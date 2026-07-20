OVHcloud x Lille Ynov Campus: 86 students tackle a real-world cloud security challenge

At OVHcloud, we believe the strongest skills are built through real-world experience. On 6 and 7 July 2026, through our OVHcloud Education Program, 86 students from Lille Ynov Campus took on a cloud security challenge our own teams deal with every day: securing a production Kubernetes cluster.

Two days, 12 teams, and an AI on bodyguard duty.

The challenge: what if AI could patch the flaws itself?

No theory, no textbook scenario. Third-year and Master’s students (Development, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure and Networks) were given a task drawn directly from the reality of our cloud environments: designing a GitOps audit and remediation chain on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster.

The twist? Generative AI has moved beyond the role of assistant and is now an active part of the security chain. The loop, summed up in one line:

Detect a defect → AI analyses and proposes a fix → automatic Pull Request → human review → merge → Argo CD resynchronisation → corrected cluster

And they pulled it off in two days.

Just one constraint, though, and a big one: the entire stack had to be based on CNCF projects. The stack combined OVHcloud AI Endpoints for artificial intelligence with Argo CD, Trivy, Falco, Kyverno and Prometheus.