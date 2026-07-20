Deploy Microcks on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Your service is now ready to test, but the API it depends on won't ship for three more weeks. Sound familiar? When you build or test an application, some of the APIs it relies on are often not available yet, and this can be a frustration. API mocking closes that gap: it lets you test your integrations without waiting for the actual backend. Microcks addresses this need, and it does it directly from your Kubernetes cluster. In this blog post, you will deploy Microcks on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) cluster and expose it using the Kubernetes Gateway API, Envoy Gateway, and an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer. As a CNCF project, Microcks fits naturally into a cloud-native environment. And with OVHcloud being a CNCF Platinum Member, running Microcks on MKS is a natural way to bring API mocking and testing into your Kubernetes platform. What is Microcks?

Microcks is an open-source tool for API mocking and testing. It creates API mocks from API specifications, so you can test applications and integrations without requiring the actual backend to be available. This is particularly useful in distributed environments, where teams and services evolve independently. And since Microcks runs on Kubernetes, it fits naturally into a cloud-native environment. Prerequisites Before getting started, you will need: An OVHcloud account

An OVHcloud Public Cloud project

An API credential with the permissions required to manage an MKS cluster

The OVHcloud CLI

kubectl

Helm

A domain name (pointing to the Load Balancer, if you want a custom domain name) Let's go. Step 1: Create the MKS cluster You will first create an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service cluster and a node pool. For this example, you will use a three-node pool based on the b3-8 flavor. Note that for production usage, you should consider using a standard plan instead of the free plan. Create the cluster Define your cluster parameters:

bash Copy export CLUSTER_NAME="microcks" export REGION="GRA9" export PLAN="free"

Create the Kubernetes cluster:

bash Copy CLUSTER_ID=$(ovhcloud cloud mks create --name $CLUSTER_NAME --region $REGION --plan $PLAN | grep -oE '[0-9a-f-]{36}')

Wait for 2–3 minutes for the cluster to be provisioned. Check the status of the Kubernetes cluster:

bash Copy ovhcloud cloud mks get $CLUSTER_ID

Create the node pool and connect to the cluster Microcks is composed of several Kubernetes workloads, including the Microcks application, Keycloak and its PostgreSQL instance, MongoDB, and the Postman runtime. For a small installation, a node pool with three general-purpose nodes is a reasonable starting point. Once the cluster has been created, you can create the node pool. Define the node pool configuration:

bash Copy export NODEPOOL_NAME="microcks-np" export NODE_FLAVOR="b3-8"

Create the node pool:

bash Copy NP_ID=$(ovhcloud cloud mks nodepool create $CLUSTER_ID --flavor-name $NODE_FLAVOR --name $NODEPOOL_NAME --desired-nodes 3 --min-nodes 2 --max-nodes 3 | grep -oE '[0-9a-f-]{36}')

Wait for 3–4 minutes for the node pool to be provisioned. Check the status of the node pool:

bash Copy ovhcloud cloud mks nodepool get $CLUSTER_ID $NP_ID

Once the cluster and node pool are ready, generate the Kubernetes configuration:

bash Copy ovhcloud cloud mks kubeconfig generate $CLUSTER_ID > microcks.yaml

Configure the kubectl CLI with the generated kubeconfig:

bash Copy export KUBECONFIG=$(pwd)/microcks.yaml

Check that the nodes are ready:

bash Copy kubectl get np kubectl get nodes

Your Kubernetes cluster is now ready. You can move on to exposing Microcks. Step 2: Expose the cluster with Gateway API Gateway API is the Kubernetes standard for routing traffic into a cluster, designed as the successor to Ingress. It describes what you want to expose; a controller then turns that description into a running proxy and, on MKS, into an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer. You will use three components: Envoy Gateway, an implementation of Gateway API built on the Envoy proxy; cert-manager, which automates TLS certificates; and a Gateway resource that ties them together. Install Envoy Gateway Install the Envoy Gateway Helm chart:

bash Copy helm install envoy-gateway oci://docker.io/envoyproxy/gateway-helm -n envoy-gateway-system --create-namespace

Then create a GatewayClass that tells Kubernetes that Envoy Gateway is responsible for your Gateway resources:

bash Copy cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: GatewayClass metadata: name: envoy spec: controllerName: gateway.envoyproxy.io/gatewayclass-controller EOF

Manage TLS certificates with cert-manager To automatically manage your TLS certificates, you will use cert-manager together with Let's Encrypt. Install cert-manager:

bash Copy helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io helm repo update helm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --namespace cert-manager --create-namespace --set crds.enabled=true --set config.gatewayAPI.enabled=true

Then create a ClusterIssuer for Let's Encrypt:

bash Copy cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: ClusterIssuer metadata: name: letsencrypt-prod-microcks spec: acme: server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory email: <your-email@example.com> # Update with your email address privateKeySecretRef: name: letsencrypt-prod-microcks solvers: - http01: gatewayHTTPRoute: parentRefs: - name: microcks-gateway namespace: microcks group: gateway.networking.k8s.io kind: Gateway EOF

This issuer allows cert-manager to request certificates from Let's Encrypt using the Gateway API HTTP-01 solver. Create the Gateway You can now create the Gateway that will expose Microcks. Create the namespace:

bash Copy kubectl create namespace microcks

Then create the Gateway with its five listeners: HTTP and HTTPS for Microcks, TLS passthrough for gRPC, and HTTP and HTTPS for Keycloak.

bash Copy cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Gateway metadata: name: microcks-gateway namespace: microcks annotations: cert-manager.io/cluster-issuer: letsencrypt-prod-microcks spec: gatewayClassName: envoy listeners: - name: microcks-http hostname: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com protocol: HTTP port: 80 allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same - name: microcks-https hostname: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com protocol: HTTPS port: 443 tls: mode: Terminate certificateRefs: - name: microcks-tls allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same - name: microcks-grpc hostname: microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com protocol: TLS port: 443 tls: mode: Passthrough allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same - name: keycloak-http hostname: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com protocol: HTTP port: 80 allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same - name: keycloak-https hostname: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com protocol: HTTPS port: 443 tls: mode: Terminate certificateRefs: - name: keycloak-tls allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same EOF

Check the status of the Gateway:

bash Copy kubectl get gateway -n microcks --- OUTPUT --- NAME CLASS ADDRESS PROGRAMMED AGE microcks-gateway envoy xx.xx.xx.xx True 3m49s

At this stage, the Gateway should be Accepted=True and Programmed=True. If it isn't yet, wait a few minutes for the Gateway to be programmed and for the OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer to be provisioned. Configure DNS Get the external address assigned to the Gateway:

bash Copy export GATEWAY_IP=$(kubectl get gateway microcks-gateway \ -n microcks \ -o jsonpath='{.status.addresses[0].value}') echo $GATEWAY_IP --- OUTPUT --- xx.xx.xx.xx

If you are using a custom domain, create the following DNS records:

bash Copy microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com A <GATEWAY_IP> microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com A <GATEWAY_IP> keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com A <GATEWAY_IP>

You can configure these records through the OVHcloud DNS management interface:

Once DNS is configured, verify the records:

bash Copy dig keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer dig microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer dig microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com +noall +answer

Step 3: Deploy and verify Microcks The infrastructure is now ready. Let's deploy Microcks. Deploy Microcks with Helm You will use the official Microcks Helm chart and configure it to create Gateway API HTTPRoute resources instead of Kubernetes Ingress resources. Add the Microcks Helm repository:

bash Copy helm repo add microcks https://microcks.io/helm/ helm repo update

Create a microcks_values.yaml file:

bash Copy cat > microcks_values.yaml <<EOF appName: microcks ingresses: false gatewayRoutes: true gatewayRefName: microcks-gateway gatewayRefNamespace: microcks gatewayRefSectionName: microcks-https grpcGatewayRefSectionName: microcks-grpc microcks: url: microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com ingressSecretRef: microcks-tls generateCert: false grpcEnableTLS: true keycloak: url: keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com privateUrl: http://microcks-keycloak.microcks.svc.cluster.local:8080 ingressSecretRef: keycloak-tls generateCert: false gatewayRefName: microcks-gateway gatewayRefNamespace: microcks gatewayRefSectionName: keycloak-https EOF

Install Microcks:

bash Copy helm install microcks microcks/microcks -n microcks -f microcks_values.yaml

Verify the deployment Check the pods:

bash Copy kubectl get pods -n microcks --- OUTPUT --- NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE microcks-7f9f994fbc-jd7pb 1/1 Running 0 19m microcks-keycloak-5cf68c6b65-xjr6n 1/1 Running 3 (3m1s ago) 19m microcks-keycloak-postgresql-6665b755f-zjdrl 1/1 Running 0 19m microcks-mongodb-7ddff9f544-8rdcx 1/1 Running 0 19m microcks-postman-runtime-5699859b86-58mr7 1/1 Running 0 19m

Wait until all pods are in the Running state and containers are ready. You can also check the Gateway API routes:

bash Copy kubectl get httproute -n microcks --- OUTPUT --- NAME HOSTNAMES AGE microcks ["microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com"] 3m34s microcks-keycloak ["keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com"] 3m34s

The routes should reference the Microcks and Keycloak hostnames configured earlier. At this point, Microcks should be accessible through:

bash Copy https://microcks.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com https://microcks-grpc.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com https://keycloak.<YOUR_DOMAIN>.com