game · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
GAME-1AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D864 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe279,99 € +100 %139,99 €
GAME-2AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D1664 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe313,99 € +74 %179,99 €

Game · Gen 2026 – GAME-1 · GAME-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
64 GB DDR5 5600MHz On-Die ECCIncludedIncluded
128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC91 € +127 %40 €
192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC178 € +128 %78 €
256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC254 € +127 %112 €

Scale · Gen 2024 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
SCALE-A1AMD EPYC Genoa 912416128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe539,99 € +46 %369,99 €
SCALE-A2AMD EPYC Genoa 925424128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe579,99 € +49 %389,99 €
SCALE-A3AMD EPYC Genoa 935432128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe629,99 € +40 %449,99 €
SCALE-A4AMD EPYC Genoa 945448128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe649,99 € +41 %459,99 €
SCALE-A5AMD EPYC Genoa 955464128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe659,99 € +22 %539,99 €
SCALE-A6AMD EPYC Genoa 965496128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe809,99 € +29 %629,99 €
SCALE-A72 × AMD EPYC Genoa 9654192192 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe1 215,99 € +28 %949,99 €
SCALE-A82 × AMD EPYC Genoa 9754256192 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe1 239,99 € +28 %968,99 €
SCALE-I1Intel Xeon Gold 6426Y16128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe539,99 € +46 %369,99 €
SCALE-I2Intel Xeon Gold 6442Y24128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe579,99 € +49 %389,99 €
SCALE-I3Intel Xeon Gold 6438M32128 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe609,99 € +36 %449,99 €
SCALE-GPU-1AMD EPYC Genoa 912416192 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe969,99 €969,99 €
SCALE-GPU-2AMD EPYC Genoa 925424192 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe999,99 €999,99 €
SCALE-GPU-3AMD EPYC Genoa 935432192 GB2 x 960 GB NVMe1 029,99 €1 029,99 €

Scale · Gen 2024 — SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A6 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC454 € +127 %200 €
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC999 € +127 %440 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC2 270 € +127 %1 000 €

Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-GPU-1 → SCALE-GPU-3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC272 € +127 %120 €
768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC545 € +127 %240 €
1.1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM953 € +127 %420 €

Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A6 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
No storage driveIncludedIncluded
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD432 € +89 %229 €
4 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD264 € +89 %140 €
4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD444 € +88 %236 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD864 € +89 %458 €
6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD666 € +88 %354 €
6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 296 € +89 %687 €

Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-GPU-1 → SCALE-GPU-3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
No storage driveIncludedIncluded
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD432 € +89 %229 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
SCALE-A1AMD EPYC 913516128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe599,99 € +46 %409,99 €
SCALE-A2AMD EPYC 925524128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe629,99 € +43 %439,99 €
SCALE-A3AMD EPYC 935532128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe679,99 € +36 %499,99 €
SCALE-A4AMD EPYC 945548128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe719,99 € +31 %549,99 €
SCALE-A5AMD EPYC 955564128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe817,99 € +28 %639,99 €
SCALE-A6AMD EPYC 965596128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe979,99 € +34 %729,99 €
SCALE-A7AMD EPYC 9755 (Turin)128128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe1 099,99 € +33 %829,99 €
SCALE-A8AMD EPYC 9965 (Turin)192128 GB2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe1 199,99 € +33 %899,99 €
SCALE-A92 × AMD EPYC 9965 (Turin)384128 GB2 x 1.92 TB NVMe2 299,99 € +70 %1 349,99 €
SCALE-I1Intel Xeon 6517P16128 GB2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe599,99 € +46 %409,99 €
SCALE-I2Intel Xeon 6527P24128 GB2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe629,99 € +43 %439,99 €
SCALE-I3Intel Xeon 6737P32128 GB2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe679,99 € +36 %499,99 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A8 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC228 € +128 %100 €
256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC280 € +133 %120 €
384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC648 € +131 %280 €
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC904 € +126 %400 €
768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 584 € +126 %700 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC3 104 € +127 %1 368 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC4 884 € +127 %2 152 €
3 TB DDR5 3600MHz ECC10 224 € +127 %4 504 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A9 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC IncludedIncluded
192 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC228 € +128 %100 €
256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC280 € +133 %120 €
384 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC648 € +131 %280 €
512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC904 € +126 %400 €
768 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC1 584 € +126 %700 €
1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC3 104 € +127 %1 368 €
1.5 TB DDR5 5600MHz ECC4 884 € +127 %2 152 €
3 TB DDR5 5600MHz ECC10 224 € +127 %4 504 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC IncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC280 € +133 %120 €
512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC904 € +126 %400 €
768 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC1 584 € +126 %700 €
1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC3 104 € +127 %1 368 €
1.5 TB DDR5 5200MHz ECC4 884 € +127 %2 152 €
2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC6 665 € +127 %2 936 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A8 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
No storage driveIncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD264 € +89 %140 €
4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD444 € +88 %236 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD792 € +89 %420 €
4 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 484 € +147 %600 €
6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD666 € +88 %354 €
6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 188 € +89 %630 €
6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 226 € +89 %1 176 €

Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A9 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
No storage driveIncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD132 € +89 %70 €
2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD222 € +88 %118 €
2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD264 € +89 %140 €
4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD444 € +88 %236 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD792 € +89 %420 €
6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD396 € +89 %210 €
6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD666 € +88 %354 €
6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 188 € +89 %630 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 — Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
HGR-STOR-1Intel Xeon Gold 6554S36128 GB24 × 22 TB SAS1 464,99 € +5 %1 399,99 €
HGR-HCI-I12 × Intel Xeon Gold 5515+16256 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 344,99 € +42 %949,99 €
HGR-HCI-I22 × Intel Xeon Gold 6526Y32256 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 420,99 € +37 %1 039,99 €
HGR-HCI-I32 × Intel Xeon Gold 6542Y48256 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 421,99 € +27 %1 119,99 €
HGR-HCI-I42 × Intel Xeon Gold 6554S72256 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 516,99 € +25 %1 209,99 €
HGR-HCI-A12 × AMD EPYC 925448256 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 401,99 € +25 %1 119,99 €
HGR-HCI-A22 × AMD EPYC 935464384 GB6 x 3.84 TB NVMe1 570,99 € +23 %1 274,99 €
HGR-SDS-12 × Intel Xeon Gold 5515+16256 GB6 x 7.68 TB NVMe1 401,99 € +25 %1 119,99 €
HGR-SDS-22 × Intel Xeon Gold 6542Y48256 GB6 x 7.68 TB NVMe1 589,99 € +23 %1 289,99 €
HGR-AI-22 × AMD EPYC 935464384 GB2 x 3.84 TB NVMe3 689,99 € +24 %2 969,99 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-STOR-1 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC454 € +609 %64 €
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC999 € +420 %192 €
768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 725 € +439 %320 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-I1 → HGR-HCI-I4 · HGR-SDS-1 · HGR-SDS-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC545 € +326 %128 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 816 € +373 %384 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC3 341 € +553 %512 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-A1 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC545 € +326 %128 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 816 € +373 %384 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC3 341 € +553 %512 €
2304 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM5 466 € +434 %1 024 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-A2 · HGR-AI-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC168 € +162 %64 €
768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC817 € +326 %192 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC1 362 € +326 %320 €
1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC2 887 € +652 %384 €
2304 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM5 012 € +422 %960 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-STOR-1 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
24 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD138 € +109 %66 €
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache362 € +135 %154 €
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache537 € +149 %216 €
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache883 € +136 %374 €
24 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDDIncludedIncluded
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache224 € +155 %88 €
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache399 € +166 %150 €
24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache745 € +142 %308 €
36 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD1 187 € +164 %450 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache1 412 € +162 %538 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache1 586 € +164 %600 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache1 932 € +155 %758 €
36 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD 980 € +155 %384 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 205 € +155 %472 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 379 € +158 %534 €
36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 725 € +149 %692 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-I1 → HGR-HCI-I4 · HGR-HCI-A1 · HGR-HCI-A2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD669 € +153 %264 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 338 € +153 %528 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 007 € +153 %792 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-SDS-1 · HGR-SDS-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 032 € +117 %475 €
12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 191 € +165 %450 €
12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD3 255 € +133 %1 399 €
18 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 381 € +165 %900 €
18 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD5 477 € +136 %2 323 €
24 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD3 572 € +165 %1 350 €
24 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD7 700 € +137 %3 247 €

High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-AI-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD IncludedIncluded
2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD312 € +108 %150 €
2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD641 € +108 %308 €
4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD223 € +153 %88 €
4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD624 € +108 %300 €
4 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 285 € +109 %616 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 — Configurations (from 11 August 2026)

ModelProcessor Cores RAM included Storage includedNew price Price before 11 Aug 2026
HGR-HCI-A12 × AMD EPYC 925548256 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe1 884,99 € +50 %1 253,99 €
HGR-HCI-A22 × AMD EPYC 935564256 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe2 082,99 € +46 %1 421,99 €
HGR-HCI-A32 × AMD EPYC 9555128256 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe2 499,99 € +54 %1 623,99 €
HGR-HCI-A42 × AMD EPYC 9655192384 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe2 651,99 € +51 %1 757,99 €
HGR-HCI-I12 x Intel Xeon 6517P32128 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe1 832,99 € +83 %1 001,99 €
HGR-HCI-I22 x Intel Xeon 6527P48256 GB6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe1 921,99 € +73 %1 108,99 €
HGR-STOR-1 SoftAMD EPYC 913516128 GB16 x 24 TB Soft RAID SAS2 073,99 € +54 %1 343,99 €
HGR-STOR-2 SoftAMD EPYC 935532256 GB24 x 24 TB Soft RAID SAS3 062,99 € +56 %1 959,99 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A1 → HGR-HCI-A3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
384 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC454 € +127 %200 €
768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC1 271 € +127 %560 €
1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC3 178 € +127 %1 400 €
3072 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC7 591 € +127 %3 344 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
384 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC817 € +127 %360 €
1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC2 724 € +127 %1 200 €
3072 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC7 137 € +127 %3 144 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I1 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC454 € +127 %200 €
512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC999 € +127 %440 €
1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC2 270 € +127 %1 000 €
1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC3 632 € +127 %1 600 €
2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC6 665 € +127 %2 936 €
3072 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC8 045 € +127 %3 544 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC545 € +127 %240 €
1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC1 816 € +127 %800 €
1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC3 178 € +127 %1 400 €
2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC6 211 € +127 %2 736 €
3072 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC7 591 € +127 %3 344 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-1 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
128 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC456 € +128 %200 €
512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC1 016 € +131 %440 €
1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC2 264 € +126 %1 000 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-2 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECCIncludedIncluded
512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC726 € +127 %320 €
768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC1 453 € +159 %560 €
1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC1 998 € +127 %880 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A1 → HGR-HCI-A4 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 554 € +89 %822 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD669 € +89 %354 €
12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 712 € +89 %906 €
12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD3 776 € +89 %1 998 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 338 € +89 %708 €
18 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 903 € +89 %1 536 €
18 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD5 999 € +89 %3 174 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 007 € +89 %1 062 €
24 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD4 094 € +89 %2 166 €
24 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD8 222 € +89 %4 350 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I1 · HGR-HCI-I2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
8 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD223 € +89 %118 €
8 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD919 € +89 %486 €
8 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD2 294 € +89 %1 214 €
12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD669 € +89 %354 €
12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD1 712 € +89 %906 €
12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD3 776 € +89 %1 998 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-1 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
16 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD92 € +15 %80 €
16 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache488 € +68 %290 €
16 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDDIncludedIncluded
16 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache396 € +89 %210 €
24 x 24TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD850 € +71 %496 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 072 € +101 %534 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 246 € +70 %732 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 294 € +77 %732 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 642 € +93 %850 €
24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD712 € +89 %376 €
24 x 24 TB SAS SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe934 € +59 %586 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 108 € +89 %586 €
24x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 156 € +89 %612 €
24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache1 504 € +89 %796 €

High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)

DescriptionNew price Price before 1 Jul 2026
2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSDIncludedIncluded
24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD138 € +15 %120 €
24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDDIncludedIncluded
36 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD1 206 € +62 %744 €
36 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD 1 068 € +89 %564 €

Four concrete examples

ADVANCE-1 · Gen 2024 – AMD EPYC 4244P, 6 cores, 32 GB, 2 × 960 GB NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server114,99 €114,99 €89,99 €

The same, with 128 GB RAM and 4 × 960 GB NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server114,99 €114,99 €89,99 €
64 GB RAM69,60 €134 €58 €
4 x 960 GB NVMe46,20 €78 €42 €
Total230,79 € +21,5 %326,99 € +72,1 %189,99 €

ADVANCE-1 · Gen 2026 – AMD EPYC 4245P, 6 cores, 32 GB, 2 × 960 GB NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server159,99 €159,99 €104,99 €

The same, with 128 GB RAM and 4 × 960 GB NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server159,99 €159,99 €104,99 €
64 GB RAM81,20 €134 €58 €
4 x 960 GB NVMe48,30 €78 €42 €
Total289,49 € +41,2 %371,99 € +81,5 %204,99 €

SCALE-A1 · Gen 2026 – AMD EPYC 9135, 16 cores, 128 GB, 2 × 1.92 TB NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server599,99 €599,99 €409,99 €
64 GB RAM168 €280 €120 €
4 x 3.84 TB NVMe271,40 €444 €236 €
Total1 039,39 € +35,7 %1 323,99 € +72,8 %765,99 €

HGR-HCI-A1 · Gen 2026 – 2 × AMD EPYC 9255, 48 cores, 256 GB, 6 × 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe

At renewalNew order Current rate
Server1 884,99 €1 884,99 €1 253,99 €
64 GB RAM784 €1 271 €560 €
12 x 3.84 TB NVMe407,10 €669 €354 €
Total3 076,09 € +41,9 %3 824,99 € +76,4 %2 167,99 €
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