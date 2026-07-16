OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Latest articles from “OVHcloud Product News”

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective

OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Raphael Rebeyrotte10/11/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout21/06/2021
The new Logs Data Platform

The new Logs Data Platform

OVHcloud Product NewsCarington Lucas saint george26/04/2021
Brexit &amp; Domain Names

Brexit &amp; Domain Names

OVHcloud Product NewsEmma Caner22/02/2021