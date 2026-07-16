OVHcloud Blog

Latest articles from “OVHcloud Product News”
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!
OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
Bare Metal: Putting our roadmap and its implementation into perspective
OVHcloud Product NewsChristine Magnier, Raphael Rebeyrotte10/11/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!
OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week
OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout21/06/2021
The new Logs Data Platform
OVHcloud Product NewsCarington Lucas saint george26/04/2021
Brexit & Domain Names
OVHcloud Product NewsEmma Caner22/02/2021