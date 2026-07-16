OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Latest articles from “OVHcloud Product News”

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
OVHcloud price adjustments in 2022 and 2023

OVHcloud price adjustments in 2022 and 2023

OVHcloud Product NewsMichel Paulin, Octave Klaba22/08/2022
Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX

Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier04/07/2022
Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services

Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services

OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa24/05/2022
Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude25/03/2022
Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude09/03/2022
Bare Metal Scale and High Grade servers: Price change

Bare Metal Scale and High Grade servers: Price change

OVHcloud Product NewsJonathan De vos07/03/2022
Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change

OVHcloud Product NewsGuillaume Maquet15/02/2022
Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Timothée Malossane21/01/2022