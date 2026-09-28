World Summit AI 2026: OVHcloud puts the spotlight on sovereign AI

World Summit AI 2026 opens on 7 October in Amsterdam for its tenth edition, and this year it adds a dedicated track to discuss sovereign AI. OVHcloud will take part: Olivier Debeugny, CEO and founder of OVHai LLM, will speak in the session The Building Blocks of Sovereign AI. Over two days, more than 10,000 attendees will gather to deliberate on an important subject that has moved from policy papers to production plans. Here's what the summit looks like this year, what Olivier will be discussing, and why this topic sits so high on European agendas right now.

World Summit AI 2026 at a glance

Launched in Amsterdam in 2017, World Summit AI has grown into one of the biggest AI events on the calendar: the 2026 edition announces 300+ speakers, 100+ exhibitors, and ten different tracks. It also anchors World AI Week, which runs from 5 to 9 October with more than a hundred affiliated events across the city.

The programme follows the enterprise AI lifecycle rather than a single theme. The Adopt AI track covers deployment in large organisations, Pathfounders brings startups and investors together, and AI Labs gives research teams the floor.

The Sovereign AI track's stated purpose is to give policymakers, enterprises, and technologists a shared space to discuss how nations, regions, and sectors are achieving AI sovereignty. This is where the question moves from principle to practice, and becomes the natural landing spot for Olivier's session.

The speaker behind the session

Olivier Debeugny founded Lingua Custodia in 2011 to build AI models for the financial sector. The company later became Dragon LLM, won the European Commission's Large AI Grand Challenge, and trained its own foundation models on EuroHPC supercomputers. In March 2026, OVHcloud announced the acquisition of Dragon LLM and the launch of an AI lab dedicated to training and fine-tuning sovereign large language models (LLMs). Dragon LLM became OVHai LLM, an OVHcloud subsidiary, in April 2026. Its team is one of the few in Europe able to design both foundation and domain-specific models, and its work now feeds new generative AI services for sensitive data, deployable in the cloud or on premises.

That experience is what Olivier brings to his session, The Building Blocks of Sovereign AI. The session discusses what it takes to run AI that you control, and it works through the layers that make up a sovereign stack, including compute capacity, data residency and governance, the models themselves, and the legal framework they operate under. In this session, it is discussed which of these blocks can a European organisation own today, which can it source locally, and where do gaps remain?