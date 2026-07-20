Dedicated servers: price change in the second half of 2026

Since September 2025, the global market for DDR5 RAM and NVMe drives has seen a major shortage caused by AI. Six months after our first article, the escalating shortage has pushed us to revise the prices of some of our newer dedicated servers.

This article provides a thorough, model-by-model breakdown, and explains what this change specifically means for you — whether you’re a new or existing customer.

The backdrop: component supply chain issues worldwide

DDR5 RAM now costs six times as much as it did a year ago. That’s because the surge in artificial intelligence has led to huge demand for graphics processors, which are known for their high memory requirements. The top three global manufacturers are now focusing their factory production on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and this has impacted DDR5 supply. Storage is also facing a similar squeeze; processors, motherboards and network cards also starting to be affected.

As for Bare Metal and Cloud servers, they are designed and assembled in our two plants. The high-volume orders you place with us every year has allowed us to build long-standing supplier relationships, significantly reducing our supply chain issues. We apply a price update in the second month of each quarter, effective for the remainder of the quarter. The increase takes effect immediately and in full, no different from any hardware or cloud provider.

Our approach: model by model

We’ve ruled out a flat increase across the entire catalogue. Our teams reviewed every range, model by model, to adjust only what is genuinely affected, in line with the actual cost impact. Any range or generation not listed in this article retains its current price.

To stop new solutions becoming unaffordable, we’ve also applied an increase to services already in production. This affects existing customers, but only on very recent equipment using the latest RAM generation: DDR5. This keeps the increase more measured across the board, while new equipment stays affordable.