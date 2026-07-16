OVHcloud Blog

Latest articles from “OVHcloud Product News”
Welcome to the first edition of Public Cloud changelog
OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa21/10/2022
OVHcloud price adjustments in 2022 and 2023
OVHcloud Product NewsMichel Paulin, Octave Klaba22/08/2022
Redefine enterprise data protection, privacy and compliance with Advance-6 Bare Metal Servers and Intel® SGX
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier04/07/2022
Review of GPU-based Public Cloud services
OVHcloud Product NewsAndry Ramiandrasoa24/05/2022
Why you don’t need to go all-in to benefit from high-performance workloads
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude25/03/2022
Why mindset is as important as hardware with high-performance workloads
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Antonin Goude09/03/2022
Bare Metal Scale and High Grade servers: Price change
OVHcloud Product NewsJonathan De vos07/03/2022
Microsoft Office 365 - pricing change
OVHcloud Product NewsGuillaume Maquet15/02/2022
Feedback on an e-sports event — ZLAN
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Timothée Malossane21/01/2022