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Deploy Microcks on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Aurélie Vache21/09/20267 min read
Kubernetes,Public Cloud
Deploy Microcks on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Your service is now ready to test, but the API it depends on won't ship for three more weeks. Sound familiar? When you build or test an application, some of the APIs it relies on are often not available yet, and this can be a frustration.

API mocking closes that gap: it lets you test your integrations without waiting for the actual backend. Microcks addresses this need, and it does it directly from your Kubernetes cluster.

In this blog post, you will deploy Microcks on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) cluster and expose it using the Kubernetes Gateway API, Envoy Gateway, and an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer.

As a CNCF project, Microcks fits naturally into a cloud-native environment. And with OVHcloud being a CNCF Platinum Member, running Microcks on MKS is a natural way to bring API mocking and testing into your Kubernetes platform.

What is Microcks?

Microcks logo, the open-source API mocking and testing tool

Microcks is an open-source tool for API mocking and testing.

It creates API mocks from API specifications, so you can test applications and integrations without requiring the actual backend to be available.

This is particularly useful in distributed environments, where teams and services evolve independently. And since Microcks runs on Kubernetes, it fits naturally into a cloud-native environment.

Prerequisites

Before getting started, you will need:

  • An OVHcloud account
  • An OVHcloud Public Cloud project
  • An API credential with the permissions required to manage an MKS cluster
  • The OVHcloud CLI
  • kubectl
  • Helm
  • A domain name (pointing to the Load Balancer, if you want a custom domain name)

Let's go.

Step 1: Create the MKS cluster

You will first create an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service cluster and a node pool.

For this example, you will use a three-node pool based on the b3-8 flavor.

Note that for production usage, you should consider using a standard plan instead of the free plan.

Create the cluster

Define your cluster parameters:

bash
export CLUSTER_NAME="microcks"
export REGION="GRA9"
export PLAN="free"

Create the Kubernetes cluster:

bash
CLUSTER_ID=$(ovhcloud cloud mks create --name $CLUSTER_NAME --region $REGION --plan $PLAN | grep -oE '[0-9a-f-]{36}')

Wait for 2–3 minutes for the cluster to be provisioned.

Check the status of the Kubernetes cluster:

bash
ovhcloud cloud mks get $CLUSTER_ID

Create the node pool and connect to the cluster

Microcks is composed of several Kubernetes workloads, including the Microcks application, Keycloak and its PostgreSQL instance, MongoDB, and the Postman runtime.

For a small installation, a node pool with three general-purpose nodes is a reasonable starting point.

Once the cluster has been created, you can create the node pool. Define the node pool configuration:

bash
export NODEPOOL_NAME="microcks-np"
export NODE_FLAVOR="b3-8"

Create the node pool:

bash
NP_ID=$(ovhcloud cloud mks nodepool create $CLUSTER_ID --flavor-name $NODE_FLAVOR --name $NODEPOOL_NAME --desired-nodes 3 --min-nodes 2 --max-nodes 3 | grep -oE '[0-9a-f-]{36}')

Wait for 3–4 minutes for the node pool to be provisioned.

Check the status of the node pool:

bash
ovhcloud cloud mks nodepool get $CLUSTER_ID $NP_ID

Once the cluster and node pool are ready, generate the Kubernetes configuration:

bash
ovhcloud cloud mks kubeconfig generate $CLUSTER_ID > microcks.yaml

Configure the kubectl CLI with the generated kubeconfig:

bash
export KUBECONFIG=$(pwd)/microcks.yaml

Check that the nodes are ready:

bash
kubectl get np
kubectl get nodes

Your Kubernetes cluster is now ready. You can move on to exposing Microcks.

Step 2: Expose the cluster with Gateway API

Gateway API is the Kubernetes standard for routing traffic into a cluster, designed as the successor to Ingress. It describes what you want to expose; a controller then turns that description into a running proxy and, on MKS, into an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer.

You will use three components: Envoy Gateway, an implementation of Gateway API built on the Envoy proxy; cert-manager, which automates TLS certificates; and a Gateway resource that ties them together.

Install Envoy Gateway

Install the Envoy Gateway Helm chart:

bash
helm install envoy-gateway oci://docker.io/envoyproxy/gateway-helm -n envoy-gateway-system --create-namespace

Then create a GatewayClass that tells Kubernetes that Envoy Gateway is responsible for your Gateway resources:

bash
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: GatewayClass
metadata:
  name: envoy
spec:
  controllerName: gateway.envoyproxy.io/gatewayclass-controller
EOF

Manage TLS certificates with cert-manager

To automatically manage your TLS certificates, you will use cert-manager together with Let's Encrypt.

Install cert-manager:

bash
helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io
helm repo update
helm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --namespace cert-manager --create-namespace --set crds.enabled=true --set config.gatewayAPI.enabled=true

Then create a ClusterIssuer for Let's Encrypt:

bash
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1
kind: ClusterIssuer
metadata:
  name: letsencrypt-prod-microcks
spec:
  acme:
    server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory
    email: <your-email@example.com>   # Update with your email address
    privateKeySecretRef:
      name: letsencrypt-prod-microcks
    solvers:
      - http01:
          gatewayHTTPRoute:
            parentRefs:
              - name: microcks-gateway
                namespace: microcks
                group: gateway.networking.k8s.io
                kind: Gateway
EOF

This issuer allows cert-manager to request certificates from Let's Encrypt using the Gateway API HTTP-01 solver.

Create the Gateway

You can now create the Gateway that will expose Microcks.

Create the namespace:

bash
kubectl create namespace microcks

Then create the Gateway with its five listeners: HTTP and HTTPS for Microcks, TLS passthrough for gRPC, and HTTP and HTTPS for Keycloak.

bash
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Gateway
metadata:
  name: microcks-gateway
  namespace: microcks
  annotations:
    cert-manager.io/cluster-issuer: letsencrypt-prod-microcks
spec:
  gatewayClassName: envoy
  listeners:
    - name: microcks-http
      hostname: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
      protocol: HTTP
      port: 80
      allowedRoutes:
        namespaces:
          from: Same
    - name: microcks-https
      hostname: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
      protocol: HTTPS
      port: 443
      tls:
        mode: Terminate
        certificateRefs:
          - name: microcks-tls
      allowedRoutes:
        namespaces:
          from: Same
    - name: microcks-grpc
      hostname: microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
      protocol: TLS
      port: 443
      tls:
        mode: Passthrough
      allowedRoutes:
        namespaces:
          from: Same
    - name: keycloak-http
      hostname: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
      protocol: HTTP
      port: 80
      allowedRoutes:
        namespaces:
          from: Same
    - name: keycloak-https
      hostname: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
      protocol: HTTPS
      port: 443
      tls:
        mode: Terminate
        certificateRefs:
          - name: keycloak-tls
      allowedRoutes:
        namespaces:
          from: Same
EOF

Check the status of the Gateway:

bash
kubectl get gateway -n microcks
--- OUTPUT ---
NAME               CLASS   ADDRESS        PROGRAMMED   AGE
microcks-gateway   envoy   xx.xx.xx.xx    True         3m49s

At this stage, the Gateway should be Accepted=True and Programmed=True. If it isn't yet, wait a few minutes for the Gateway to be programmed and for the OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer to be provisioned.

Configure DNS

Get the external address assigned to the Gateway:

bash
export GATEWAY_IP=$(kubectl get gateway microcks-gateway \
  -n microcks \
  -o jsonpath='{.status.addresses[0].value}')
 
echo $GATEWAY_IP
--- OUTPUT ---
xx.xx.xx.xx

If you are using a custom domain, create the following DNS records:

bash
microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com       A    <GATEWAY_IP>
microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com  A    <GATEWAY_IP>
keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com       A    <GATEWAY_IP>

You can configure these records through the OVHcloud DNS management interface:

deploy Microcks

Once DNS is configured, verify the records:

bash
dig keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer
dig microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer
dig microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer

Step 3: Deploy and verify Microcks

The infrastructure is now ready. Let's deploy Microcks.

Deploy Microcks with Helm

You will use the official Microcks Helm chart and configure it to create Gateway API HTTPRoute resources instead of Kubernetes Ingress resources.

Add the Microcks Helm repository:

bash
helm repo add microcks https://microcks.io/helm/
helm repo update

Create a microcks_values.yaml file:

bash
cat > microcks_values.yaml <<EOF
appName: microcks
 
ingresses: false
gatewayRoutes: true
 
gatewayRefName: microcks-gateway
gatewayRefNamespace: microcks
gatewayRefSectionName: microcks-https
grpcGatewayRefSectionName: microcks-grpc
 
microcks:
  url: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
  ingressSecretRef: microcks-tls
  generateCert: false
  grpcEnableTLS: true
 
keycloak:
  url: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
  privateUrl: http://microcks-keycloak.microcks.svc.cluster.local:8080
  ingressSecretRef: keycloak-tls
  generateCert: false
  gatewayRefName: microcks-gateway
  gatewayRefNamespace: microcks
  gatewayRefSectionName: keycloak-https
EOF

Install Microcks:

bash
helm install microcks microcks/microcks -n microcks -f microcks_values.yaml

Verify the deployment

Check the pods:

bash
kubectl get pods -n microcks
--- OUTPUT ---
NAME                                           READY   STATUS    RESTARTS       AGE
microcks-7f9f994fbc-jd7pb                      1/1     Running   0              19m
microcks-keycloak-5cf68c6b65-xjr6n             1/1     Running   3 (3m1s ago)   19m
microcks-keycloak-postgresql-6665b755f-zjdrl   1/1     Running   0              19m
microcks-mongodb-7ddff9f544-8rdcx              1/1     Running   0              19m
microcks-postman-runtime-5699859b86-58mr7      1/1     Running   0              19m

Wait until all pods are in the Running state and containers are ready.

You can also check the Gateway API routes:

bash
kubectl get httproute -n microcks
--- OUTPUT ---
NAME                HOSTNAMES                          AGE
microcks            ["microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com"]     3m34s
microcks-keycloak   ["keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com"]     3m34s

The routes should reference the Microcks and Keycloak hostnames configured earlier.

At this point, Microcks should be accessible through:

bash
https://microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
https://microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com
https://keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com

You now have Microcks running on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service cluster, exposed through Gateway API and secured with TLS certificates managed by cert-manager.

Conclusion and what's next

In this blog post, you deployed Microcks on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service cluster and exposed it using Envoy Gateway's Kubernetes Gateway API implementation and an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer. TLS certificates are managed with cert-manager and Let's Encrypt.

You can now mock and test APIs directly from an MKS cluster.

For a production environment, another option would be to use OVHcloud Managed Databases for PostgreSQL and MongoDB instead of running these database components directly in the Kubernetes cluster. This approach separates the application platform from the database infrastructure and lets you take advantage of managed database services.

Ready to try it? Create your first Managed Kubernetes cluster and deploy Microcks in under 30 minutes. To follow the latest features coming to OVHcloud Public Cloud products, take a look at the Cloud Roadmap & Changelog.

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