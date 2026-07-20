Public Cloud: our prices are changing on 1 October 2026

Our Public Cloud instance prices are changing on 1 October 2026. For identical configurations, the increase ranges from 1.4% to 21.9% depending on the size. It does not apply to the price of compute, which remains unchanged, but to two resources previously included in our instances: local storage and the public IPv4 address, which are now billed separately. This article details the prices, reference by reference. The reasons for this model change are explained in a previous article: Public Cloud, the end of all-inclusive. The three-line model The essentials, in three points. The hourly price of instances does not change. It is identical before and after 1 October 2026, across all ranges. Local storage and the public IPv4 address, previously included in the price of generation 3 instances (B3, C3, R3), become two separate billing lines. Local storage is becoming a full Local Low Latency storage class in the process. The Savings Plans grid is simplified: two durations, 12 and 36 months, at -15% and -30%, applied to compute. Component pricing

Component Price as of 1 October 2026 B3, C3, R3 instances Unchanged Stockage Local Low Latency €0.0001458 excl. VAT/GB/hour, i.e. approximately €0.11/GB/month or €109/TB/month Public IPv4 address €0.0027 excl. VAT/hour, i.e. approximately €1.97/month High availability Block Storage, Object Storage, File Storage Unchanged

Local storage remains included on all previous ranges (B2, C2, R2 and earlier). Local storage sizing Today, the local storage capacity remains fixed by instance type, exactly as in our current catalogue: a b3-64 comes with 400 GB, regardless of your actual usage. We are working on an evolution that will allow this capacity to be chosen independently of the instance type, and even to start without a local disk for use cases that do not require one. Flex instances already partially meet this need. Regardless of the instance type, their local disk is fixed at 50 GB: a b3-64 flex therefore includes 50 GB instead of 400 GB. You can therefore resize the instance from one type to another, upwards or downwards, without changing the local disk and you only pay for these 50 GB regardless of the instance size. Savings Plans The new price list applies from 1 September 2026.

Duration Discount 12 months 15% off 36 months 30% off

Subscription to 1, 6 and 24-month commitment periods is no longer available. The discount applies to compute. Local storage and the IPv4 address are invoiced excluding discount, at their actual price. If you already hold a Savings Plan, your price and rate remain guaranteed until the end of your commitment. The details of the two schemes are explained in the first article. The schedule

Date Step End of August 2026 Update of prices on the website 1 September 2026 Opening of the new Savings Plans grid and notification of the customers concerned 1 October 2026 Local storage and IPv4 address billed separately

What this looks like, instance by instance Amounts excluding tax, based on 730 hours per month, without commitment, for the local capacity currently attached to each instance type.

Today Instance Local storage As of 1 October Difference 37 € b3-8 50 GB 45 € +19.5% 75 € b3-16 100 GB 87 € +16.9% 149 € b3-32 200 GB 173 € +15.6% 299 € b3-64 400 GB 343 € +14.9% 598 € b3-128 400 GB 642 € +7.5% 1 195 € B3-256 400 GB 1 240 € +3.7% 2 390 € b3-512 400 GB 2 435 € +1.9% 2 987 € b3-640 400 GB 3 032 € +1.5% 33 € c3-4 50 GB 41 € +21.9% 67 € c3-8 100 GB 79 € +18.9% 133 € c3-16 200 GB 156 € +17.5% 266 € C3-32 400 GB 311 € +16.7% 533 € c3-64 400 GB 578 € +8.4% 1 067 € C3-128 400 GB 1 111 € +4.2% 2 132 € c3-256 400 GB 2 177 € +2.1% 2 665 € c3-320 400 GB 2 710 € +1.7% 48 € r3-16 50 GB 56 € +15.1% 97 € r3-32 100 GB 109 € +13.1% 193 € r3-64 200 GB 217 € +12.0% 387 € r3-128 400 GB 431 € +11.5% 773 € r3-256 400 GB 818 € +5.8% 1 546 € r3-512 400 GB 1 591 € +2.9% 3 092 € r3-1024 400 GB 3 137 € +1.4%

The increase is identical in euros for all instances with the same storage capacity: storage is capped at 400 GB, the IP address costs a fixed amount. It therefore weighs heavily on small configurations, where these two items represent a significant part of the bill, and much less on large ones. Four concrete examples Example 1: pack of an architecture with 3 to 4 front-end servers + 1 database A classic architecture: three application instances exposed, each with its own IPv4 address, and a database accessible only via a private network.

Role Today Instance Public IP As of 1 October Difference Front-end (unit) 67 € C3-8 yes 79 € +18.9% Backend 75 € b3-16 No 85,65 € +14.2%

Pack with 3 front-end + 2 databases:

Today As of 1 October Difference 3 × C3-8 + 2 × b3-16 351 € 408,30 € +57,3 € (+16,3 %)

With a 4th front-end (scaling):

Today As of 1 October Difference 4 × C3-8 + 2 × b3-16 418 € 487,30 € +69,30 € (+16,5 %)

Example 2: infrastructure with gateway and some private instances A common pattern to limit damage: a single instance faces the Internet (the gateway), the rest of the traffic transits via a private network. Here, the gateway exposes a public IP; ten instances remain entirely private.

Role Today Instance Public IP As of 1 October Difference Gateway 8,10 € Gateway M yes 10,70 € +24% Private instance (unit) 75 € b3-16 No 85 € +13.3%

Complete pack - 1 gateway + 10 private instances:

Today As of 1 October Difference 1 × Gateway M + 10 × b3-16 758,10 € 860,70 € +13.5%

The leverage: if the ten private instances carried a public IP instead of a gateway, the bill would rise to €869.70 instead of €860.70. Not assigning IPv4 addresses to instances that do not need them (access only via the gateway or private network) allows you to save approximately €2 per month per instance; and to secure your infrastructure by reducing the public exposure of services. Example 3: the evolution of flex instances Flex instances have a local disk fixed at 50 GB regardless of the size. Result: the storage line added on 1 October remains the same in euros (50 GB + 1 IPv4, i.e. approximately €7/month) for all sizes in the same family — unlike standard instances, where the local disk grows with the size. The larger the instance, the less this fixed amount weighs, and the percentage gap collapses much faster than in standard.

Today Instance (flex) As of 1 October Difference 37 € b3-8-flex 44 € +18.9% 75 € b3-16-flex 82 € +9.3% 149 € b3-32-flex 156 € +4.7% 299 € b3-64-flex 306 € +2.3% 598 € b3-128-flex 605 € +1.2% 1 195 € b3-256-flex 1 202 € +0.6% 2 390 € b3-512-flex 2 397 € +0.3% 2 987 € b3-640-flex 2 994 € +0.2% 33 € c3-4-flex 40 € +21.2% 67 € c3-8-flex 74 € +10.4% 133 € c3-16-flex 140 € +5.3% 266 € c3-32-flex 273 € +2.6% 533 € c3-64-flex 540 € +1.3% 1 067 € c3-128-Flex 1 074 € +0.7% 2 132 € c3-256-flex 2 139 € +0.3% 2 665 € c3-320-flex 2 672 € +0.3% 48 € r3-16-flex 55 € +14.6% 97 € r3-32-flex 104 € +7.2% 193 € r3-64-flex 200 € +3.6% 387 € r3-128-flex 394 € +1.8% 773 € r3-256-flex 780 € +0.9% 1 546 € r3-512-flex 1 553 € +0.5% 3 092 € r3-1024-flex 3 099 € +0.2%

In direct comparison with the same instance in standard configuration (400 GB of local disk on large sizes): a b3-64 flex only increases by +2.3% against +14.9% for the standard b3-64 — the price to pay for this low ceiling is having only 50 GB of local storage, regardless of the instance's power. And if necessary, it remains possible to add remote Block Storage. Example 4: a C3-8 Savings Plan - 12 months subscribed before the switch (1 July 2026) A customer subscribes on 1 July 2026 to a 12-month Savings Plan under the old terms: -35% discount on the instance price, price and rate guaranteed until the end of the commitment, on 30 June 2027. This commitment therefore spans the switch on 1 October 2026.

Period: Local storage + IPv4 Monthly total Discounted compute (-35%, guaranteed) July → September 2026 Included 44 € 44 € October 2026 → June 2027 (still under commitment) 12 € 56 € 44 €

Its rate does not change, nor does its compute price: both remain guaranteed. But from 1 October 2026, local storage and the IPv4 address are removed from the scope of the discount and are billed at the full rate. Upon renewal, on 1 July 2027, if they resubscribe to the new pricing grid (12 months, -15%, floating discount applied only to compute):

Discounted compute (-15%, floating) Monthly total Local storage + IPv4 (excluding discount) From July 2027 57 € 69 € 12 €