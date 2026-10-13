OVHcloud Blog Recap: September 2026 Top Posts and News

Did September’s blog pass you by? Catch up quickly with this monthly OVHcloud Blog recap, covering sovereign AI in Amsterdam, OVHcloud’s position on the AI Gigafactory, a refreshed blog in eight languages, and two technical reads from VMware networking to API mocking on Kubernetes. Skim the highlights below, or jump straight into the full articles.

Story of the month: World Summit AI 2026

Who builds sovereign AI in Europe, and from what should it be built? World Summit AI gave the question its own track this year, at its tenth edition in Amsterdam on 7 and 8 October. OVHcloud was on the programme: Olivier Debeugny, CEO and founder of OVHai LLM, was scheduled to lead the session The Building Blocks of Sovereign AI. Our preview post breaks down the four layers of a sovereign stack (compute, data, models, and the legal framework) and explains why the topic has moved from policy papers to production plans.

Read the World Summit AI preview for the full context, then save 19 November for the OVHcloud AI Summit at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

Strategy and blog news

AI Gigafactory: 404 Business Model Not Found (yet)?

Will OVHcloud join an AI Gigafactory consortium? Octave Klaba, founder and CEO of OVHcloud, tackles this persistent question. He explains why the project fits the Step Ahead strategy on paper, then names three elements that don’t: a purely national logic, a single-site architecture he calls a design from the 2000s, and a public order that, by his estimate, covers only 10 to 15% of the revenue needed to break even. The decision is still open, and he is clear that Europe needs sovereign AI either way. Follow his full reasoning in the post.

Fresh new season, fresh new blog

The blog came back from summer with a new look. It now offers topic-based navigation and publishes in eight languages: English and French, plus German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Polish, and Portuguese. The post also sets the course for FY27, with more on European sovereignty, AI, and the engineering behind our infrastructure. Find out what’s changing and what stays the same.

Engineering and hands-on

What’s new in VMware Cloud Foundation: networking and VPC

How do you give a new application its own network without opening a ticket? This first part of a three-part series on VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 shows how Virtual Private Clouds bring self-service networking straight to application teams, with subnets, gateways, and a Transit Gateway to link them. The 9.1 release also adds a Virtual Network Appliance that brings advanced load balancing with Avi to the distributed model. Storage and compute are planned for the next parts. Get the details in the VPC networking article (in French).

Deploy Microcks on OVHcloud MKS

Waiting on a backend that isn’t ready yet? Microcks creates API mocks from your specifications, so you can test your integrations in the meantime. This step-by-step tutorial deploys it on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) cluster, exposes it with the Kubernetes Gateway API, Envoy Gateway, and a Public Cloud Load Balancer, and secures it with cert-manager TLS certificates. Work through the Microcks tutorial and start testing against mocks.

News from the Developer Advocates

Want to hear OVHcloud’s tech talks in person? Stéphane Philippart and Aurélie Vache, Developer Advocates at OVHcloud, spent September on stage: Stéphane at JUG Summer Camp in La Rochelle and Aurélie at Code Europe in Warsaw. Aurélie then represented the team at the Docker Captain Summit in Cancún. October is just as busy, with talks and workshops across Europe. See the team’s monthly roundup (in French) to find where to catch them next.

Until the next OVHcloud Blog recap