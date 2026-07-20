Dedicated servers: price change in the second half of 2026

Since September 2025, the global market for DDR5 RAM and NVMe drives has seen a major shortage caused by AI. Six months after our first article, the escalating shortage has pushed us to revise the prices of some of our newer dedicated servers.
This article provides a thorough, model-by-model breakdown, and explains what this change specifically means for you — whether you’re a new or existing customer.
The backdrop: component supply chain issues worldwide
DDR5 RAM now costs six times as much as it did a year ago. That’s because the surge in artificial intelligence has led to huge demand for graphics processors, which are known for their high memory requirements. The top three global manufacturers are now focusing their factory production on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and this has impacted DDR5 supply. Storage is also facing a similar squeeze; processors, motherboards and network cards also starting to be affected.
As for Bare Metal and Cloud servers, they are designed and assembled in our two plants. The high-volume orders you place with us every year has allowed us to build long-standing supplier relationships, significantly reducing our supply chain issues. We apply a price update in the second month of each quarter, effective for the remainder of the quarter. The increase takes effect immediately and in full, no different from any hardware or cloud provider.
Our approach: model by model
We’ve ruled out a flat increase across the entire catalogue. Our teams reviewed every range, model by model, to adjust only what is genuinely affected, in line with the actual cost impact. Any range or generation not listed in this article retains its current price.
To stop new solutions becoming unaffordable, we’ve also applied an increase to services already in production. This affects existing customers, but only on very recent equipment using the latest RAM generation: DDR5. This keeps the increase more measured across the board, while new equipment stays affordable.
The schedule
- 1 July 2026: new rates for memory and storage options apply to orders from this date onwards
- 11 August 2026: new server configuration pricing apply to new orders from this date onwards
- 1 October 2026: new rates apply to servers already running, taking effect on the subscription renewal date
Scope: Advance (Gen 2024 and 2026), Game (Gen 2026), Scale and High Grade (Gen 2024 and 2026). The Kimsufi, So you Start and Rise ranges are not affected, nor are generations before Gen 2024.
Already a Gen 2024 or Gen 2026 dedicated server customer?
The base configuration of the Gen 2024 and Gen 2026 costs the same as the equivalent new server, after its price increase on 11 August 2026. Exclusively, live servers keep a lower pricing scale for their installed memory and storage options.
|Installed option
|New order
|Existing customer · Gen 2024
|Existing customer · Gen 2026
|Memory (RAM)
|+127% median
|+20%
|+40%
|Storage
|+89% median
|+10%
|+15%
For a RAM module, a customer who already has it installed pays an increase three to six times lower than a customer ordering the same option new. The more your server is equipped, the more the difference works in your favour.
For new orders, the increase depends heavily on the option chosen: from 68% to 652% for memory and from 8% to 166% for storage. The tables below show a breakdown of each option.
If you have an outstanding commitment
Nothing changes until it ends. The new price will apply on the next renewal. To lock in your current rate(s) long-term, you can opt for a prepaid subscription, i.e., pay the full amount upfront for the chosen period at the time of subscription.
What’s not changing
Service performance, availability and support levels, as well as your SLAs and contractual terms stay the same. This adjustment concerns the price only. You keep the included DDoS protection and network performance, still all within a sovereign, European cloud.
We continue to invest
Despite the context, we stay the course on investment, including the design and operation of our infrastructure, in diversifying our supply chain, and in planning our long-term capacity. We’re also investing in GPU-equipped dedicated servers, coming soon to all regions. Our teams are on hand to help you choose the configuration best suited to your needs.
The breakdown, range by range
- Advance Generation 2024
- Advance Generation 2026
- Game Generation 2026
- Scale Generation 2024
- Scale Generation 2026
- High Grade Generation 2024
- High Grade Generation 2026
Advance · Gen 2024 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|ADVANCE-1
|AMD EPYC 4244P
|6
|32 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|114,99 € +28 %
|89,99 €
|ADVANCE-2
|AMD EPYC 4344P
|8
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|154,99 € +24 %
|124,99 €
|ADVANCE-3
|AMD EPYC 4464P
|12
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|199,99 € +18 %
|169,99 €
|ADVANCE-4
|AMD EPYC 4584PX
|16
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|254,99 € +16 %
|219,99 €
|ADVANCE-5
|AMD EPYC 8224P (Siena)
|24
|96 GB
|2 x 960 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe
|394,99 € +36 %
|289,99 €
|ADVANCE-STOR
|AMD EPYC 4344P
|8
|32 GB
|2 x 22 TB SAS
|264,99 € +33 %
|199,99 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-1 · ADVANCE-STOR Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|32 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECC
|Included
|Included
|64 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECC
|42 € +68 %
|25 €
|128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|134 € +131 %
|58 €
|192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|178 € +128 %
|78 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-2 → ADVANCE-4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|64 GB DDR5 5200MHz On-Die ECC
|Included
|Included
|128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|92 € +130 %
|40 €
|192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|136 € +74 %
|78 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-5 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|96 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|210 € +133 %
|90 €
|384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|718 € +126 %
|318 €
|576 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 248 € +126 %
|552 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-1 → ADVANCE-4 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +73 %
|229 €
|4 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|78 € +86 %
|42 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|186 € +90 %
|98 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|366 € +83 %
|200 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|714 € +66 %
|429 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-5 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|264 € +154 %
|104 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +73 %
|229 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|444 € +113 %
|208 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 4 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|792 € +90 %
|416 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 6 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 188 € +90 %
|624 €
|4 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|78 € +86 %
|42 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|186 € +90 %
|98 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|366 € +83 %
|200 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|714 € +66 %
|429 €
|8 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 506 € +87 %
|806 €
Advance · Gen 2024 – ADVANCE-STOR Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|79 € +8 %
|73 €
|2 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|Included
|Included
|4 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|258 € +80 %
|143 €
|4 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|179 € +156 %
|70 €
|6 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|435 € +104 %
|213 €
|6 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|357 € +153 %
|141 €
|8 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|615 € +117 %
|284 €
|8 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|536 € +154 %
|211 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|ADVANCE-1
|AMD EPYC 4245P
|6
|32 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|159,99 € +52 %
|104,99 €
|ADVANCE-2
|AMD EPYC 4345P
|8
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|199,99 € +48 %
|134,99 €
|ADVANCE-3
|AMD EPYC 4465P
|12
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|259,99 € +30 %
|199,99 €
|ADVANCE-4
|AMD EPYC 4585PX
|16
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|299,99 € +25 %
|239,99 €
|ADVANCE-5
|Intel Xeon 6527P
|24
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|572,99 € +74 %
|329,99 €
|ADVANCE-STOR
|AMD EPYC 4345P
|8
|32 GB
|2 x 24 TB SAS
|384,99 € +67 %
|229,99 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-1 · ADVANCE-STOR Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|32 GB DDR5 5600MHz On-Die ECC
|Included
|Included
|64 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|67 € +158 %
|26 €
|128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|134 € +131 %
|58 €
|192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|178 € +128 %
|78 €
|256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|298 € +129 %
|130 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-2 → ADVANCE-4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|64 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|Included
|Included
|128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|92 € +130 %
|40 €
|192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|136 € +74 %
|78 €
|256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|256 € +129 %
|112 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-5 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|224 € +124 %
|100 €
|512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|1 324 € +127 %
|584 €
|1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|3 104 € +127 %
|1 368 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-1 → ADVANCE-5 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 7.68 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD + 2 x 15.36 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|742 € +89 %
|392 €
|4 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|78 € +86 %
|42 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|186 € +90 %
|98 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|366 € +89 %
|194 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|714 € +89 %
|378 €
Advance · Gen 2026 – ADVANCE-STOR Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|79 € +8 %
|73 €
|2 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|Included
|Included
|4 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|258 € +80 %
|143 €
|4 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|179 € +90 %
|94 €
|6 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|435 € +75 %
|248 €
|6 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|357 € +90 %
|188 €
|8 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|615 € +70 %
|362 €
|8 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|536 € +90 %
|282 €
Game · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|GAME-1
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|8
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|279,99 € +100 %
|139,99 €
|GAME-2
|AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|16
|64 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|313,99 € +74 %
|179,99 €
Game · Gen 2026 – GAME-1 · GAME-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|64 GB DDR5 5600MHz On-Die ECC
|Included
|Included
|128 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|91 € +127 %
|40 €
|192 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|178 € +128 %
|78 €
|256 GB DDR5 3600MHz On-Die ECC
|254 € +127 %
|112 €
Scale · Gen 2024 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|SCALE-A1
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9124
|16
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|539,99 € +46 %
|369,99 €
|SCALE-A2
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9254
|24
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|579,99 € +49 %
|389,99 €
|SCALE-A3
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9354
|32
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|629,99 € +40 %
|449,99 €
|SCALE-A4
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9454
|48
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|649,99 € +41 %
|459,99 €
|SCALE-A5
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9554
|64
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|659,99 € +22 %
|539,99 €
|SCALE-A6
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9654
|96
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|809,99 € +29 %
|629,99 €
|SCALE-A7
|2 × AMD EPYC Genoa 9654
|192
|192 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|1 215,99 € +28 %
|949,99 €
|SCALE-A8
|2 × AMD EPYC Genoa 9754
|256
|192 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|1 239,99 € +28 %
|968,99 €
|SCALE-I1
|Intel Xeon Gold 6426Y
|16
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|539,99 € +46 %
|369,99 €
|SCALE-I2
|Intel Xeon Gold 6442Y
|24
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|579,99 € +49 %
|389,99 €
|SCALE-I3
|Intel Xeon Gold 6438M
|32
|128 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|609,99 € +36 %
|449,99 €
|SCALE-GPU-1
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9124
|16
|192 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|969,99 €
|969,99 €
|SCALE-GPU-2
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9254
|24
|192 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|999,99 €
|999,99 €
|SCALE-GPU-3
|AMD EPYC Genoa 9354
|32
|192 GB
|2 x 960 GB NVMe
|1 029,99 €
|1 029,99 €
Scale · Gen 2024 — SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A6 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|454 € +127 %
|200 €
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|999 € +127 %
|440 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|2 270 € +127 %
|1 000 €
Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-GPU-1 → SCALE-GPU-3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|272 € +127 %
|120 €
|768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|545 € +127 %
|240 €
|1.1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM
|953 € +127 %
|420 €
Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A6 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|No storage drive
|Included
|Included
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|432 € +89 %
|229 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|264 € +89 %
|140 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|444 € +88 %
|236 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|864 € +89 %
|458 €
|6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|666 € +88 %
|354 €
|6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 296 € +89 %
|687 €
Scale · Gen 2024 – SCALE-GPU-1 → SCALE-GPU-3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|No storage drive
|Included
|Included
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|432 € +89 %
|229 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|SCALE-A1
|AMD EPYC 9135
|16
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|599,99 € +46 %
|409,99 €
|SCALE-A2
|AMD EPYC 9255
|24
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|629,99 € +43 %
|439,99 €
|SCALE-A3
|AMD EPYC 9355
|32
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|679,99 € +36 %
|499,99 €
|SCALE-A4
|AMD EPYC 9455
|48
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|719,99 € +31 %
|549,99 €
|SCALE-A5
|AMD EPYC 9555
|64
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|817,99 € +28 %
|639,99 €
|SCALE-A6
|AMD EPYC 9655
|96
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|979,99 € +34 %
|729,99 €
|SCALE-A7
|AMD EPYC 9755 (Turin)
|128
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|1 099,99 € +33 %
|829,99 €
|SCALE-A8
|AMD EPYC 9965 (Turin)
|192
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|1 199,99 € +33 %
|899,99 €
|SCALE-A9
|2 × AMD EPYC 9965 (Turin)
|384
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB NVMe
|2 299,99 € +70 %
|1 349,99 €
|SCALE-I1
|Intel Xeon 6517P
|16
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|599,99 € +46 %
|409,99 €
|SCALE-I2
|Intel Xeon 6527P
|24
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|629,99 € +43 %
|439,99 €
|SCALE-I3
|Intel Xeon 6737P
|32
|128 GB
|2 x 1.92 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|679,99 € +36 %
|499,99 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A8 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|192 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|228 € +128 %
|100 €
|256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|280 € +133 %
|120 €
|384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|648 € +131 %
|280 €
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|904 € +126 %
|400 €
|768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 584 € +126 %
|700 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|3 104 € +127 %
|1 368 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|4 884 € +127 %
|2 152 €
|3 TB DDR5 3600MHz ECC
|10 224 € +127 %
|4 504 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A9 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|192 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|228 € +128 %
|100 €
|256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|280 € +133 %
|120 €
|384 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|648 € +131 %
|280 €
|512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|904 € +126 %
|400 €
|768 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|1 584 € +126 %
|700 €
|1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|3 104 € +127 %
|1 368 €
|1.5 TB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|4 884 € +127 %
|2 152 €
|3 TB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|10 224 € +127 %
|4 504 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|280 € +133 %
|120 €
|512 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|904 € +126 %
|400 €
|768 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|1 584 € +126 %
|700 €
|1024 GB DDR5 5600MHz ECC
|3 104 € +127 %
|1 368 €
|1.5 TB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|4 884 € +127 %
|2 152 €
|2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|6 665 € +127 %
|2 936 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A1 → SCALE-A8 · SCALE-I1 → SCALE-I3 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|No storage drive
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|264 € +89 %
|140 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|444 € +88 %
|236 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|792 € +89 %
|420 €
|4 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 484 € +147 %
|600 €
|6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|666 € +88 %
|354 €
|6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 188 € +89 %
|630 €
|6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 226 € +89 %
|1 176 €
Scale · Gen 2026 – SCALE-A9 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|No storage drive
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 1.92 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|132 € +89 %
|70 €
|2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|222 € +88 %
|118 €
|2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|4 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|264 € +89 %
|140 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|444 € +88 %
|236 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|792 € +89 %
|420 €
|6 x 1.92 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|666 € +88 %
|354 €
|6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 188 € +89 %
|630 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 — Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|HGR-STOR-1
|Intel Xeon Gold 6554S
|36
|128 GB
|24 × 22 TB SAS
|1 464,99 € +5 %
|1 399,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I1
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 5515+
|16
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 344,99 € +42 %
|949,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I2
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 6526Y
|32
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 420,99 € +37 %
|1 039,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I3
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 6542Y
|48
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 421,99 € +27 %
|1 119,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I4
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 6554S
|72
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 516,99 € +25 %
|1 209,99 €
|HGR-HCI-A1
|2 × AMD EPYC 9254
|48
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 401,99 € +25 %
|1 119,99 €
|HGR-HCI-A2
|2 × AMD EPYC 9354
|64
|384 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|1 570,99 € +23 %
|1 274,99 €
|HGR-SDS-1
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 5515+
|16
|256 GB
|6 x 7.68 TB NVMe
|1 401,99 € +25 %
|1 119,99 €
|HGR-SDS-2
|2 × Intel Xeon Gold 6542Y
|48
|256 GB
|6 x 7.68 TB NVMe
|1 589,99 € +23 %
|1 289,99 €
|HGR-AI-2
|2 × AMD EPYC 9354
|64
|384 GB
|2 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|3 689,99 € +24 %
|2 969,99 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-STOR-1 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|454 € +609 %
|64 €
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|999 € +420 %
|192 €
|768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 725 € +439 %
|320 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-I1 → HGR-HCI-I4 · HGR-SDS-1 · HGR-SDS-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|545 € +326 %
|128 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 816 € +373 %
|384 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|3 341 € +553 %
|512 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-A1 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|256 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|545 € +326 %
|128 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 816 € +373 %
|384 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|3 341 € +553 %
|512 €
|2304 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM
|5 466 € +434 %
|1 024 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-A2 · HGR-AI-2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|384 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|512 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|168 € +162 %
|64 €
|768 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|817 € +326 %
|192 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|1 362 € +326 %
|320 €
|1 TB DDR5 4800MHz ECC
|2 887 € +652 %
|384 €
|2304 GB DDR5 4800MHz ECC RAM
|5 012 € +422 %
|960 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-STOR-1 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|24 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|138 € +109 %
|66 €
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|362 € +135 %
|154 €
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|537 € +149 %
|216 €
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|883 € +136 %
|374 €
|24 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|Included
|Included
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache
|224 € +155 %
|88 €
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache
|399 € +166 %
|150 €
|24 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Soft RAID High-Perf. Cache
|745 € +142 %
|308 €
|36 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|1 187 € +164 %
|450 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|1 412 € +162 %
|538 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|1 586 € +164 %
|600 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class NVMe SSD Hard RAID High-Perf. Cache
|1 932 € +155 %
|758 €
|36 x 22 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|980 € +155 %
|384 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 205 € +155 %
|472 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 379 € +158 %
|534 €
|36 x 22 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 725 € +149 %
|692 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-HCI-I1 → HGR-HCI-I4 · HGR-HCI-A1 · HGR-HCI-A2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|669 € +153 %
|264 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 338 € +153 %
|528 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 007 € +153 %
|792 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-SDS-1 · HGR-SDS-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|6 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 032 € +117 %
|475 €
|12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 191 € +165 %
|450 €
|12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|3 255 € +133 %
|1 399 €
|18 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 381 € +165 %
|900 €
|18 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|5 477 € +136 %
|2 323 €
|24 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|3 572 € +165 %
|1 350 €
|24 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|7 700 € +137 %
|3 247 €
High Grade · Gen 2024 – HGR-AI-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 960 GB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|312 € +108 %
|150 €
|2 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|641 € +108 %
|308 €
|4 x 3.84 TB Datacenter Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|223 € +153 %
|88 €
|4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|624 € +108 %
|300 €
|4 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 285 € +109 %
|616 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 — Configurations (from 11 August 2026)
|Model
|Processor
|Cores
|RAM included
|Storage included
|New price
|Price before 11 Aug 2026
|HGR-HCI-A1
|2 × AMD EPYC 9255
|48
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|1 884,99 € +50 %
|1 253,99 €
|HGR-HCI-A2
|2 × AMD EPYC 9355
|64
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|2 082,99 € +46 %
|1 421,99 €
|HGR-HCI-A3
|2 × AMD EPYC 9555
|128
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|2 499,99 € +54 %
|1 623,99 €
|HGR-HCI-A4
|2 × AMD EPYC 9655
|192
|384 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|2 651,99 € +51 %
|1 757,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I1
|2 x Intel Xeon 6517P
|32
|128 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|1 832,99 € +83 %
|1 001,99 €
|HGR-HCI-I2
|2 x Intel Xeon 6527P
|48
|256 GB
|6 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|1 921,99 € +73 %
|1 108,99 €
|HGR-STOR-1 Soft
|AMD EPYC 9135
|16
|128 GB
|16 x 24 TB Soft RAID SAS
|2 073,99 € +54 %
|1 343,99 €
|HGR-STOR-2 Soft
|AMD EPYC 9355
|32
|256 GB
|24 x 24 TB Soft RAID SAS
|3 062,99 € +56 %
|1 959,99 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A1 → HGR-HCI-A3 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|384 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|454 € +127 %
|200 €
|768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|1 271 € +127 %
|560 €
|1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|3 178 € +127 %
|1 400 €
|3072 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|7 591 € +127 %
|3 344 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A4 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|384 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|817 € +127 %
|360 €
|1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|2 724 € +127 %
|1 200 €
|3072 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|7 137 € +127 %
|3 144 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I1 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|454 € +127 %
|200 €
|512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|999 € +127 %
|440 €
|1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|2 270 € +127 %
|1 000 €
|1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|3 632 € +127 %
|1 600 €
|2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|6 665 € +127 %
|2 936 €
|3072 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|8 045 € +127 %
|3 544 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I2 Memory (RAM) Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|545 € +127 %
|240 €
|1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|1 816 € +127 %
|800 €
|1536 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|3 178 € +127 %
|1 400 €
|2048 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|6 211 € +127 %
|2 736 €
|3072 GB DDR5 5200MHz ECC
|7 591 € +127 %
|3 344 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-1 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|128 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|456 € +128 %
|200 €
|512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|1 016 € +131 %
|440 €
|1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|2 264 € +126 %
|1 000 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-2 Memory Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|256 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|Included
|Included
|512 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|726 € +127 %
|320 €
|768 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|1 453 € +159 %
|560 €
|1024 GB DDR5 6400MHz ECC
|1 998 € +127 %
|880 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-A1 → HGR-HCI-A4 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|6 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 554 € +89 %
|822 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|669 € +89 %
|354 €
|12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 712 € +89 %
|906 €
|12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|3 776 € +89 %
|1 998 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 338 € +89 %
|708 €
|18 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 903 € +89 %
|1 536 €
|18 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|5 999 € +89 %
|3 174 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 007 € +89 %
|1 062 €
|24 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|4 094 € +89 %
|2 166 €
|24 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|8 222 € +89 %
|4 350 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-HCI-I1 · HGR-HCI-I2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|6 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|8 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|223 € +89 %
|118 €
|8 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|919 € +89 %
|486 €
|8 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|2 294 € +89 %
|1 214 €
|12 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|669 € +89 %
|354 €
|12 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|1 712 € +89 %
|906 €
|12 x 15.36 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|3 776 € +89 %
|1 998 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-1 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|16 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|92 € +15 %
|80 €
|16 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|488 € +68 %
|290 €
|16 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|Included
|Included
|16 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|396 € +89 %
|210 €
|24 x 24TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|850 € +71 %
|496 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 072 € +101 %
|534 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 246 € +70 %
|732 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 294 € +77 %
|732 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 642 € +93 %
|850 €
|24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|712 € +89 %
|376 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS SSD + 2 x 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe
|934 € +59 %
|586 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 2 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 108 € +89 %
|586 €
|24x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 3.84 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 156 € +89 %
|612 €
|24 x 24 TB SAS HDD + 4 x 7.68 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID NVMe SSD High Perf. Cache
|1 504 € +89 %
|796 €
High Grade · Gen 2026 – HGR-STOR-2 Storage Options (from 1 July 2026)
|Description
|New price
|Price before 1 Jul 2026
|2 x 1 TB Datacenter Class PCIe 5.0 Soft RAID NVMe SSD
|Included
|Included
|24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|138 € +15 %
|120 €
|24 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|Included
|Included
|36 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Hard RAID SAS HDD
|1 206 € +62 %
|744 €
|36 x 24 TB Enterprise Class Soft RAID SAS HDD
|1 068 € +89 %
|564 €
Four concrete examples
ADVANCE-1 · Gen 2024 – AMD EPYC 4244P, 6 cores, 32 GB, 2 × 960 GB NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|114,99 €
|114,99 €
|89,99 €
The same, with 128 GB RAM and 4 × 960 GB NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|114,99 €
|114,99 €
|89,99 €
|64 GB RAM
|69,60 €
|134 €
|58 €
|4 x 960 GB NVMe
|46,20 €
|78 €
|42 €
|Total
|230,79 € +21,5 %
|326,99 € +72,1 %
|189,99 €
ADVANCE-1 · Gen 2026 – AMD EPYC 4245P, 6 cores, 32 GB, 2 × 960 GB NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|159,99 €
|159,99 €
|104,99 €
The same, with 128 GB RAM and 4 × 960 GB NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|159,99 €
|159,99 €
|104,99 €
|64 GB RAM
|81,20 €
|134 €
|58 €
|4 x 960 GB NVMe
|48,30 €
|78 €
|42 €
|Total
|289,49 € +41,2 %
|371,99 € +81,5 %
|204,99 €
SCALE-A1 · Gen 2026 – AMD EPYC 9135, 16 cores, 128 GB, 2 × 1.92 TB NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|599,99 €
|599,99 €
|409,99 €
|64 GB RAM
|168 €
|280 €
|120 €
|4 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|271,40 €
|444 €
|236 €
|Total
|1 039,39 € +35,7 %
|1 323,99 € +72,8 %
|765,99 €
HGR-HCI-A1 · Gen 2026 – 2 × AMD EPYC 9255, 48 cores, 256 GB, 6 × 3.84 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe
|
|At renewal
|New order
|Current rate
|Server
|1 884,99 €
|1 884,99 €
|1 253,99 €
|64 GB RAM
|784 €
|1 271 €
|560 €
|12 x 3.84 TB NVMe
|407,10 €
|669 €
|354 €
|Total
|3 076,09 € +41,9 %
|3 824,99 € +76,4 %
|2 167,99 €