Public Cloud: the end of all-inclusive

Our Public Cloud instances have always included local storage and a public IPv4 address in their price. On 1 October 2026, these two resources will become separate billing lines. The price of the virtual machine, the compute, does not change.

With memory and storage costs increasing, our objective is to limit the impact for you. This involves the ability to choose what you actually need and in what quantity.

With an identical configuration, your bill increases. But you can now take action: release an unused IP address, choose a flex instance that only includes 50 GB of local disk and add remote Block Storage. Depending on your usage, the increase becomes very small.

This article reviews what is changing and why. For the details of the prices, instance by instance, go to the second article.

Why we are evolving our model

There are two reasons for this evolution.

Being comparable

From the beginning, our instances have included resources that the major market players charge for separately: local storage and the public IPv4 address. This choice was aimed at simplicity. It ends up working against us.

When a customer puts two prices side by side, they are comparing two numbers, not two scopes. Ours appears higher because it contains more, and our real advantage becomes invisible when it should be obvious.

By billing local storage and the IP address separately, we are aligning our model with that of the market. Each line becomes readable again and comparison becomes possible again, line by line, with an identical scope. It is a question of transparency, but also of fairness: we want our positioning to be verifiable on an invoice, not to need explaining every time.

Maintaining the price of computing

That’s because the surge in artificial intelligence has led to huge demand for graphics processors, which are known for their high memory requirements. The top three global manufacturers are now focusing their factory production on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and this has impacted standard DDR5, which is used in our servers.

As we design and assemble our own servers, we buy these components directly, without any intermediaries. Memory costs us six times more today than it did a year ago, and storage is following the same trajectory.

What are we talking about?

Between 1.4% and 21.9% depending on the size, with unchanged storage capacity.

The difference between these two figures is easily explained. Local storage is capped at 400 GB and the IP address costs a fixed amount, so the increase is almost the same in euros for all instances. On a small size, this amount weighs heavily. On a large one, it becomes marginal. The price breakdown, instance by instance, is in the second article.

We chose this path rather than a general increase in the price of instances, because it makes each item visible and actionable: an IP address that is not being used can be released, an oversized volume can be reduced.

Local storage is becoming a class of Block Storage

On generation 3 instances, the B3, C3 and R3 ranges, local storage is no longer included in the instance price. It is charged at €0.0001458 excl. VAT per GB per hour, or approximately €0.11 per GB per month, or €109 per TB per month. On all previous ranges (B2, C2, R2 and earlier), it remains included.

By removing it from the instance price, this local NVMe disk does not just become an extra line on an invoice: it becomes a Storage class, the Low Latency Local Storage class, backed directly by the NVMe disk of the server hosting your instance. It is available on all our generation 3 instances and is particularly sought after for database storage.

This class is in addition to our existing Block Storage classes, those backed by our distributed storage and designed for high availability, which remain unchanged. It is up to you to choose according to your load: the lowest latency with local NVMe, availability with distributed storage, or both at the same time on the same instance.

Today, the capacity remains fixed by the template, exactly as in our current catalogue (50, 100, 200 or 400 GB depending on the instance). We are working on an evolution that will allow this storage to be sized independently of the instance size, and even to start an instance without a local disk directly on the classic and high speed Block Storage classes. No date to announce for the moment, but this is the direction we are taking.

The prices of our other storage solutions, high availability Block Storage, Object Storage and File Storage, remain unchanged.

The public IPv4 address becomes optional

It is charged at the rate already applied to our Floating IPs: €0.0027 excl. VAT per hour, or approximately €1.97 per month. Billing is per second, on all Public Cloud VM ranges as well as on the Gateway, including when the address is not attached to an instance.

A dedicated section of the Manager allows you to create, attach and release your addresses as soon as you no longer have a use for them.

If you wish to limit the number of charged public IPv4 addresses, a 100% private network architecture remains the most efficient solution: it pools the outgoing traffic of your instances behind a single IPv4 address, that of your Gateway, rather than one per instance. Find out how to configure a gateway on your private network.

Savings Plans are also evolving

Here too, it is a matter of becoming comparable again. The market generally offers two commitment periods: 1 year and 3 years. We used to offer five, from 1 to 36 months. This profusion was intended to provide flexibility, but it produced price lists that no one could compare with those of another provider. From 1 October 2026, the 1, 6 and 24-month durations will disappear from the subscription. Only 12 and 36 months will remain.