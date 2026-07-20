Fresh new season, fresh new blog

Back to work, school, reality! We hope your summers were sumptuous. Whether you've been reading us for years or are opening the OVHcloud Blog for the very first time, we're delighted to meet you here.

If you've been reading us in English or French, you'll notice this page looks different than it did just one month ago: a new look, new navigation tools, just in time for the fall. If you're reading in German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Polish, or Portuguese, welcome aboard: this is the first time the blog speaks your language. No matter how the blog is written, you'll find the same spirit, and the same voices from OVHcloud people and experts across the world — writing about what they build, ship, and learn.

This is the part that will never change about the OVHcloud Blog — the people part. As our founder Octave Klaba says, “We offer a human and open cloud, reversible and interoperable. A fair and responsible alternative cloud. We want to put innovation to work for the empowerment of everyone.”

The blog represents the human face of our very technical company: expert opinions, market predictions, product launches, notable announcements, event recaps, and unique perspectives from OVHcloud's vast network — sharing what they know, think, and experience. The new look of the blog is here to make this information easier to find, and nicer to read.

What you'll find here

The blog is now organized by topic, so you can go straight to what you came for: Engineering deep-dives, Product News, Sovereignty, Events, and more. It's published in eight languages for our international clientele, and an RSS feed is available if you'd rather have new posts come to you.

A new year starts now

As it happens, the blog refresh lands exactly as we step into OVHcloud's fiscal year 2027 (a.k.a. FY27). With this renewed start, expect the blog to lean further into what makes OVHcloud news interesting: European sovereignty, AI, the engineering depth behind our infrastructure, and more. In tandem, find more on budget-friendly hosting at the newly refreshed Kimsufi blog as well.

Momentum builds

A couple of recent milestones already point the way. OVHcloud's SNC Cloud Platform just earned SecNumCloud qualification from ANSSI, France's national cybersecurity agency — our third qualified offering after VMware on OVHcloud and Bare Metal Pod. The same platform is now set to be deployed in Italy, Germany, and Poland, with each local deployment aligned with that country's own security frameworks.

And alongside French open-source specialist Plakar, OVHcloud is now natively integrating backup into Public Cloud, with customers keeping their keys and copies staying in Europe. As Yaniv Fdida, our Chief Product & Technology Officer, put it, “Backup is a core cloud function, like compute or networking — so we're integrating it natively — and staying true to our principles of openness and reversibility.”

Looking ahead

Save the date: our flagship Summit event is evolving this year too. It becomes the OVHcloud AI Summit — with a new identity, a new venue, and a bolder ambition — taking place on November 19, 2026, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Just another reason to keep an eye on this space in the months to come.

New look, same team, and a full year of possibilities ahead of us. Welcome to our new blog: we're glad to have you working alongside us.