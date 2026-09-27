Latest news from the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team – September 2026

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares its knowledge, and interacts with the tech community.

From a live stream to conferences and articles, find out what we’ve been up to in September 2026. 🚀

Live on Twitch

We were live on Twitch this month! Here’s what we covered:

🎥 Quantum for all – understand, code and imagine the future with OVHcloud (June 2026): Our Developer Advocate Stéphane Philippart met Fanny Bouton, Quantum Lead at OVHcloud, to talk about quantum computing. The replay is available on YouTube.

Conferences

The team hit the road (and the stage) for several conferences this month:

JUG Summer Camp , La Rochelle (France)

🗣️ Stéphane: 🧰 Dev containers: the ultimate toolbox for devs?

Code Europe , Warsaw (Poland)

🗣️ Aurélie Vache, Developer Advocate at OVHcloud: I packaged my application in a container image – now what?

Community meetups

In addition to the conferences, we also met with the community:

🤝 Docker Captain Summit 2026 (Cancun, Mexico, 28–29 September): Docker ambassador Aurélie represented the team. An opportunity to meet with the Docker teams, but also with other “Docker Captains” from all over the world.

Our latest blog articles

On the editorial side, here is what the team has recently published on the OVHcloud blog :

📝 Deploy Microcks on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) , by Aurélie Vache (September 2026)

What’s next

October is shaping up to be busy! Here’s a little preview of what’s to come:

📅 WAX Conference, Marseille (France)

🎤 On 1 October, Stéphane will give a talk: Creating an AI assistant in your terminal with Java, Picocli, and Quarkus

📅 Devoxx Belgium , Antwerp (Belgium)

🎤 On 6 October, Stéphane will host a workshop: 👩‍💻 Developing with AI: What if it were as simple as adding a library? 🧑‍💻

🎤 On the same day, he will also give a talk: Dev Containers: the ultimate toolbox for developers?

📅 Tech Speak’Her meetup (Online)

🎤 On 6 October, Aurélie will give a talk: Creating an effective slideshow (as part of the DevFest Toulouse Tremplin support programme)

📅 KCD UK , Edinburgh (Scotland)

🎤 On 19 October, Aurélie will give a talk: The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: an interactive trivia game on concepts, components and usage

📅 Cloud Native Days Norway , Bergen (Norway)

🎤 On 27 October, Aurélie will give a talk: Understanding Kubernetes in a visual way

🎤 On 29 October, Stéphane will give a talk: 🤖 Teaching our AI to learn... 🧠

🎤 He will then host a workshop: Adding AI to our applications: what if it was as simple as adding a library?

📅 Codemotion Milan , Milan (Italy)

🎤 Also on 29 October, Aurélie will give a talk: The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: an interactive trivia game on concepts, components and usage

Let's stay in touch

Want to chat with us, share your ideas, or just say hello?

Here’s how to contact the Developer Advocate team:

Until next month! 👋